Business

The Motley Fool

It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023

Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool

2 Big Changes for Retirees on Social Security Are Coming This Week

Social Security beneficiaries are on pace to receive an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2023. The maximum Social Security retirement benefit paid to new beneficiaries will increase in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
The Hill

Social Security recipients set for big COLA hike Thursday

Story at a glance Social Security beneficiaries may see their incomes increase in 2023 thanks to a large COLA hike. The move is intended to help increase purchasing power among recipients who may struggle to keep up with rising costs driven by inflation.   However, the higher incomes could push some over taxable income thresholds.  Social…
The Associated Press

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday. While Social Security recipients welcomed the benefit increase, many said it wasn’t enough to cover the impact of inflation. It’s “not much help,” said 85-year-old Shirley Parker, who lives in Chatham on Chicago’s South Side,
Motley Fool

Social Security's Historic 2023 COLA Comes With a Silver Lining

In 10 days, Social Security's much-awaited cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be announced. The forecast 8.7% COLA for 2023 would mark the largest year-over-year percentage increase in 41 years. With a key expense for seniors declining next year, retired workers may be able to keep more of their benefit increase. You’re...
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 COLA: What Retirees Must Know

The Social Security COLA for 2023 could reach 9%, but retirees should still budget cautiously. Retirees will receive a COLA notice in December detailing their updated Social Security benefit for next year. A big Social Security COLA in 2023 means more retirees will owe income tax on their benefits in...
KGW

Social Security payments get biggest raise in over 40 years

WASHINGTON — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years...
Motley Fool

The 3 Biggest Social Security Changes Likely on the Way

Increasing the Social Security payroll-tax cap is a popular way to bolster the program. Changing the way COLAs are calculated could attract political support as part of an overall deal to protect benefits. Raising the retirement age, which has been done before, is widely supported by Americans. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool

You Might Have to Pay Social Security Taxes on Another $8,100 of Your Earnings in 2023

Workers pay Social Security taxes on only a certain amount of their wages. Next year, the limit on wages that face Social Security taxes might be going up for certain workers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
