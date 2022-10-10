Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013
King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
Polygon
House of the Dragon’s hilarious decapitation punctuated one of the show’s most intense scenes
Sunday’s House of the Dragon was a standout episode for HBO’s new Thrones show, turning the dial of court intrigue all the way to 11. There was the usual succession drama, old rivals facing off for the first time in years, and an unexpectedly funny decapitation. You know,...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: ‘Blindsided’ Brooke Gets the Chance of a Lifetime
What happens next on The Bold and the Beautiful is not going to seem to Brooke like a good thing. In fact, she’s going to see it as catastrophic. The end of the world. Complete and total disaster. But it is, in fact, a golden opportunity wrapped in a bow and laid at her feet.
RELATED PEOPLE
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Next Step for Ridge Has Disaster Written All Over It — and Not Just for Him, Either
The September 23 episode of the soap dropped a big hint about where his heart is headed. The words “too little, too late” were all but invented for the speech that The Bold and the Beautiful had Ridge give to Taylor and Steffy in the September 23 episode. Not only did he acknowledge that, unlike his ex-wife and son-in-law, “as long as I can remember, I’ve been selfish” (agreed!) but he observed that “I’ve made bad choices all my life, and they’ve affected my kids, especially when they were younger” (also agreed!). Now what do you suppose he’s going to do in the wake of these revelations, huh?
Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?
For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
Kristen Wiig pushes Carol Burnett's wheelchair on a boat as they film Mrs. American Pie in LA with Leslie Bibb
SNL alum Kristen Wiig and the legendary Carol Burnett did their best early seventies glam as they filmed a boat scene for Apple TV+ comedy Mrs. American Pie on Thursday. The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated screenwriter is executive producing and starring as Maxine Simmons, a woman trying to join Palm Beach high society.
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97
Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Cast Says a Heartfelt Goodbye: ‘We’re Sorry You’re Leaving’
We “will miss them very much,” Kimberlin Brown declared. Bold & Beautiful’s Deacon Sharpe stayed on the straight and narrow after taking a job at Il Giardino’s, where he has worked his way up and out of the broom closet and into a modest apartment above the establishment. Hanging around his place of employment on a regular basis is his lover and roommate, the believed-to-be-dead Sheila Carter, who disguises herself in a red wig, glasses, and a prosthetic mask with pouty lips.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Revealed the Name of His Horse and Why the Show Never Said It
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness once revealed the name of U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon's horse and why he never says it on the show.
Chicago Med fans furious after star’s surprise exit during season 8 premiere and blast show’s ‘abrupt cast changes’
CHICAGO Med fans have been left heartbroken after a fan-favorite cast member made a surprise exit during the season 8 premiere. Viewers are furious as the star had not been on the show for long, making the departure feel “abrupt.”. During Wednesday’s season 8 premiere of Chicago Med, fans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
SheKnows
A Red-Hot Romance Is Right Around the Corner for Young & Restless’ Sharon — and She Has No Idea!
A blast from the past could be about to blow up her future. Ever since The Young and the Restless killed off Rey, Sharon has been cooling her jets on the back burner, grieving and supporting her loved ones and serving coffee. So. Much. Coffee. But that is destined to change, it would seem — and soon. Because unless we miss our mark — and when has that ever happened? — she’s about to be reunited with an ex with whom she has a history that is, let’s say, complicated. Who?
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
SheKnows
Parry Shen Says a Fond Farewell to a General Hospital Colleague Who’s ‘Near and Dear’: ‘I Will Immensely Miss Working With Him’
“If you’ve watched General Hospital, you’ve definitely seen his name over the decades in the opening credits — William Ludel,” began Parry Shen’s October 3 Instagram post. “And he is retiring. “Bill will always be near and dear to my experience [with the show]...
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left.… The post ‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns appeared first on Outsider.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
SheKnows
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?
Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
Comments / 1