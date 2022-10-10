Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa returns to Miami Dolphins practice Wednesday, Week 6 return unlikely but not impossible
In some massive news for Miami Dolphins fans and the organization, it has been reported that Tua Tagovailoa is expected
Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game
Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not...
Tua Tagovailoa’s Status Updated Amid Concussion
Dolphins fans are looking forward to Tua’s return. Just a few weeks ago, Tua Tagovailoa sustained what appeared to be a devastating concussion. This injury came against the Cincinnati Bengals, just four days after Tua had seemingly hurt his head against the Buffalo Bills. It was a terrible injury that even led to a member of the Dolphins’ medical staff losing their job.
Tua Tagovailoa injury: Dolphins QB returning to practice after concussion (report)
Less than two weeks after he was hospitalized following a severe concussion, Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly returning to the practice field. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Miami Dolphins quarterback is set to practice Wednesday, but is highly unlikely to play in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. As Pelissero notes, this represents a big step forward for Tagovailoa as he works his way back from injury, allowing him a week of normal practice before he’s fully ready to return to the field.
The NFL updates its concussion protocol after Tua Tagovailoa injury, but a culture change is still needed
The NFL's "business as usual" mentality needs to change when it comes to player safety and head injuries, medical experts and former players say.
Eli Manning Talks Tua Tagovailoa's Head Injury and How It Compares to His Own Experiences in the NFL
"I always felt safe knowing they were going to look out for what was best for the players," the retired NFL quarterback tells PEOPLE exclusively of his time on the New York Giants Eli Manning understands the risks present as a quarterback in the NFL. In the wake of Tua Tagovailoa's second head injury in just five days, the former New York Giants quarterback shared with PEOPLE his opinion on the NFL's handling of the situation, while comparing the Miami Dolphin QB's experience to his own. "It didn't look good,"...
Significant Thursday Update On The Miami Dolphins' Quarterback Situation
The Miami Dolphins have seen their quarterback room hit hard by concussions. But both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater took important steps toward returning to the field Thursday. Tagovailoa and Bridgewater, each of whom are in the NFL's concussion protocol, took the practice field in a limited ...
