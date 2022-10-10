ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Staying Cool

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Northwest winds have brought colder air as promised into the state. Gusts between 30 and 40 mph have been common and now will relax a bit as we head into the end of the work week. Overnight lows drop into the 20 and lower 30s, which will be common through the next 9 days. There is a slight chance for a light shower Friday afternoon/evening as a weak disturbance moves through the state. Have a good night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

Music & Food Meet At New Waterloo Restaurant

Another new restaurant is opening in the Cedar Valley, but this time it's going to be right in the heart of Waterloo. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared with you that a new spot called Big Açaí is opening in Downtown Cedar Falls sometime this month.
WATERLOO, IA
104.5 KDAT

Wilson's Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location

This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
IOWA CITY, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Have You Tried Northeast Iowa's Best Pork Tenderloins?

The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again

(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Brian Ferentz responds to criticisms of offense, feels pressure to perform under father

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The current climate of the Big Ten Conference has seen two head coaches and two assistants lose their jobs mid season. On Wednesday, reporters asked Iowa offensive coordinator, Brian Ferentz, if he would resign from his position. He said he would never surrender, but he does feel some extra pressure considering his emotional ties to the university.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Women's Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations

A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Colder Winds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Approaching cold front brings up back to fall. As the front moves through the state tonight through Wednesday morning some isolated showers and storms are possible. Once it moves through the wind shifts to the west-northwest dragging down colder air. Wind will be strong with gusts to 40 possible. Highs Thursday and Friday look to stay in the 50s. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Watch for rain early, wind increases later today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for some showers and storms early this morning as a front makes steady progress to the east. Later this morning into the early afternoon, partly sunny sky is likely, then the colder air will start moving our way with increasing clouds and wind. Some gusts to 40 mph may occur. There may also be a rain shower in that chilly air this evening. Looking ahead to tomorrow, plan on much cooler temperatures along with windy conditions. The general October chill should continue into the weekend with highs generally into the 50s and lows down to the 20s and 30s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

'They're completely different human beings': Iowa men's basketball players compare Keegan, Kris Murray

MINNEAPOLIS — Keegan Murray was the face of the Iowa men’s basketball team a season ago. By default, Kris Murray was, too. But looks are where Kris — and Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery — wish the comparison between the identical twin brothers would stop. Instead, ever since Keegan was picked No. 4 overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2022 NBA Draft, Kris and Fran have answered constant questions about Kris stepping into Keegan’s shoes this year.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

North Center Point Road in Hiawatha to reopen Friday

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - North Center Point Road is expected to fully reopening on Friday. City officials said the roadway’s reopening includes the new roundabout intersection at Tower Terrace Road and N Center Point Road. Additionally, Tower Terrace Road will be reopening from Robins Road to the new roundabout...
HIAWATHA, IA

