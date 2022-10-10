Read full article on original website
Related
GoFundMe Accounts Set Up for Families of Clarkston Graduates Who Were Killed in Wrong-Way Crash
CLARKSTON - GoFundMe accounts have been established for the families of two recent Clarkston High School graduates who were tragically killed in a wrong-way crash in Arizona early Monday morning. Both 18-year-old Abrianna Brook Hoffman and 18-year-old Magdalyn "Maggie" Ogden, who were both freshman attending Grand Canyon University, were killed...
ABC 15 News
Friends mourn three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash on I-17
PHOENIX — Outside Diamondback Apartments on Grand Canyon University's campus, students crouched down to get a closer look at the memorial for three freshman students they may have passed in the hallways or shared a class with. "They were all really sweet," said Ella McGinley. The three GCU students...
AZ officials believe impairment is factor in crash that killed Hawaii woman
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There has been an outpour of support for the Maui family who lost their daughter in a wrong-way crash in Arizona. Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Kula died yesterday after Arizona authorities said she and her two college roommates were in a vehicle and that was struck by an SUV traveling in the wrong […]
New details revealed in wrong way crash, family shares memories
ABC15 is learning new details about a wrong way crash that killed three freshman GCU students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash from September
Mesa police are searching for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened in September.
AZFamily
Phoenix family heartbroken after mother randomly shot, killed inside car
Women allegedly try to rob Phoenix antique store a second time before getting caught. Owner Amanda Wilson says a group came in one day, and two women stole jewelry. Four days later, they came back. GCU providing resources to grieving students after 3 freshmen are killed in car crash. Updated:...
Clarkston residents attending Grand Canyon University die in fatal crash
PHOENIX, Arizona — Three female Grand Canyon University (GCU) students were involved in a fatal crash early this morning. The three victims, Abriauna Hoffman, Hunter Balberdi and Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden were all freshmen at GCU. Ogden and Hoffman were both from Clarkston, WA. Balberdi was from HI. Around 4...
FOX 28 Spokane
Two freshman students at Grand Canyon University from Clarkston killed in wrong-way crash
CLARKSTON, Wash. – Two freshman students at Grand Canyon University, who were both from Clarkston, were killed in New River, Arizona following a four-vehicle wrong-crash crash on I-17 early Monday morning. A third student, from Hawaii, was also killed. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
KXLY
Two Clarkston teenagers killed in wrong-way crash in Arizona
NEW RIVER, Ariz. — Three teenagers were killed in a wrong-way crash in Arizona on Sunday, with two of the victims being from Clarkston. All three victims were students at Grand Canyon University. The crash occurred near New River, Arizona. Four cars were involved in the crash. The Arizona...
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
theprescotttimes.com
Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Willow Creek Road
On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the 3100 block of Willow Creek Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 55-year-old Prescott resident was riding her motorcycle southbound on Willow Creek...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Police: 3 shooters who killed Phoenix woman inside car thought they heard gunshots first
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man and two teenagers who allegedly shot and killed a woman riding in a car in west Phoenix on Monday said they thought they heard gunfire coming from the car as it passed their home, according to court documents. According to court documents, Martin Ramirez,...
Emergency Waste Line Repair on 1200 Block of 21st Street Scheduled for October 18
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has hired J Russell Excavation to perform an emergency wastewater line repair on the 1200 block of 21st Street. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, October 18 at 9:00 a.m. According to the City, while work is being completed 21st Street will be reduced...
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
Pedestrian killed in crash near 16th Street & Osborn Road
A man is dead after being hit by a car near 16th Street and Osborn Road. Police do believe that impairment was a factor.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman and dog attacked by pit bulls, owner runs away
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman says two pit bulls charged at her and her two-year-old wheaten terrier, Stanley, leaving her dog so severely injured that his leg had to be amputated. A routine walk for Heather Isgrigg and Stanley in her Phoenix neighborhood near 19th Street and Campbell...
fox10phoenix.com
Several men detained, guns found following Arizona State Fair shooting reports
PHOENIX - Several men were temporarily detained and guns were found after reports came in about shots being fired at the Arizona State Fair on Saturday night, the Phoenix Police Department said. Reports began coming in around 10 p.m. Witnesses told officers a car left the area with the shooters...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/12/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 1