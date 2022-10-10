A gunman was “contained” after an off-duty police officer was among five people killed in a mass shooting in North Carolina, according to officialsRaleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed the deaths at a news conference in the city hours after the violent incident on Thursday.The mayor also said that a second police officer from a Raleigh Police K-9 unit had been shot and was being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. “This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh,” Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters.Authorities said that they had a juvenile suspect “contained in a...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO