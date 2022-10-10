Read full article on original website
Chris Krok Show: Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins Blackface Controversy￼
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ past has come back to haunt him. His 1983 arrest for breaking into a Baylor University dorm, with his face painted black, has come to light recently. Was it a “panty raid” or was it something more sinister? Find out here.
Bible's New Testament to be spoken aloud from memory, word for word, at Texas event
The entire New Testament of the Bible will be spoken aloud, fully from memory, during an event in Dallas, Texas, that begins on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The "Bible Memory Man" shared details.
Shorthorn
Half man, full comedian: The State Fair of Texas’ Midway Barker
Half-man, half-pole, the Midway Barker points passersby to places they’re trying to go, with a cane he clearly can’t use. As he levitates in his box above the crowds of the State Fair of Texas, the illusion that he has no legs is only half the act. It’s his mouth, sandwiched between his red-striped vest and his straw hat, that’s the main attraction.
dallasexpress.com
Willis Nabs Crime Boss Title for Second Straight Month
Councilwoman Gay Donnell Willis, who represents City of Dallas District 13, has been named October Crime Boss of the Month (CBOM) based on crime data for September. District 13 was one of just three districts to see a higher Crime Score in September 2022 over that same month in 2021, with an increase of 18.05%.
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in Dallas
"Greg Abbott was a no-show at tonight's debate." Beto O'Rourke. Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, took to Twitter this evening to criticize his opponent, Greg Abbott, for not showing up to a debate at the Dallas Examiner's offices today.
True Texas story: Dallas sports anchor left job to start a tortilla business
Luis Perez has been in broadcasting for more than 20 years.
Dallas Observer
The Chicks Made Texas Darn Proud With Their Monday Night Show in Irving
The legendary Dallas country trio The Chicks opened their first of two shows at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Monday with a snippet of Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation.” It’s a bit of cliched needle drop at this point, but nobody can say they haven’t earned it.
New Peacock docuseries tells sinister story behind North Texas’ ‘Barney and Friends’
The title "I Love You, You Hate Me" is a play on the popular song from the show featuring the lyrics "I love you, you love me".
dmagazine.com
The Gross Truth About That Sticky Stuff Under Your Pecan Tree
Last night I went to the 40th anniversary celebration of the Texas Trees Foundation, at Pegasus Park. Congrats to the head tree hugger, Janette Monear, and her staff. At the gig, I ran into Matt Grubisich, who used to work at TTF and who headed up the first comprehensive study of Dallas’ tree canopy. About six years ago, when I had to take down a huge silver maple on my property, I asked Grubisich for advice on what to plant in its place. That was the last time I had talked to him. At the TTF party, when I shook his hand, Grubisich asked, “How’s that red leaf maple doing?”
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
Student Campaign Tackles Period Poverty on UTD Campus
On October 7, student activists at the University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) celebrated a victory over an opponent that is rarely discussed but is all too well known by some students on campus: period poverty. “Period poverty is essentially the concept that because menstrual products are way more expensive...
dallasexpress.com
Despite Video Evidence, Tarrant County Judge Candidate Peoples Not Investigated
The chief investigator of Tarrant County has announced that he will not look into stunning allegations of voter fraud by Deborah Peoples, the Democratic nominee for the county’s highest office. As reported by The Dallas Express, footage obtained through open records request of a January 2020 interaction between Dallas...
WFAA
Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week
DALLAS — Seven weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
WFAA
'Best in Texas': Led by four Division I recruits, Lovejoy football boasts one of the best WR groups in America
LUCAS, Texas — There are few public schools in America with better academics than Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Tex. AP-level classes. The average SAT score is higher than I can count. Lovejoy prepares kids for college. The football team does, too. They call it "Wide Receiver University." WRU...
blackchronicle.com
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia now president of MCCA
DALLAS — Dallas’ prime cop is coming into a brand new position because the president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association. The Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) is a corporation of regulation enforcement executives representing the most important cities within the United States and Canada. Dallas Police Chief...
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
'Everyone gets the same chance,' with new City of Dallas racial equity plan
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - How do you address historic racial inequities in neighborhoods throughout Dallas? That was the goal of the Racial Equity Plan, which the city council approved in August."The constant reckoning and revaluation of what should be told when it comes to history, but also what should be done about those things are now being made lay plain in things like the Racial Equity Plan," said Jerry Hawkins, Executive Director of Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation.Through that lens, the city identified five main and what they call big, audacious goals: infrastructure, economic, workforce, and community development, environmental justice,...
Gun 'Accidentally' Goes Off Inside Texas Elementary School
A child reportedly brought a gun to school.
Dallas pizza place ranked in report’s top 20 pizza shops in America
Pizza is an important part of the culture of the world and in the United States as it is one of the most consumed food items beside hamburgers and other such food giants.
coppellstudentmedia.com
Homecoming Looks: Then vs. Now
When I attended the homecoming dance at Coppell High School on Sept. 24, the variety of outfits students wore made me wonder about homecoming fashion trends and how they have evolved over the years. I decided to take a look at past homecoming dances in old CHS yearbooks and a few pictures from the recent dance to compare what people wore to homecoming back then to what they wear today.
