ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Rock County Treasurer’s Office reopens doors to public

By By RYAN SPOEHR Adams Publishing Group
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UL8Y_0iTn4oBO00

Rock County Treasurer Michelle Roettger confirmed Monday that her office in the courthouse has reopened its doors to the public.

Rock County Board member Mike Zoril introduced a resolution Sept. 22 to cut the treasurer’s office budget from about $432,000 to about $216,000 because the office was “not open to the public.” He argued the “reduced service levels” justified the cut.

Zoril said Monday he has withdrawn his resolution.

Roettger said people were able to place checks in a dropbox outside the office when it was closed, but Zoril said the dropbox wasn’t secure and that having people make payments online would hurt low-income residents because of the fees that come with online payments.

In the withdrawn resolution, Zoril said that by not offering the in-person service, the office was discriminating against “unbanked and underbanked residents” who “are disproportionately among lower-income households, less-educated households, Black households, Hispanic households, American Indian or Alaska Native households.” He also suggested it would affect “working-age disabled households” and “households of volatile income.”

In a statement Monday, Zoril said the office reopening “will be a huge help to people who do not want to pay the added service fees to make payments via phone or website.”

Zoril claimed he had gone to the treasurer’s office the week of introducing the resolution and knocked on the front door for several minutes but was not greeted by anyone inside. Roettger disputed that claim, saying that employees “absolutely” opened the doors for customers.

Roettger cited COVID-19 concerns as the reason for the office being closed. She said no additional COVID-19 precautions were in place now that the office has reopened.

“I’m hoping the long lines don’t come back in December and January (for property tax season),” Roettger said. “We do have the glass, but that was with all the security (measures). We have the Purel and the hand sanitizer and wipes, and I hope we won’t get sick. I hope if people are not feeling well, they don’t come in because you can’t take their temperature when they come in.”

Comments / 2

Related
nbc15.com

Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating after an officer involved shooting in Windsor, Wisconsin DOJ said. Officials said a deputy made contact with a vehicle just after 6 p.m. at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle in the...
WINDSOR, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New homeless shelter opens on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — The new temporary shelter for men experiencing homelessness opened its doors Thursday evening on Madison’s east side. Moving crews on Thursday delivered and set up furniture ahead of the facility’s opening. The shelter, located inside a former retail building at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne Mall, officially opened at 5 p.m., replacing the Porchlight-run shelter at...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
County
Rock County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Rock County, WI
Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Payments begin going out in Madison’s guaranteed income pilot program

MADISON, Wis. — About 3,000 people applied for a pilot program that gives low-income families in Madison $500 a month, city officials said Wednesday. The program’s first payments have already been handed out. The Madison Forward Fund was announced earlier this year as a way to help families in need purchase basic necessities. The money is given unconditionally, meaning recipients...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Treasurer#Alaska Native#The Doors#Long Lines#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Rock County Board#Hispanic#American#Indian
nbc15.com

Madison sends first $500 guaranteed income payments

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 150 low-income households across Madison have been sent their $500 guaranteed income payments that they can spend however they think is best. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s office announced Wednesday the first round of monthly distributions from the Madison Forward Fund have gone out. The nearly million-dollar pilot program will offer monthly payments to the households for the next year. Rhodes-Conway expects the funds “will open up so many doors for people who are facing turbulent times.”
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man arrest in 2019 burglary in Sauk Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two years after a burglary at a Merrimac home, investigators arrested a Madison man in connection with the crime. The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man who was in custody at the Dane Co. jail when he was interviewed. During questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to multiple crimes.
MADISON, WI
rockrivercurrent.com

More residential lofts coming to downtown Beloit in summer 2023

BELOIT, Wis. — Geronimo Hospitality Group is building 83 residential units in downtown and expects to finish in summer 2023. The second phase of the Wright & Wagner Lofts is under construction at Grand Avenue and Broad Street, nearby other Geronimo businesses like Velvet Buffalo and Blue Collar Coffee Co.
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ibmadison.com

$90 million housing project proposed for Tenney Park area

Chicago-based Vermilion Development is proposing a $90 million, six-story, 445-unit apartment building adjacent to Tenney Park, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The project would raze a two-story, 46,952-square-foot office building at 1617 Sherman Ave. and replace it with four buildings ranging from three to six stories. The higher buildings would offer views of Lake Mendota and the state Capitol, and the market-rate apartments would take advantage of the bike paths and public transit as well as add density to the area. The project includes parking garages, rooftop decks on two of the buildings, and a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The developer intends to submit land use plans to the city next month, with construction slated to begin in fall 2023 and take approximately 15 months to complete.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Parents file complaint against Madison City Schools over ‘LGBTQ+ pride’ flags

A group of concerned parents lodged a complaint against the Madison City Schools Board of Education for allowing the promotion of LGBTQ+ materials during school hours and activities. On August 26, after a new state policy barred teachers from discussing sexuality and gender identity with young students, Superintendent Ed Nichols...
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

MADISON — If there’s one thing the liberals of Madison won’t tolerate, it’s the law — particularly if that law doesn’t fit with the constraints of their radical belief system. Like children, they don’t like to be told they’re wrong. They absolutely hate it...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin motor wholesale dealer gets license revoked after violating law

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The state of Wisconsin has revoked the motor vehicle retail dealer license for another business located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 in Arlington after failing to properly follow administrative requirements. According to a release, Vince Auto Group LLC is the company that violated state laws...
ARLINGTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Emergency response preparation exercise underway in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Disaster can strike at any time, which is why it’s important to be prepared. That reality is why first responders, amateur radio operators and communication experts from across Wisconsin are in Janesville this week for an exercise aimed at helping them practice coordination among agencies and learn how various pieces of equipment work. Wisconsin Emergency Management and...
JANESVILLE, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy