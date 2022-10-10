ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

FiveThirtyEight

Why The GOP Might Pick Up Colorado’s Newest District

During the reapportionment process after the 2020 census, Colorado was awarded an additional congressional district, giving it a total of eight. This new district was designed as fairly competitive and indeed has the hallmarks of being tough to predict in November: The southern part of the district encompasses a portion of the Denver suburbs and includes a large Latino population, who historically supports Democrats, while its northern counties are much more rural and Republican.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

ENDORSEMENT: Barb Kirkmeyer for Colorado’s CD-8

Colorado’s newest congressional district has a chance to be represented in Congress by one of our state’s more experienced and respected political pros — Barb Kirkmeyer. We urge voters in the district to make the veteran Republican their district's first member of Congress. Having someone with Kirkmeyer’s background standing up for them in Washington will pay off — particularly if, as anticipated, her fellow Republicans regain control of the House.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Surprise endorsement for Democratic Candidate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Adam Frisch campaign for Colorado’s 3rd congressional district has announced that Republican state Senator Don Coram of Montrose is endorsing Frisch. Coram previously challenged Representative Lauren Boebert in the 2022 Republican primary, but lost. Coram criticized Boebert in a letter endorsing Frisch saying...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Daily Montanan

Montana AG Knudsen is all hat, no cows

In his recent guest view, Attorney General Austin Knudsen whines that the Montana Supreme Court deprived Montanans of a right to decide election methods. Specifically, electing supreme court justices by district, instead of in statewide, non-partisan elections. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Supreme Court simply determined that placing an unconstitutional measure (House […] The post Montana AG Knudsen is all hat, no cows appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
coloradosun.com

Amendment F: Should Colorado update a law written in 1958 governing charitable bingo and raffles?

From the 50/50 raffles at Colorado Rockies games to bingo at the Elks Lodge, raffles and bingo brought in more than $121 million for Colorado charities in 2021. But nonprofit employees can’t be paid for their time spent working to call a bingo game or sell raffle tickets. And a nonprofit must exist for five years before it can qualify to run such games. The Secretary of State’s Office regulates the charitable games and the organizations that run them.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado Voter Guide

What you need to know to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Our job at The Colorado Sun is to provide you with the information you need to fill out your 2022 ballot. We get it: You’re busy. You don’t have time to research everything every candidate has ever said or what the consequences of voting for this or that ballot measure may be. We’ve got you covered.
COLORADO STATE
cpr.org

Oct. 11, 2022: Colorado’s county clerks face threats while working to educate election deniers

Election official Matt Crane talks death threats and the battle for democracy. Colorado accidentally sent voter registration notices to 30,000 residents who are not citizens. One of the loudest voices, debunking The Big Lie, belongs to a Republican. Matt Crane is the head of the Colorado County Clerks Association. He talks about threats to clerks and efforts to educate election deniers. And, CPR's Bente Birkeland updates the secretary of state's investigation into postcard mailers accidentally sent to people not eligible to vote.
COLORADO STATE
explorebigsky.com

GOP House candidate paid vendors with bad checks and misreported debts

Montana’s campaign finance watchdog found Alden Tonkay, candidate for House District 82, accrued more than $2,000 in debts that he improperly classified as expenditures. The Montana Commissioner of Political Practices found this week that a Republican candidate for House District 82 in Helena tried to pay vendors with bad checks and misreported accrued debts as expenditures, referring the matter to the Lewis and Clark County attorney for possible prosecution.
HELENA, MT
KELOLAND TV

Republican lawmakers call for South Dakota special session on grocery tax

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As inflation continues to drive food prices upwards, several South Dakota lawmakers are hoping to provide relief before the election. Representative Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City) is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food.
POLITICS
cpr.org

University of Colorado Regents censure board member Glen Gallegos over inappropriate workplace behavior

University of Colorado Regents voted Wednesday to censure Republican board member Glen Gallegos following behavior towards colleagues that was deemed “disparaging, disrespectful and, at times, has been perceived as threatening.”. All board members, including Gallegos himself, voted to approve the censure. The action prevents Gallegos from being elected to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

