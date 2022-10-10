Read full article on original website
Puerto Rico ex-student faces prison in cyberstalking case
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former student at the University of Puerto Rico has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison after authorities accused him of breaking into women’s Snapchat accounts and sharing their nude images with others. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said...
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has come and gone but it still could deliver prolonged blows to the local economy, walloping small businesses heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. Scenes of destruction in southwestern Florida will keep many winter tourists and snowbirds away while tasking local...
33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival set to take place Saturday
WILLISTON — After being rescheduled and a two-week wait, the 33rd annual Central Florida Peanut Festival is finally set to happen this weekend. The festival, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, was postponed due to the unknowns of Hurricane Ian, which hit Southwest Florida just days before the event was set to take place.
