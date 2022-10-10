ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Binghamton University Pipe Dream

Local elementary schools face shutdown and restructuring

Partly due to student housing crowding out single-family, low-income housing options, Binghamton City School District (BCSD) may close one of its elementary schools. On Thursday, Sept. 29, BCSD administration held their third of four community forums in order to discuss a “feasibility study” of their elementary schools, with a special focus on Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School. This study examined factors ranging from enrollment and student interests to asbestos in the ceilings and walls. Parents spoke with Board of Education (BOE) members and district leadership, voicing concerns over construction and the closing of a school. One of these concerns included the district’s declining enrollment.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

Students protest against East Gym dress code

Binghamton University students gathered at the East Gym to protest its dress code this past Friday. The protest took place just outside the front doors of the East Gym, with students from a variety class years present. Students used posters and speeches to share their opinions on the dress code — which students claim recently begun to be enforced — while also collecting signatures for a petition. The Home Box Office (HBO), who were in the process of filming a different program, was also present to capture the event.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Ithaca, NY
Education
City
Ithaca, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the 14 judicial candidates on the ballot in Onondaga County

Among the many decisions Onondaga County voters will make on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, will be who will preside over trials and decide legal matters in court. To help voters make more informed choices, Syracuse.com asked the candidates for Onondaga County court, Family Court and state Supreme Court — 14 people in all — to write a letter to you, the voters, explaining why they are the best person for the job.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Baldwinsville superintendent put on administrative leave

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested last Friday. The decision was made after hours in an executive session, during the Baldwinsville Board of Education special meeting on Monday, October 10. The board and Baldwinsville Police Department will continue their investigation and deputy superintendent […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

VOTE: Best burger in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We saw last week how passionate many of you are about Binghamton-area food. A lot of different restaurants were mentioned in the comments on Facebook, so we wanted to give our readers, not TripAdvisor, the chance to pick their favorite burger joint. We expanded the...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County DSS warns of food stamp phishing scam

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Department of Social Services is warning local residents of a Phishing scam targeting food stamp recipients. The scam takes place as a fake notice telling recipients that they are eligible for assistance, with a link attached for the victim to click. According to County DSS, officials won’t email […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 25-October 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 25 to October 1. Four food services failed their inspections: Crazy Daisies, Kasson Road Market Diner, Park Street Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit, Cherry Valley Turnpike Ruby Tuesday, Yorktown Circle Read to see how each […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade

NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
SYRACUSE, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Binghamton’s Italian Street Festival

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Italian Festival goes hand-in-hand with the parade, as hundreds of people filled Water Street in front of Boscov’s. The parade showcased local Italian American organizations, leaders, and classic cars. There were several faith organizations at the festival selling Italian delicacies such as meatball...
BINGHAMTON, NY

