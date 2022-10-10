ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

KATV

Cleburne County deputies arrest murder suspect in early September shooting death

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Deputies of the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest in an early September shooting death in Heber Springs. According to officials, on September 23, deputies were dispatched to an address in the 1500 block of Hiram Road in reference to a driver whose vehicle had left the roadway and gone through the caller's fence.
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Police searching for two missing Garland County girls

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Pulaski County, AR
Pulaski County, AR
Crime & Safety
KATV

Benton police searching for the identity of home burglar

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in Benton are searching for the identity of a suspect they said burglarized a home last month. The suspect's name and age are unknown but a photo of the man was captured leaving a Bass Lane residence's carport area. According to police the suspect...
BENTON, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: October 11, 2022

1400 block of S. Leslie St., first-degree terroristic threatening. 1100 block of E. Cleveland St., first-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal mischief. Cash Savers, 102 E. 22nd St., first-degree terroristic threatening. Intersection of W. McKinley St. and N. Porter St., possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, out-of-town warrant. During a traffic...
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

Benton police searching for man last seen near Lake Winona

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Wednesday they are looking for a missing 42-year-old man. According to police, Jeremey Michael Gregory may be experiencing a mental health crisis. Gregory was last known to be near Lake Winona in Paron. He is may be driving a white...
BENTON, AR
KARK 4 News

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday 12th Street shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in the 4400 block of 12th Street that has left one person dead and another injured. Investigators have confirmed that two people were shot in the incident, with one of the victims dying from their injuries. Officers say the shooting happened at about […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ucanews.live

Three dead, one injured in series of Conway shootings

Following a car chase through Conway, officers brought 32-year-old Prince Michael Bass Ajetunmobi into custody late Friday, Oct. 7, after shots were fired at 366 Donaghey Ave., located between UCA’s Sigma Nu and Sigma Tau Gamma houses. Ajetunmobi was found with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound at 8:35 p.m....
CONWAY, AR
KOLR10 News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
EL DORADO, AR

