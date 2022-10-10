Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Madison County Fire Chief talks common causes of house fires
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — National Fire Prevention Week continues. This year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.”. Firefighters all over the country are celebrating 100 years of Fire Prevention Week. With proper preparedness, you can help keep your family safe from fire. Two easy...
Chester County Independent
Chester County Fire responds to fire near Chickasaw Park
Last Wednesday afternoon, October 5, the Chester County Fire Department along with firefighters of Deanburg/Station 40, Hearns Chapel/Station 30 responded to a fire in the woods near the entrance to Chickasaw State Park. After initially reviewing the scene, CCFD requested the Forestry Department to be dispatched. About 2.5 hours, the fire was brought under control and turned over to the Forestry Department. There were no injuries and no structures damaged.
WBBJ
Prevention specialist addresses recent overdoses in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — In a world where overdoses are a reality, we can help to be a part of the solution. Overdoses have been proven to be reversed by Narcan, and you can help save a life through education and training. “Year 2020, we saw 31 fatal drug overdose...
WBBJ
Bulk waste pickup soon to change in new year
JACKSON, Tenn.– The city of Jackson has a new way of picking up bulk waste in the city. Starting early next year there will be a new process for residents. “Starting January we’re going to go to a process where each pile has to be scheduled and that can be done two or three ways we’re going to have an only process where you can go to our website or the app and do it yourself or you can continue to call the office and we can schedule it,” says the City of Jackson superintendent of health, Chris Woods.
WBBJ
Milan police dept. holds coat drive
MILAN, Tenn. — A local police department is making sure children stay warm this winter. The Milan Police Department is giving back to its community by hosting a coat drive. Officers say it helps to build a relationship with the community, while also helping kids in need. School resource...
WBBJ
California man charged with arson in Benton County house fire
HOLLADAY, Tenn. — A California man has been arrested for arson following a house fire in Benton County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, their agents joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the fire on Tuesday, October 11. The TBI says the fire occurred at...
WBBJ
Volunteers lend a hand at USDA’s food program distribution in Alamo
ALAMO, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program brings free food to West Tennessee. Volunteers handed out foot to those in need in Alamo on Wednesday. Every quarter of the year, the Northwest Economic Development Council gives food to those in need of...
WBBJ
Howl-O-Ween: Ensuring your pets have a safe and fun spooky season
JACKSON, Tenn. — Halloween is less than three weeks away, so how can you prepare your furry friends for the holiday? We spoke with one official on how to keep your pets safe this holiday season. “You know, you think it’s fun trick or treating with your pet and...
Tennessee man’s legal battle after finding TWRA hidden camera on his property
The TWRA, at the time of the case, was actually within its rights to install cameras on private property. But things are changing.
Tennessee pistol fighting class helps people fight for their lives
CAMDEN, Tenn. — For the last 20 years, people from all over the world have traveled to a small town in West Tennessee to learn how to fight for their lives. The company’s motto is “We teach good people to kill bad people.”. Their clientele is changing....
WBBJ
‘Pine Arts Camp’ to bring free arts learning experiences to Jackson parks
JACKSON, Tenn. — Who’s line is it, anyway?. The Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center and the Jackson Recreation and Parks Department are teaming up for a “Pine Arts Camp” for children. The Pine Arts Camp will provide children with a special learning experience...
WBBJ
Ms. Mildred May Payne
Ms. Mildred May Payne, 72, a Homemaker, died Friday, October 7, 2022 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. She was born on September 28, 1950 in McKenzie, TN to James Franklin and Dorothy May Pryor Harrison. She was Baptist in faith. She was preceded in death by her parents. At this time plans are being made for a memorial service at a later date.
WBBJ
Education foundation discusses investments and endowments
JACKSON, Tenn.– The Jackson-Madison County education foundation was dormant for five years, now officials say they’re getting back to where they need to be. The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation was invited to the meeting to discuss disbursements from the city and the county to the foundation. According to...
WBBJ
Storm Threat Moves Out Tonight, Cooler Thursday & Friday
We still may see a few lightning strikes and light rain southeast of Madison county over the next hour or two, but no strong or severe storms are expected. There are some bigger storms in Mississippi but they are moving away from us. Most of West Tennessee picked up some...
WBBJ
2 arrested in ongoing fentanyl investigation in Benton County
CAMDEN, Tenn. — An ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of fentanyl in Benton County resulted in two arrests on Tuesday. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 52-year-old David Webb and 37-year-old Kathryn Jastrzembski were booked into the Benton County jail on various charges. The TBI says agents...
WBBJ
Crime Stoppers 10-12-22
Crime Stoppers needs your help in identifying the two (2) suspects that took the victim’s wallet out of her purse at Cracker Barrel and in no time at all, charged $3,000 at Sam’s Club and $800 at another location. If you recognize them or have any information call...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/12/22 – 10/13/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/12/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/13/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
lakelandcurrents.com
Fall 2022 City of Lakeland Yard Sale
For the eighth consecutive year Lakeland will be having a Fall Lakeland Yard Sale on October 15, 2022. This time over forty homes are scheduled to participate. In previous years between 100 and 200 homes have held garage sales in the Fall and Spring. This year between 75 and 100 are expected to participate. The weather forecast looks good Friday pm with comfortable temperatures coming in and some chances of rain Saturday later morning according to Weather Underground and NOAA. There is no rain check date.
QSR magazine
Taziki's to Open in Jackson, Tennessee
Taziki’s will soon be sharing its health-focused, flavorful Mediterranean dishes with the Jackson community. Located at 1142 Vann Drive, in front of Home Depot in the Columns – at the Northwest corner of Interstate 40 and the Highway 45 bypass – the 1,183-square-foot Mediterranean café is slated to open its doors in early 2023.
WBBJ
Weakley county man causes hours-long negotiation
WEAKLEY CO. Tenn—The Weakley County Sheriff’s office received a call on Sunday, to do a wellness check at a residence in the 200 block of Dunlap road in Martin. Authorities say they found William Anthony King in a shed located on the property. Officers attempted to get King...
