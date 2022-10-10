Read full article on original website
It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023
Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined. You’re reading a free article with...
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week
Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
Social Security recipients set for big COLA hike Thursday
Story at a glance Social Security beneficiaries may see their incomes increase in 2023 thanks to a large COLA hike. The move is intended to help increase purchasing power among recipients who may struggle to keep up with rising costs driven by inflation. However, the higher incomes could push some over taxable income thresholds. Social…
Here's How Much Per Month Social Security Recipients Will Get in 2023
Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The 8.7% raise is meant to help them with higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. But what does...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday. While Social Security recipients welcomed the benefit increase, many said it wasn’t enough to cover the impact of inflation. It’s “not much help,” said 85-year-old Shirley Parker, who lives in Chatham on Chicago’s South Side,
Social Security increase: Here’s when the COLA for 2023 will be announced
Social Security is likely to see its biggest increase since the 1980s due to record-high inflation levels. However, the exact amount of the Social Security increase will not be revealed until Oct. 13, when the Social Security Administration (SSA) is expected to announce its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. The...
If You Make $60,000 in Average Annual Income, Here's How Much You Can Claim in Social Security if You Retire at Age 62
Retirees can actually start taking Social Security as early as the age of 62. However, there are implications of doing this, including a penalty that retirees should understand. However, just because there is a penalty doesn't mean you shouldn't consider taking Social Security early. You’re reading a free article with...
Why Seniors on Social Security Might End Up Thrilled With Their 2023 COLA
Even if that number is lower than earlier estimates, it should still be significant.
Expected Social Security cost-of-living adjustment to be largest in decades
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government is expected to announce its largest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment in four decades on Thursday. The move aims to try and help Social Security recipients during a time when inflation rates are rising rapidly. “I live on Social Security, so I’m very excited...
'Billions of dollars get left behind': The 401(k) industry now has a 'lost and found' for your old retirement accounts
Fidelity Investments, Vanguard Group and Alight Solutions — three of the largest administrators of 401(k) plans — are teaming up to reconnect workers with savings left behind at old employers. Current rules allow employers to move accounts of less than $5,000 out of their 401(k) plan. The firms...
Social Security's Historic 2023 COLA Comes With a Silver Lining
In 10 days, Social Security's much-awaited cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be announced. The forecast 8.7% COLA for 2023 would mark the largest year-over-year percentage increase in 41 years. With a key expense for seniors declining next year, retired workers may be able to keep more of their benefit increase. You’re...
Social Security's 2023 COLA: What Retirees Must Know
The Social Security COLA for 2023 could reach 9%, but retirees should still budget cautiously. Retirees will receive a COLA notice in December detailing their updated Social Security benefit for next year. A big Social Security COLA in 2023 means more retirees will owe income tax on their benefits in...
Social Security payments get biggest raise in over 40 years
WASHINGTON — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years...
Here's What Your Social Security Increase Would Be As Things Stand Right Now
You'll have to wait another month to find out the actual Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).
The 3 Biggest Social Security Changes Likely on the Way
Increasing the Social Security payroll-tax cap is a popular way to bolster the program. Changing the way COLAs are calculated could attract political support as part of an overall deal to protect benefits. Raising the retirement age, which has been done before, is widely supported by Americans. You’re reading a...
An 11% Social Security Increase Is Practically Impossible. But That's OK.
The odds are heavily against a Social Security COLA of 11%. However, the 2023 Social Security increase will still almost certainly be the highest in over 40 years. A lower-than-expected COLA would be good news because it would mean that inflation is declining. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Social Security: Can I Still Collect Benefits If I Retire Abroad?
If you're eligible to receive Social Security benefits, you may receive your payments outside of the U.S. However, the Social Security Administration has noted that there are countries to which they...
You Might Have to Pay Social Security Taxes on Another $8,100 of Your Earnings in 2023
Workers pay Social Security taxes on only a certain amount of their wages. Next year, the limit on wages that face Social Security taxes might be going up for certain workers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
