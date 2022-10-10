Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh mass shooting: Off-duty police officer among five victims killed by gunman, say officials
A gunman was “contained” after an off-duty police officer was among five people killed in a mass shooting in North Carolina, according to officialsRaleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed the deaths at a news conference in the city hours after the violent incident on Thursday.The mayor also said that a second police officer from a Raleigh Police K-9 unit had been shot and was being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. “This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh,” Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters.Authorities said that they had a juvenile suspect “contained in a...
KHOU
Man sentenced to 20 years in 2019 road rage shooting that left young boys burned by fireworks
Bayron Rivera shot at the family's truck during a road rage incident. The family had just purchased fireworks and the the exploded during the shooting.
Comments / 0