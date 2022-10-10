Read full article on original website
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan PfeiferIthaca, NY
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
Two Common Council members call for reparations for Black Ithacans in 2023 budget
ITHACA, N.Y.—City of Ithaca Common Councilmembers Jorge DeFendini and Phoebe Brown held a press conference on Oct. 11 representing the Ithaca Solidarity Slate bloc of Common Council calling for reparations for Black Ithacans in the 2023 budget. The reparations, as described by Brown and DeFendini, would be similar to...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Local elementary schools face shutdown and restructuring
Partly due to student housing crowding out single-family, low-income housing options, Binghamton City School District (BCSD) may close one of its elementary schools. On Thursday, Sept. 29, BCSD administration held their third of four community forums in order to discuss a “feasibility study” of their elementary schools, with a special focus on Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School. This study examined factors ranging from enrollment and student interests to asbestos in the ceilings and walls. Parents spoke with Board of Education (BOE) members and district leadership, voicing concerns over construction and the closing of a school. One of these concerns included the district’s declining enrollment.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Students protest against East Gym dress code
Binghamton University students gathered at the East Gym to protest its dress code this past Friday. The protest took place just outside the front doors of the East Gym, with students from a variety class years present. Students used posters and speeches to share their opinions on the dress code — which students claim recently begun to be enforced — while also collecting signatures for a petition. The Home Box Office (HBO), who were in the process of filming a different program, was also present to capture the event.
Rosario and Yearwood say there was no ‘quid pro quo.’ CPE calls RPS investigation ‘threadbare’
ITHACA, N.Y.—A slew of documents released by the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board have shed some light on the broad investigation into allegations that third-party interest may have guided the City of Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) process. The investigation — spurred by a 60-page complaint filed by...
localsyr.com
Baldwinsville superintendent’s email ‘disabled,’ ahead of special board meeting
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While it’s not clear what disciplinary action will take place at Monday’s emergency Board of Education meeting, it appears Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson is, at least, unable to access his district email address. His address is “disabled,” according to a computer-generated response to...
Homeless crisis in Broome as shelters are full
Broome County has run out of places for the homeless to stay.
NY Attorney General to host gun buyback in Binghamton
The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James will host a community gun buyback with the Binghamton Police Department on Saturday, October 15th, at the St. Mary's Recreation Center.
Meet the 14 judicial candidates on the ballot in Onondaga County
Among the many decisions Onondaga County voters will make on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, will be who will preside over trials and decide legal matters in court. To help voters make more informed choices, Syracuse.com asked the candidates for Onondaga County court, Family Court and state Supreme Court — 14 people in all — to write a letter to you, the voters, explaining why they are the best person for the job.
Baldwinsville superintendent put on administrative leave
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested last Friday. The decision was made after hours in an executive session, during the Baldwinsville Board of Education special meeting on Monday, October 10. The board and Baldwinsville Police Department will continue their investigation and deputy superintendent […]
Four Of America’s Best Coziest Towns Are Near Binghamton, New York
Is it just me, or did we go from hot, humid summer temperatures to late October temperatures in a snap? I was hoping for an early Autumn with temperatures hovering around 70 with low humidity to enjoy before old man winter crashes through the door for several months. That being...
NBC New York
‘Crowd Surfing' NY Superintendent Put on Leave Amid DWI Investigation
The New York school district superintendent arrested on a DWI charge after being spotted crowd surfing in the stands during a Friday night football game has been put on administrative leave, the board said following a hearing Monday. In a statement, the Baldwinsville Board of Education said it shared concerns...
binghamtonhomepage.com
VOTE: Best burger in Broome County
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We saw last week how passionate many of you are about Binghamton-area food. A lot of different restaurants were mentioned in the comments on Facebook, so we wanted to give our readers, not TripAdvisor, the chance to pick their favorite burger joint. We expanded the...
Steuben County DSS warns of food stamp phishing scam
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Steuben County Department of Social Services is warning local residents of a Phishing scam targeting food stamp recipients. The scam takes place as a fake notice telling recipients that they are eligible for assistance, with a link attached for the victim to click. According to County DSS, officials won’t email […]
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 25-October 1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 25 to October 1. Four food services failed their inspections: Crazy Daisies, Kasson Road Market Diner, Park Street Navarino Orchard Mobile Unit, Cherry Valley Turnpike Ruby Tuesday, Yorktown Circle Read to see how each […]
localsyr.com
Your Stories: Town of Clay man billed hundreds in unpaid E-ZPass toll fees
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Town of Clay man is turning to the Your Stories team for help after he received nearly a dozen bills in the mail that claim he owes money for unpaid tolls in the New York City and New Jersey areas. The twist? Jeffery French...
Broome County DA Korchak wants change to bail reform
Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak released a statement today in response to a crime that was committed last week in Buffalo, New York and how it could have been prevented with a change bail reform.
Sistina Giordano leaving Syracuse TV’s ‘Bridge Street’ after nearly a decade
NewsChannel 9 (WSYR-TV) personality Sistina Giordano is leaving “Bridge Street” after nearly a decade hosting the daytime talk show in Syracuse. “After more than 8 years as co-host of Bridge Street, I’ve made the decision to move on. I’ve loved every minute of greeting you all each weekday morning and I hope you’ll stick around as I continue with my future endeavors both on and off TV,” Giordano said in a statement Wednesday on Facebook. “I’m so grateful to the people I sat next to who supported me and I’m even more excited to see where life takes me professionally and personally.”
Twice
Elmira Stove Works Aqcuired By Plaintree Systems, Now Under Leadership Of David Watson
After acquiring Elmira Stove Works, Plaintree Systems CEO David Watson is working tirelessly toward taking the brand to new heights. Watson, a newcomer to the kitchen appliance industry, wishes to continue the brand’s leading edge in the retro-inspired appliance space. When Watson first came across Elmira Stove Works in...
Film shooting will periodically close North Tioga Street Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A part of North Tioga Street will be intermittently closed throughout the day Thursday to allow for a movie crew to shoot a film there, the City of Ithaca announced. There will be some “short-term” closures of the 400 block of North Tioga Street between 10 a.m. and...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Binghamton’s Italian Street Festival
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Italian Festival goes hand-in-hand with the parade, as hundreds of people filled Water Street in front of Boscov’s. The parade showcased local Italian American organizations, leaders, and classic cars. There were several faith organizations at the festival selling Italian delicacies such as meatball...
