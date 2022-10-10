Read full article on original website
KATV
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help with cold case
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that they are asking for the public's help regarding a 10-year-old cold case. On Oct. 13, 2012, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a deceased white female from the roadside of the 8000 block of Harper Road.
KATV
Cleburne County deputies arrest murder suspect in early September shooting death
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Deputies of the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest in an early September shooting death in Heber Springs. According to officials, on September 23, deputies were dispatched to an address in the 1500 block of Hiram Road in reference to a driver whose vehicle had left the roadway and gone through the caller's fence.
KATV
Police need public's help identifying Wednesday murder suspect in shooting incident
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting and have a person of interest who officials need help identifying. The incident happened at a convenience store located at 4423 W. 12th St, police said. Two victims were found police said, who had non-life-threatening injuries.
Police searching for two missing Garland County girls
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
Victims identified in Conway shooting spree, suspect dies from injuries
CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police have identified the people killed in a shooting Friday night spree in Conway and say the suspect in that case later died. Conway police say they responded to reports of shots fired just before 5 p.m. Friday evening near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road and discovered a […]
Inmate found dead in cell at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On the evening of October 11, a deputy at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility (PCRDF) discovered an unresponsive inmate while conducting cell checks. 48-year-old Floyd Jackson of Little Rock was found slumped over in his wheelchair, and the facility's Medical Unit responded to...
KATV
Benton police searching for the identity of home burglar
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in Benton are searching for the identity of a suspect they said burglarized a home last month. The suspect's name and age are unknown but a photo of the man was captured leaving a Bass Lane residence's carport area. According to police the suspect...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: October 11, 2022
1400 block of S. Leslie St., first-degree terroristic threatening. 1100 block of E. Cleveland St., first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal mischief. Cash Savers, 102 E. 22nd St., first-degree terroristic threatening. Intersection of W. McKinley St. and N. Porter St., possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, out-of-town warrant. During a traffic...
KATV
Benton police searching for man last seen near Lake Winona
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Wednesday they are looking for a missing 42-year-old man. According to police, Jeremey Michael Gregory may be experiencing a mental health crisis. Gregory was last known to be near Lake Winona in Paron. He is may be driving a white...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday 12th Street shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in the 4400 block of 12th Street that has left one person dead and another injured. Investigators have confirmed that two people were shot in the incident, with one of the victims dying from their injuries. Officers say the shooting happened at about […]
Little Rock Central High School student caught with BB gun in backpack on school bus
A Little Rock Central student was caught bringing a BB gun to campus.
KATV
1 dead, 1 in stable condition following Wednesday afternoon shooting in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one victim dead and another in stable condition. According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded at 4:42 p.m. to a shooting at a convenience store at 4423 W. 12th St. Once on...
KATV
Missing North Little Rock K9 found 'okay and in good spirits'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 2:10 p.m.:. Rakkie, the North Little Rock police K9 who went missing Wednesday morning, has been found. Police said Rakkie was located near the area he went missing on Foxridge Road in Pulaski County. "He appears to be okay and in good spirits," the...
ucanews.live
Three dead, one injured in series of Conway shootings
Following a car chase through Conway, officers brought 32-year-old Prince Michael Bass Ajetunmobi into custody late Friday, Oct. 7, after shots were fired at 366 Donaghey Ave., located between UCA’s Sigma Nu and Sigma Tau Gamma houses. Ajetunmobi was found with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound at 8:35 p.m....
Man facing murder charge for deadly Monday shooting at Bryant apartment complex
Police in Bryant are investigating after they said one man died at an apartment complex near Interstate 30 Monday.
Little Rock police investigating shooting near Roselawn Cemetery, 3 injured
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that has left at least three people injured.
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
LRPD: 3 people hospitalized Tuesday after dozens of shots were fired in an alley
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three people are in the hospital Tuesday night after Little Rock Police said dozens of shots were fired in an alley. As police placed evidence markers around the scene, the number went beyond 98. One woman who lives in the area said when she arrived home, “the moment is real scary, […]
Friend speaks out after Conway High School Secretary shot and killed Friday night
Conway Police said two people died and another one was critically injured in a triple shooting Friday night.
Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for trafficking methamphetamine
Arkansas state officials said that a Hot Springs man was sentenced to 7 years in prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine in Garland County.
