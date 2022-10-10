Read full article on original website
Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground
Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it's time to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. He struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.
Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game
Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not...
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Blasts Mike Tomlin, Steelers
This is the worst Pittsburgh Steelers team Stephen A. Smith has seen in a long time.
Buccaneers' Carl Nassib, First Openly Gay NFL Star, Says 'I'm Not Hiding'
The linebacker emphasized that he doesn't want his sexuality to be the focus: 'I don't think that straight players are thinking, 'Oh, I'm straight and I'm playing this game' " NFL star Carl Nassib is speaking candidly in a new interview about the impact of being the first openly gay active player in the league. The 29-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker — who came out publicly in June 2021 — talked to Men's Health for their November cover story about his first year since coming out. In his...
atozsports.com
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation for the first time in his NFL career this week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation this week for the first time in his NFL career. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Wednesday morning that Mahomes, for the first time as an NFL player, is a home underdog this week in the Chiefs’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals decided to part ways with a wideout that's seen action in all five games this season. On Tuesday, the team announced that they've released Andre Baccellia, who they signed to the active roster on Saturday. He played 12 snaps and saw some special teams reps in the...
Commanders’ Ron Rivera throws ex-Eagles QB Carson Wentz under the bus
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Carson Wentz has worn out his welcome. After flaming out with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, Wentz is having a tough go of it in his first season with the Commanders. Washington is 1-4, while the Eagles lead the NFC East...
Blockbuster NFL Trade Proposal Floated On Thursday
A blockbuster NFL trade proposal is being floated around on social media this Thursday afternoon. ESPN's Bill Barnwell has 15 trade proposals in mind ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. Most notably, Barnwell thinks the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills should consider a trade centered ...
Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Notable Tight End
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly adding a tight end. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are going to sign former Houston tight end Seth Green to the practice squad. The team hosted him for a workout on Tuesday and liked what they saw. Green played...
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 6
Another week, another bout of injuries and inconsistencies wreaking havoc on your fantasy football rosters. But have faith – your Week 6 waiver wire pickups are just the thing that can help turn the ship around and get it back to competing for a playoff spot. As always, all...
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ron Rivera, Quarterback Controversy
Count Robert Griffin III in the group of current and former players that didn't care for Ron Rivera's comments on Monday. When asked his opinion of why he thinks other teams in the NFC East are ahead of the Commanders right now, Rivera simply responded: "Quarterback." Taking to Twitter, RGIII...
Colts Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury
The Indianapolis Colts are going to be down one of their wide receivers for the rest of the 2022 season. Receiver Ashton Dulin was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday and isn't going to suit up again until next season. Dulin suffered a foot injury during last Thursday's 12-9 win...
Raiders WR Davante Adams could be facing suspension for off-field shove
Things went from bad to worse for the Raiders in Week 5. Not only did they fail to get the win in Kansas City after leading 17-0, but they could be without their star receiver when they return from the bye week. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Davante Adams...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 Quarterback Rankings: Geno Smith cracks the top-10, Russell Wilson drops, more
Geno Smith's play so far this has been one of the more remarkable storylines of the 2022 NFL season, and Fantasy Football players have to seriously consider him as a starting option at this point. Smith ranks as QB8 for the season, so maybe we should have been taking him...
Week 6 NFL power rankings: A second NFC teams joins No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles in Top 5
The Cowboys, 49ers and Giants are among teams on the rise and bringing some respectability to the NFC alongside undefeated Philadelphia.
profootballnetwork.com
Should You Start Darnell Mooney vs. Commanders? Fantasy Outlook for Bears Wide Receiver
Are you ready for some Thursday Night Football? Fantasy football may not have as much invested into the showdown between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, but we have you covered for all the fantasy angles of every matchup each week. Let’s dive into whether you should start Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney against the Commanders.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 6: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's fantasy football predictions for Week 6. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 6: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
