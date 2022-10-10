Read full article on original website
FiveThirtyEight
Why The GOP Might Pick Up Colorado’s Newest District
During the reapportionment process after the 2020 census, Colorado was awarded an additional congressional district, giving it a total of eight. This new district was designed as fairly competitive and indeed has the hallmarks of being tough to predict in November: The southern part of the district encompasses a portion of the Denver suburbs and includes a large Latino population, who historically supports Democrats, while its northern counties are much more rural and Republican.
ENDORSEMENT: Barb Kirkmeyer for Colorado’s CD-8
Colorado’s newest congressional district has a chance to be represented in Congress by one of our state’s more experienced and respected political pros — Barb Kirkmeyer. We urge voters in the district to make the veteran Republican their district's first member of Congress. Having someone with Kirkmeyer’s background standing up for them in Washington will pay off — particularly if, as anticipated, her fellow Republicans regain control of the House.
Polls show toss-up for Arizona governor, Dems hold edge for Senate
If the last few election cycles have taught us anything, it's that polling is far from an exact science. The 2016 and 2020 elections were notorious for polling that was off the mark in presidential and U.S. Senate races. Yes, but: It's still the primary way people measure how competitive...
Phil Weiser, Colorado's Democratic attorney general, nabs endorsement from Republican state lawmaker
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, won an endorsement on Wednesday from Republican state Sen. Don Coram, who credited the incumbent with "showing up" in rural Colorado and putting politics aside. Coram, a Montrose rancher, is the latest prominent Colorado Republican to back Weiser, who is facing a challenge...
KJCT8
Surprise endorsement for Democratic Candidate
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Adam Frisch campaign for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district has announced that Republican state Senator Don Coram of Montrose is endorsing Frisch. Coram previously challenged Representative Lauren Boebert in the 2022 Republican primary, but lost. Coram criticized Boebert in a letter endorsing Frisch saying...
Eastern Montana congressional race: Matt Rosendale, Republican
Republican candidate for Montana’s eastern congressional district and incumbent U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale displayed his expertise on insurance issues during a debate Oct.
EDITORIAL: A pratfall for Colorado’s Jena Griswold
Let’s hope some 30,000 people who aren’t eligible to vote — and aren’t even U.S. citizens — don’t wind up voting anyway in Colorado’s election this fall. As reported in Monday’s Gazette, they were encouraged to register by official postcards they received in error in the mail.
Montana AG Knudsen is all hat, no cows
In his recent guest view, Attorney General Austin Knudsen whines that the Montana Supreme Court deprived Montanans of a right to decide election methods. Specifically, electing supreme court justices by district, instead of in statewide, non-partisan elections. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Supreme Court simply determined that placing an unconstitutional measure (House […] The post Montana AG Knudsen is all hat, no cows appeared first on Daily Montanan.
coloradosun.com
Amendment F: Should Colorado update a law written in 1958 governing charitable bingo and raffles?
From the 50/50 raffles at Colorado Rockies games to bingo at the Elks Lodge, raffles and bingo brought in more than $121 million for Colorado charities in 2021. But nonprofit employees can’t be paid for their time spent working to call a bingo game or sell raffle tickets. And a nonprofit must exist for five years before it can qualify to run such games. The Secretary of State’s Office regulates the charitable games and the organizations that run them.
coloradosun.com
Colorado Voter Guide
What you need to know to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Our job at The Colorado Sun is to provide you with the information you need to fill out your 2022 ballot. We get it: You’re busy. You don’t have time to research everything every candidate has ever said or what the consequences of voting for this or that ballot measure may be. We’ve got you covered.
cpr.org
Oct. 11, 2022: Colorado’s county clerks face threats while working to educate election deniers
Election official Matt Crane talks death threats and the battle for democracy. Colorado accidentally sent voter registration notices to 30,000 residents who are not citizens. One of the loudest voices, debunking The Big Lie, belongs to a Republican. Matt Crane is the head of the Colorado County Clerks Association. He talks about threats to clerks and efforts to educate election deniers. And, CPR's Bente Birkeland updates the secretary of state's investigation into postcard mailers accidentally sent to people not eligible to vote.
explorebigsky.com
GOP House candidate paid vendors with bad checks and misreported debts
Montana’s campaign finance watchdog found Alden Tonkay, candidate for House District 82, accrued more than $2,000 in debts that he improperly classified as expenditures. The Montana Commissioner of Political Practices found this week that a Republican candidate for House District 82 in Helena tried to pay vendors with bad checks and misreported accrued debts as expenditures, referring the matter to the Lewis and Clark County attorney for possible prosecution.
Daily Record
Colorado board of education to consider conservative “American Birthright” guidelines in social studies standards debate
A Republican member of the Colorado State Board of Education will introduce an amendment Wednesday for her colleagues to consider a set of social studies standards modeled after Florida’s guidelines that emphasize patriotism when the group meets to vote on the civics and media literacy portion of the guidelines.
KELOLAND TV
Republican lawmakers call for South Dakota special session on grocery tax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As inflation continues to drive food prices upwards, several South Dakota lawmakers are hoping to provide relief before the election. Representative Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City) is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food.
cpr.org
University of Colorado Regents censure board member Glen Gallegos over inappropriate workplace behavior
University of Colorado Regents voted Wednesday to censure Republican board member Glen Gallegos following behavior towards colleagues that was deemed “disparaging, disrespectful and, at times, has been perceived as threatening.”. All board members, including Gallegos himself, voted to approve the censure. The action prevents Gallegos from being elected to...
coloradosun.com
Proposition FF: Slashing tax breaks for the wealthy would fund program giving all Colorado public school students free meals
Proposition FF is a measure on the November ballot that aims to guarantee free school meals for all Colorado public school students, regardless of their household income. It comes after the end of a federal initiative that provided free meals to all kids through the first two years of the pandemic.
kjzz.org
Dem candidate for AZ attorney general makes campaign promise on anti-abortion laws
On Saturday, women’s marches took place all over the country, including in Phoenix, to support reproductive rights. Arizona’s democratic candidate for attorney general, Kris Mayes, gave a campaign promise on how she will handle anti-abortion laws. “As your next attorney general we will never prosecute a doctor, a...
ksl.com
What Utah voters see as the top issue for choosing a senator, congressperson
SALT LAKE CITY — As candidates throw darts at each other in the final weeks of the 2022 midterm election, Utah voters say the economy is the most important issue to them when selecting a senator or member of Congress. A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found 28%...
Roger Marshall, Laura Kelly stumble while wading into former Kansas governors’ loyalties
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and GOP U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall earn fact-check fixes for comments on loyalties of former Govs. Jeff Colyer and Sam Brownback. The post Roger Marshall, Laura Kelly stumble while wading into former Kansas governors’ loyalties appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here’s Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
