10-14-22 wi gop courting latino voters
MILWAUKEE (AP) — On Milwaukee’s largely Hispanic, working-class south side, voters are fed up with rampant lawlessness. Food and gas prices are creeping beyond their paychecks’ reach. Those bread-and-butter issues, combined with strong Christian values, appear to be making this traditionally Democratic voting bloc more receptive to Republican candidates. And the GOP has been courting Latinos here with unprecedented outreach efforts. Wisconsin delivered minuscule margins for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020. Swinging even a few thousands votes here for the midterms could impact national politics, because U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is locked in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.
10-13-22 marquette law school poll
A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of Wisconsin finds a wider margin in the U.S. Senate race than a month ago and a toss-up in the governor’s race. Among likely voters, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson was leading Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes 52% to 46%. In September, Johnson had a one point lead. The governor’s race has tightened to a tossup: Among likely voters, 47% support Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, while 46% favor the Republican challenger, Tim Michels. In September, among likely voters, Evers received 47%, and Michels 44%. The survey was conducted Oct. 3-9, with a margin of error of 4.8 percent.
10-12-22 mandela barnes fundraising gets boost following debate
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes’ campaign said it raised nearly $1.5 million since the lieutenant governor squared off with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the race’s first debate last Friday. According to the campaign, the money came from about 30,000 new contributors. The announcement comes days after Barnes said he raised more than $20.1 million over the last three months. Johnson and Barnes next debate is Thursday night at Marquette University.
10-12-22 social security benefits increase
Social Security benefits again could see their highest increase in several decades. But those advocating for beneficiaries say there’s still plenty of concern about financial hardships, as well as politics surrounding the program. The latest forecast indicates 2023 benefits will increase by around 9% when the decision is announced in October. Jon Bauman, of the group Social Security Works, says while the higher adjustment helps buffer recent inflation woes, it still might not be enough for many older Americans. His group supports a bill in Congress that would boost the Social Security tax cap in order to extend the program’s solvency. It also would expand benefits. Some Republicans, including Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson recently argued he prefers switching Social Security to discretionary spending to allow for greater financial oversight. Opponents of that approach, including Janet Zander of the Wisconsin Aging Advocacy Network, say all it does is create more uncertainty for people who have earned the benefit. More than 20-percent of Wisconsin’s population currently receives these payments, and Zander says many people in this region can’t lean on other retirement options the way they used to. And while the program faces some funding challenges, Bauman hopes people avoid misinformation being shared amid political debates about what to do with Social Security.
10-12-22 wi room tax revenue bounces back
Room tax revenues in Wisconsin are bouncing back more quickly in tourist areas than those that rely more on business travel, according to a recent Wisconsin Policy Forum report. While statewide figures aren’t yet available for 2021, the report focuses on figures for the top 75 municipalities in the state to see how their room tax revenues are faring. It shows collections were up 73.4 percent from 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had the largest impact on travel. Still, revenues remained 11.3 percent lower than what was collected in 2019, the report shows. But when Madison and Milwaukee are taken out of the picture, the other 73 communities saw revenues rise 1.8 percent from 2019 to 2021.
10-13-22 fire prevention week
This is Fire Prevention Week and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin is urging everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms to stay safe. Red Cross spokesperson Justin Kern says over the past two years in Wisconsin there was a 14 percent increase in Red Cross home fire responses during colder months than warmer times of the year. Kern says two minutes is the amount of time that fire experts say you may have to safely escape a home fire before its too late. Include at least two ways to exit every room, select a meeting spot a safe distance away from your home and place smoke alarms on every level of your home.
