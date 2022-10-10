ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
inlander.com

Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication

According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Families in Central Valley School District feel impact of school bus shortage

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Multiple school districts in Spokane are experiencing a bus driver shortage, forcing many kids to walk long distances to school. Families in the Central Valley School District (CVSD) are feeling the impact as their kids no longer have bus service. Four days before school started, the Central Valley School District informed a group of parents that their kids' bus route was canceled.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
Spokane, WA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Reykdal
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington.  The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.  Caution is still advised at all times for people...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington

RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State

Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff  has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff said. “And I’m carrying more buckets of water than any state...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Ap Tests#College Credit#Linus College#Ap#Ferris High School#Spokane Schools Executive
ncwlife.com

Spokane enacts sit-and-lie ordinance, still battling homelessness

Last month, the city of Spokane enacted its new sit-and-lie ordinance, ruling that a person cannot sit or lie on the sidewalk between 6 a.m. and midnight in the downtown area effective immediately. Because the sit-and-lie ordinance relies on having adequate shelter space in order to be enforced, Council Member...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

West Hill residents are unfairly villainized; put yourself in their place

Plenty of journalists and onlookers who don't have a clue are writing about West Hills — labeling, judging, condemning, shaming, attacking fellow Spokane residents who are just ordinary neighbors suddenly reeling from shocking news they learned — not properly from the source — but from the media.
SPOKANE, WA
107.9 LITE FM

There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cheney Police Chief John Hensley resigns from role

CHENEY, Wash. — John D. Hensley has resigned from his role as Cheney Police Chief. 4 News Now has obtained a copy of Hensley’s resignation letter, which was sent to Mayor Chris Grover on Tuesday. “Pursuant to your request, I resign as the Cheney Chief of Police effectively immediately,” is all the letter states. Grover told 4 News Now he...
CHENEY, WA
Chronicle

Commentary: Turning a Blind-Eye to Wolf Problem Is Not Management

As clashes between wolves and cattle continue this fall, the discovery of six poisoned wolves in Stevens County and the hearing of arguments that could end grazing in the Colville National Forest by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals have created another complication in an already difficult situation managing growing wolf populations.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Rathdrum revises code rules on Food trucks, RV parking and housing

RATHDRUM, Idaho — The city of Rathdrum has enacted several code revisions to make way for mobile food service operations, relax off street parking for recreational vehicles, and address growing housing demand, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Previously, food courts were not allowed,” said...
RATHDRUM, ID
KREM2

WSDOT security officers arrive at I-90 homeless encampment

SPOKANE, Wash. — As conflicts over the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street reach a head, occupants at the camp are finding themselves in the middle as the city and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) hash out what happens next. As part of a four-step plan...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy