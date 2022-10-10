Read full article on original website
radioplusinfo.com
10-14-22 envision greater fdl backs school referendums
Envision Greater Fond du Lac is on record supporting two school referendums that will appear on the November ballot. The Envision Board of directors has voted to endorse a North Fond du Lac School District building referendum, and a $55 million Moraine Park Technical College building referendum. Envision president Sadie Vander Velde says MPTC programs are developed based on the needs of local employers. The MPTC referendum asks voters for permission to borrow money to pay for four major projects including renovating the manufacturing and trade center and health services and nursing wing in Fond du Lac, a remodeling project at the West Bend campus and a regional fire training center.
radioplusinfo.com
10-13-22 fdl city council approves charter ordinance
The Fond du Lac city council has approved a charter ordinance that would require a referendum before the city could sell or lease any park land for constructing a commercial building. Council president Patrick Mullen says the ordinance is designed to prevent the controversy that surrounded a proposed commercial development at Lakeside Park a couple of years ago. Mullen says under a charter ordinance the controversial proposal to build a restaurant on the Lakeside Park Lighthouse Peninsula would have gone to referendum. Mullen says a charter ordinance requiring a referendum would have “eliminated all of the nonsense and personal attacks” that took place at that time.
seehafernews.com
seehafernews.com
Greater Milwaukee Today
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY Green Bay
seehafernews.com
wearegreenbay.com
wearegreenbay.com
dailydodge.com
radioplusinfo.com
thecentersquare.com
wearegreenbay.com
CBS 58
wearegreenbay.com
washingtoncountyinsider.com
milwaukeemag.com
