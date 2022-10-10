Read full article on original website
Related
WISN
Company convicted for falsifying records in Milwaukee Co. jail dehydration death
MILWAUKEE — On Tuesday, a jury returned verdicts of guilty on all counts against Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc., a corporate defendant. According to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, in 2016, Armor Correctional was contracted to provide medical care for inmates in the Milwaukee County Jail. During that time, Terrill Thomas who was being held in jail, died of dehydration.
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 9: Trial starts earlier after abrupt stop yesterday
DAY 9 - Week two of the Waukesha Parade trial is underway. As tense cross-examination continued on Wednesday, Oct. 12 an unexpected interruption occurred on day eight of the Waukesha Parade trial. Waukesha courthouse alarms sounded because of a severe weather threat and the courthouse was cleared. The witness briefly...
WISN
Sources: Man accused of running red light, killing pastor was juror late for trial
MILWAUKEE — According to Milwaukee Police, a driver sped through a red-light Wednesday and struck and killed another driver near 10th and Wells. The victim is beloved Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Aaron Strong. Church workers told WISN 12 News off-camera that Strong was a wonderful, encouraging person who leaves...
WISN
Greenfield Police warns about "terrifying" kidnapping scam
GREENFIELD, Wis. — A local woman nearly fell victim to an elaborate phone scam in which the caller claimed to have kidnapped her daughter. It was a call Bella has nightmares about nearly a month later. Bella asked we protect her identity. “When you hear something that sounds similar...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
'Right past my head': Racine mother's close encounter with stray gunfire
RACINE, Wis. — An unidentified shooter in a parking lot outside of the Georgetown Square Apartments was caught on camera firing round after round. Thursday, the Racine Police Department shared video of the incident on Facebook, asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter. About 18 shots in...
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 8: Another difficult day as more victims testify
DAY 8 - Week two of the Waukesha Parade trial is underway. The Recap. On Tuesday victims and survivors of the Waukesha Christmas Parade took the witness stand re-living the terrifying moments they were struck by an SUV. The State was planning to wrap up their case by the end...
WISN
Man accused of shooting Racine High School football player appears in court
RACINE, Wis. — The 19-year-old man accused of shooting a J. I. Case High School football player in Racine appeared in court Wednesday. Tyrese Love faces two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide stemming from what a criminal complaint says was an argument. It happened in September in the...
WISN
Waukesha attempted carjacking suspect manhunt
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are searching for an attempted carjacking suspect. They've blocked off streets near the scene on West Avenue and Sunset Drive. Police say that is where a vehicle pursuit ended. It then turned into a foot chase. A 12 News crew on the scene could...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Woman, nearly 9 months pregnant, shot dead
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating the shooting death of a pregnant woman early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the scene not far from Lovers Lane Road and Silver Spring Drive just after 5:30 am, according to police. According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office, the woman, whose...
WISN
Tearful testimony from victims and survivors in the Waukesha parade trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Tuesday victims and survivors of the Waukesha Christmas Parade took the witness stand re-living the terrifying moments they were struck by an SUV. "As I turned, all I seen was the head of a red vehicle. And I hit the vehicle and rolled down to the side," said Kelly Grabow.
WISN
Waukesha Parade suspect Darrell Brooks trial Day 7: Witnesses continue to testify
DAY 7 - Witnesses continue to testify. Week two of the Waukesha Parade trial is underway. On the stand Monday, several police officers testified they were certain Brooks was behind the wheel when prosecutors say he drove a red SUV into the Waukesha Christmas Parade in November 2021. Prosecutors said...
WISN
Survey shows 60% support for Kenosha County casino
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — A new survey shows 60% of the public supports a Menominee/Hard Rock Casino in Kenosha County. The poll was commissioned by the Menominee Tribe's gaming authority. "I was really pleased that the attitudes and perceptions of the casino haven't changed that much over time, pleasantly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISN
Milwaukee Police Department launches online reporting
MILWAUKEE — On Oct. 11, 2022, the Milwaukee Police Department launched “Police to Citizen” or “P2C” a new online reporting system that allows citizens to report certain types of crimes online without the need or assistance from a sworn or civilian member. Milwaukee Police said...
WISN
Family mourns 12-year-old shot to death
MILWAUKEE — Dozens of balloons were sent into the twilight sky near 37th and Rohr in Milwaukee, 24 hours after the life of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz was taken from her. “Even if you were mean to her she gave you a second chance. She never really complained about too much. She always had a smile on her face,” said her mother Celeste Wilson Tuesday evening in front of her home. The shooting took place behind their house in the alley as they unloaded groceries from their car. Still recovering from her own gunshot wound she suffered when her daughter was shot in the chest, Wilson spoke at a vigil family organized to share their pain. “My baby's gone. Now here's the thing. What are we going to do to make it different? My baby's not a statistic,” she said.
WISN
Two killed, six hurt in fiery interstate crash
MILWAUKEE — A van, transporting workers to a job, rolled over and burst into flames in Milwaukee County Wednesday, killing two people. A 57-year-old woman from Mississippi and a 22-year-old woman from Texas died in the fiery crash. Six others were injured and taken to area hospitals. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the injured are all in stable condition.
WISN
2 people shot outside of a Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a double shooting outside a bar. It happened outside The Glass Slipper On 2nd & Ring around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police, a 47-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
WISN
Bus fire closes freeway in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — I-43/I-894 eastbound is closed at 27th Street in Milwaukee due to a bus crash and fire. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweeted that the bus rolled over and caught on fire around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
WISN
Milwaukee County bus strike is possible
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County bus drivers say they are prepared to strike. Union transit workers voted late Friday to authorize a strike if their current contract talks fall through. "Our membership voted down a contract proposal that MCTS pushed on our membership. We voted it down 97%," said Amalgamated...
WISN
West Allis tornado caught on security camera
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
WISN
Power outages, damage reported after tornado warnings in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Power outages and damage have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after severe storms moved across the area on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas including Milwaukee County. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that more than 21,000 customers are without power, including about 9,000 in...
Comments / 0