Milwaukee, WI

WISN

'Right past my head': Racine mother's close encounter with stray gunfire

RACINE, Wis. — An unidentified shooter in a parking lot outside of the Georgetown Square Apartments was caught on camera firing round after round. Thursday, the Racine Police Department shared video of the incident on Facebook, asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter. About 18 shots in...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Locust fatal shooting; Milwaukee man found guilty

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 12 found Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 34th and Locust. According to court filings, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 34th and Locust on Thursday, July 29, 2021. When...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead

A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine police seek to ID shooter caught on cam

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police need help to identify a shooter in some video posted to the Racine Police Department Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 13. Police said the incident happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 5111 Biscayne Avenue around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
RACINE, WI
Person
James Madison
WISN

Family mourns 12-year-old shot to death

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of balloons were sent into the twilight sky near 37th and Rohr in Milwaukee, 24 hours after the life of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz was taken from her. “Even if you were mean to her she gave you a second chance. She never really complained about too much. She always had a smile on her face,” said her mother Celeste Wilson Tuesday evening in front of her home. The shooting took place behind their house in the alley as they unloaded groceries from their car. Still recovering from her own gunshot wound she suffered when her daughter was shot in the chest, Wilson spoke at a vigil family organized to share their pain. “My baby's gone. Now here's the thing. What are we going to do to make it different? My baby's not a statistic,” she said.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Woman, nearly 9 months pregnant, shot dead

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the shooting death of a pregnant woman early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the scene not far from Lovers Lane Road and Silver Spring Drive just after 5:30 am, according to police. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office, the woman, whose...
MILWAUKEE, WI
#High School#Shooting#Violent Crime
seehafernews.com

Student Arrested At Racine High School With Weapon

There are not a lot of details about a student’s arrest at Racine’s Case High School. Police say they arrested a student yesterday afternoon after getting a tip that the student had a weapon. Mount Pleasant Police say they found a gun on the student, but they are...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee church remembers pastor killed in crash

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Lutheran Church is mourning the sudden loss of one of its pastors. The Rev. Aaron Strong of Grace Lutheran Church died in a car crash. Milwaukee police say the other driver ran a red light Wednesday, at 10th and Wells, slamming into Strong's car. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WISN

2 people shot outside of a Milwaukee bar

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting outside a bar. It happened outside The Glass Slipper On 2nd & Ring around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police, a 47-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Student with weapon taken into custody at Case High School in Racine

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Mount Pleasant police took a student from Case High School into custody Tuesday, Oct. 11 after a gun was found at the school. Racine school district officials say they were tipped off about the situation and went into lockdown around 2:30 p.m. The district...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Police respond to near drowning of a Milwaukee infant

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police say that they responded to the near-drowning of an 11-month-old infant boy at noon on Monday, Oct. 10. Officials report that the child was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred at 30th St. and W. Mitchell St.
MILWAUKEE, WI

