Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
Related
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 9: Trial starts earlier after abrupt stop yesterday
DAY 9 - Week two of the Waukesha Parade trial is underway. As tense cross-examination continued on Wednesday, Oct. 12 an unexpected interruption occurred on day eight of the Waukesha Parade trial. Waukesha courthouse alarms sounded because of a severe weather threat and the courthouse was cleared. The witness briefly...
WISN
'Right past my head': Racine mother's close encounter with stray gunfire
RACINE, Wis. — An unidentified shooter in a parking lot outside of the Georgetown Square Apartments was caught on camera firing round after round. Thursday, the Racine Police Department shared video of the incident on Facebook, asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter. About 18 shots in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust fatal shooting; Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 12 found Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 34th and Locust. According to court filings, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 34th and Locust on Thursday, July 29, 2021. When...
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shooting leaves pregnant woman dead near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said it's investigating a homicide this morning. It happened near Lovers Lane and Silver Spring.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine police seek to ID shooter caught on cam
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police need help to identify a shooter in some video posted to the Racine Police Department Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 13. Police said the incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 5111 Biscayne Avenue around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
WISN
Sources: Man accused of running red light, killing pastor was juror late for trial
MILWAUKEE — According to Milwaukee Police, a driver sped through a red-light Wednesday and struck and killed another driver near 10th and Wells. The victim is beloved Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Aaron Strong. Church workers told WISN 12 News off-camera that Strong was a wonderful, encouraging person who leaves...
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 8: Another difficult day as more victims testify
DAY 8 - Week two of the Waukesha Parade trial is underway. The Recap. On Tuesday victims and survivors of the Waukesha Christmas Parade took the witness stand re-living the terrifying moments they were struck by an SUV. The State was planning to wrap up their case by the end...
RELATED PEOPLE
WISN
Family mourns 12-year-old shot to death
MILWAUKEE — Dozens of balloons were sent into the twilight sky near 37th and Rohr in Milwaukee, 24 hours after the life of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz was taken from her. “Even if you were mean to her she gave you a second chance. She never really complained about too much. She always had a smile on her face,” said her mother Celeste Wilson Tuesday evening in front of her home. The shooting took place behind their house in the alley as they unloaded groceries from their car. Still recovering from her own gunshot wound she suffered when her daughter was shot in the chest, Wilson spoke at a vigil family organized to share their pain. “My baby's gone. Now here's the thing. What are we going to do to make it different? My baby's not a statistic,” she said.
WISN
Woman, nearly 9 months pregnant, shot dead
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the shooting death of a pregnant woman early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the scene not far from Lovers Lane Road and Silver Spring Drive just after 5:30 am, according to police. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office, the woman, whose...
24-year-old Milwaukee man shot, killed near 25th and Burnham
A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 25th and Burnham on Wednesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m.
CBS 58
Crash near McKinley and MLK Drive leaves 1 with serious injuries
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A violent crash in downtown Milwaukee leaves two people injured. It happened around 9:15 a.m. this morning, on Oct. 13, near McKinley and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive when a car rear-ended a large truck. You can see the car was wedged beneath the truck on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Student Arrested At Racine High School With Weapon
There are not a lot of details about a student’s arrest at Racine’s Case High School. Police say they arrested a student yesterday afternoon after getting a tip that the student had a weapon. Mount Pleasant Police say they found a gun on the student, but they are...
12-year-old fatally shot while helping mom unload groceries near 38th and Rohr
A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed while helping her mom unload groceries from their car Monday evening in Milwaukee.
WISN
Milwaukee church remembers pastor killed in crash
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Lutheran Church is mourning the sudden loss of one of its pastors. The Rev. Aaron Strong of Grace Lutheran Church died in a car crash. Milwaukee police say the other driver ran a red light Wednesday, at 10th and Wells, slamming into Strong's car. The...
CBS 58
Milwaukee pastor killed in 10th and Wells crash, speeding driver in custody
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee pastor was killed when a driver who was speeding blew through a red light and crashed into the pastor's car near 10th and Wells Wednesday morning, on Oct. 12. The pastor was identified as 40-year-old Aaron Strong, a faith leader at Grace Lutheran church...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISN
2 people shot outside of a Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting outside a bar. It happened outside The Glass Slipper On 2nd & Ring around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police, a 47-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
CBS 58
Student with weapon taken into custody at Case High School in Racine
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Mount Pleasant police took a student from Case High School into custody Tuesday, Oct. 11 after a gun was found at the school. Racine school district officials say they were tipped off about the situation and went into lockdown around 2:30 p.m. The district...
WISN
Tearful testimony from victims and survivors in the Waukesha parade trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Tuesday victims and survivors of the Waukesha Christmas Parade took the witness stand re-living the terrifying moments they were struck by an SUV. "As I turned, all I seen was the head of a red vehicle. And I hit the vehicle and rolled down to the side," said Kelly Grabow.
CBS 58
Police respond to near drowning of a Milwaukee infant
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police say that they responded to the near-drowning of an 11-month-old infant boy at noon on Monday, Oct. 10. Officials report that the child was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred at 30th St. and W. Mitchell St.
Comments / 0