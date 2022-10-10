Rock County Treasurer’s Office reopens doors to public

Rock County Treasurer Michelle Roettger confirmed Monday that her office in the courthouse has reopened its doors to the public.

Rock County Board member Mike Zoril introduced a resolution Sept. 22 to cut the treasurer’s office budget from about $432,000 to about $216,000 because the office was “not open to the public.” He argued the “reduced service levels” justified the cut.

Zoril said Monday he has withdrawn his resolution.

Roettger said people were able to place checks in a dropbox outside the office when it was closed, but Zoril said the dropbox wasn’t secure and that having people make payments online would hurt low-income residents because of the fees that come with online payments.

In the withdrawn resolution, Zoril said that by not offering the in-person service, the office was discriminating against “unbanked and underbanked residents” who “are disproportionately among lower-income households, less-educated households, Black households, Hispanic households, American Indian or Alaska Native households.” He also suggested it would affect “working-age disabled households” and “households of volatile income.”

In a statement Monday, Zoril said the office reopening “will be a huge help to people who do not want to pay the added service fees to make payments via phone or website.”

Zoril claimed he had gone to the treasurer’s office the week of introducing the resolution and knocked on the front door for several minutes but was not greeted by anyone inside. Roettger disputed that claim, saying that employees “absolutely” opened the doors for customers.

Roettger cited COVID-19 concerns as the reason for the office being closed. She said no additional COVID-19 precautions were in place now that the office has reopened.

“I’m hoping the long lines don’t come back in December and January (for property tax season),” Roettger said. “We do have the glass, but that was with all the security (measures). We have the Purel and the hand sanitizer and wipes, and I hope we won’t get sick. I hope if people are not feeling well, they don’t come in because you can’t take their temperature when they come in.”