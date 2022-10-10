ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Tua Tagovailoa’s Status Updated Amid Concussion

Dolphins fans are looking forward to Tua’s return. Just a few weeks ago, Tua Tagovailoa sustained what appeared to be a devastating concussion. This injury came against the Cincinnati Bengals, just four days after Tua had seemingly hurt his head against the Buffalo Bills. It was a terrible injury that even led to a member of the Dolphins’ medical staff losing their job.
NFL
MassLive.com

Tua Tagovailoa injury: Dolphins QB returning to practice after concussion (report)

Less than two weeks after he was hospitalized following a severe concussion, Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly returning to the practice field. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Miami Dolphins quarterback is set to practice Wednesday, but is highly unlikely to play in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. As Pelissero notes, this represents a big step forward for Tagovailoa as he works his way back from injury, allowing him a week of normal practice before he’s fully ready to return to the field.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Fond Du Lac, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Fond Du Lac, WI
Sports
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Beloit Daily News

COLUMN: Kids, parents, editor bear blame for Rob's tardiness

I am sorry my column is late this week. My excuse is pretty simple. I blame my kids. One was sick, another got sick, and the third is likely sick by now. Sick kids are the worst. Partly because you feel really bad for them and can’t really help them, but also because they are just so whiny. Ugh. It’s terrible. Like, just go take a nap and drink a Sprite like we did. ...
KIDS
People

Eli Manning Talks Tua Tagovailoa's Head Injury and How It Compares to His Own Experiences in the NFL

"I always felt safe knowing they were going to look out for what was best for the players," the retired NFL quarterback tells PEOPLE exclusively of his time on the New York Giants Eli Manning understands the risks present as a quarterback in the NFL. In the wake of Tua Tagovailoa's second head injury in just five days, the former New York Giants quarterback shared with PEOPLE his opinion on the NFL's handling of the situation, while comparing the Miami Dolphin QB's experience to his own. "It didn't look good,"...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Concussions#Fdl#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Cincinnati Bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy