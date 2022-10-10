JACKSON, Tenn.– The city of Jackson has a new way of picking up bulk waste in the city. Starting early next year there will be a new process for residents. “Starting January we’re going to go to a process where each pile has to be scheduled and that can be done two or three ways we’re going to have an only process where you can go to our website or the app and do it yourself or you can continue to call the office and we can schedule it,” says the City of Jackson superintendent of health, Chris Woods.

JACKSON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO