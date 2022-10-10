ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
buffalobulletin.com

Uncertain funding for home visits could cost Wyo families

Johnna French smiles when she talks about her job helping families with a new baby. “It’s a more intimate relationship, so if I don’t get everything accomplished in one visit, I know I’m going back,” she said. French is a maternal child health home-visiting nurse with...
WYOMING STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

Link between Cheyenne and Northern Colorado among public transit proposals in Mountain West

There’s been talk of expanding public transportation options around the Mountain West, and some of those ideas are starting to be set in motion. Transportation officials in Colorado and Wyoming are collaborating on a mass transit feasibility study as they consider adding a new bus route between Cheyenne, Wyo., and the northern Front Range in Colorado. About 7,000 vehicle trips begin and end in those areas every day.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming History: Ol’ Sadie (Engine No. 1242) Is Wyoming’s Oldest Coal-Burning Steam Locomotive

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For visitors to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, Engine 1242 is an interesting outdoor attraction. Built in 1890 in New Jersey, the engine (nicknamed Ol’ Sadie) ran the Walcott-Saratoga-Encampment rail line from November 1921 until May 1954. It’s the oldest coal-burning steam locomotive in the state.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
Pets & Animals
State
Nevada State
Laramie, WY
Lifestyle
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
buffalobulletin.com

Public Notice

1. Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given that a public hearing is scheduled regarding Rocky Mountain Power’s (RMP or the Company) Application for authority to establish Intermediate Low-Carbon Energy Portfolio Standards pursuant to the provisions of Wyoming Statute § 37-18-102 and Chapter 3, Section 38 of the Commission’s rules. The public hearing is set to commence on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., in the Commission’s hearing room located at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Laramie County Residents Recently Listed As Missing Persons

A pair of young Laramie County residents have recently been separately listed as missing persons on the Wyoming DCI Wyoming Missing Persons Website. The two are 15-year-old Jonathon Robert Davisson [above left] and18-year-old William Anthony Nicholson [above right]. Davisson was listed on the website on September 25, while Nicholson was listed on Sept. 21.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Teachers feeling lack of respect

CHEYENNE — When Michael Jennings started working for Natrona County School District 30 years ago, applications would flood in to compete for open teaching positions. But today, the district is “scrambling to find staff.”. “We’re facing shortages in areas that we normally don’t see,” he said....
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endangered Animals#Sport Fish#University Of Wyoming#Fish Department#Usda
bigfoot99.com

Suspected kidnapping turns out to be custody issue in Laramie

Multiple law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene of a suspected kidnapping outside of Saratoga on Sunday evening. An eyewitness told Bigfoot 99 that on October 9 around 5:45 p.m., a Forest Service Ranger seen traveling westbound on County Road 500 at high rate of speed. A few minutes later, three sheriff deputies followed and then two Wyoming Highway patrol cruisers—all apparently responding to an emergency call.
SARATOGA, WY
capcity.news

Five people sentenced in federal court for various crimes in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Five people were sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Wyoming District Court for various crimes. Chad Allan Kemper was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender. During his release, he will be required to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as directed by the probation officer, the Bureau of Prisons, or any state sex offender registration agency.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Fatal crash North of Rock Springs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - On October 8, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 20.60 on US 191 north of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Around 1:35 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was headed south on US 191. The Chevrolet entered the northbound lane colliding head-on with a 2008 Ford F-250.
CHEYENNE, WY
1310kfka.com

Larimer Co. pledges $1.5M for homeless shelter in Fort Collins

Larimer County will pony up $1.5 million to help construct a new 24/7 shelter in Fort Collins for those experiencing homelessness. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports commissioners approved the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds at their meeting this week. The funds will be given to Fort Collins Rescue Mission, which has reached capacity at its existing site. Last year, the mission served 71,000 meals. It has just 48,000 beds. Construction on the new shelter is slated to start in 2025, but the funds won’t be distributed until the rescue mission secures all of the money it needs and has a design in place. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
capcity.news

(VIDEO) Cheyenne police seek plant vandals

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department said Thursday it is seeking information to help identify suspects seen in surveillance video vandalizing foliage. “These perennial pirates were seen digging through planters behind the Paramount Café located at 1607 Capitol Avenue,” police said. “While it is nearing the...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center delivers its latest addition

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center managers just delivered their newest addition, and it’s been a mother of a project. From conception to delivery, this Mother and Baby unit at CRMC has been an over 3-year labor of love. CRMC has a community open...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

High wind warning for Cheyenne residents today

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A high wind warning is in effect for Cheyenne and the surrounding areas, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Oct. 11, will be mostly sunny with a high near 69 degrees. There will be a west wind of 15–20 mph before wind speeds increase to 25–30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. There will be a 20% chance of showers before 9 p.m., with areas of frost between 2 and 3 a.m. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 35. Winds will begin in the north at 20–25 mph before becoming west-northwest at 10–15 mph after midnight.
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy