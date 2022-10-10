Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Charles “Chuck” Carico Jr.
Graveside services for Charles “Chuck” Carico Jr., 73, of Ackworth, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 17th, in the Sandyville Cemetery, in Sandyville, IA. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, October 16th, at First Apostolic Church in Indianola. Memorials may be given in his name to Camp Hertko Hollow or the Iowa Donor Network. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
kniakrls.com
Denny Hoch
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Denny Hoch age 80, of Indianola formerly of Lacona, Iowa on Monday, October 17th at 10:30am at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lacona. Family will receive friends at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Lacona on Sunday from 2:00-4:30pm with a Rosary following at 4:30. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Lacona American Legion.
kniakrls.com
Bradley James Heaton
A celebration of life for Bradley James Heaton, of rural Knoxville, is pending. Brad’s wishes were to be cremated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Brad’s memory to his daughter, Brittany Alvarez. Winfield Funeral Home in Knoxville is assisting Brad’s family with his arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk harriers assigned to Indianola state qualifying meet
The Norwalk boys and girls cross country teams won’t have far to go for next week’s Class 4A State Qualifying Meet. The state released its coed state qualifying meet assignments on Tuesday, with Norwalk slated as one of nine teams to run at Indianola on Wednesday, October 19. The competition will take place at Pickard Park starting with the girls race at 4:00 p.m., followed by the boys race at 4:30.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Indianola Public Safety Open House Tonight
The annual Indianola Public Safety Open House is tonight, spreading awareness of fire safety tips during Fire Prevention week and offering a chance to meet public safety personnel from Indianola and Warren County. Indianola Police Department Officer Nicole Brown tells KNIA News activities include a fire safety trailer to learn about how to escape from a fire safely, a fire extinguisher demonstration, hand painting a cop car, and a drone demonstration.
kniakrls.com
Indianola hosts LHC Volleyball Tournament
Indianola and Norwalk will be the teams to beat when the Little Hawkeye Conference Volleyball Tournament takes place today at Indianola’s Blake Fieldhouse. The tournament will begin with pool play at 4:30 p.m. Indianola and Norwalk will be this year’s top seeds after sharing the Little Hawkeye regular season...
kniakrls.com
Pella Regional Staff Recognized for Years of Service
Pella Regional Health Center recognized employees who have reached milestone anniversaries in July through December of 2022. Employees who have reached five or more years of service were treated with a recognition breakfast on Tuesday, October 11. Those that were recognized include (listed by years of service):. 40 years: Dr....
kniakrls.com
COC Recognizing Disability Sunday
October 16th is Disability Sunday, a day when Christian Opportunity Center and many churches encourage places of worship to welcome people with disabilities. Last month, Tina Comstock was promoted to Spiritual Services Facilitator, which is in charge of a voluntary program under COC aiming to help people with disabilities and the COC staff grow in their faith.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Pella, Pella Christian Officially Set for XC Hosting Duties
The Dutch and Eagles will have several elite athletes coming to the Pella Sports Park next week to qualify for the state cross country meet. Locally, Knoxville joins Pella in the 3A race on Wednesday, October 19th at 4 p.m. The ranked teams in the field at Pella include:. Girls...
kniakrls.com
ICYF Trunk or Treat in October
The third annual Indianola Community Youth Foundation Trunk or Treat is taking place in October, offering a chance for kids and families to visit with Indianola businesses and organizations safely. Executive Director Taylor Litchkey tells KNIA News those attending are asked to bring canned food or personal hygiene items to donate to the Helping Hand of Warren County. The Trunk or Treat will take place October 22nd at the Indianola Stadium Parking Lot from 6-8pm. The KNIA Big Red Radio will be on location playing music and giving away candy.
kniakrls.com
Pella Fire Department to Visit with Students
As part of Fire Prevention Week, the Pella Fire Department is going to area schools and inviting students to the fire station to help educate them about how to keep themselves safe if a fire does occur. Pella Fire Chief Randy Bogaard says it’s especially important for elementary-aged students to...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – New Pella Fire Truck
Pella Fire Chief Randy Bogaard discusses new fire trucks coming soon to the Pella Fire Department. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – School Board Recap
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Superintendent Ted Ihns about the most recent Indianola School Board meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/13/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 24 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, TWO RETURN PHONE CALLS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON, ONE LIVESTOCK IN THE ROAD WAY, ONE ESCORT, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE BURGLARY REPORT, ONE ASSISTANCE AND ONE WELFARE CHECK.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Volleyball Looks To Surprise At the BGC Semifinals
The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad will head to Moravia tonight for the semifinals of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament. The Sabers earned the semifinals spot defeating Diagonal and Lamoni on Tuesday in preliminary round action. Standing in the Sabers way are the class 1A #7 Ankeny Christian squad, who eliminated Melcher-Dallas on Tuesday in a three sets to none sweep. Action gets underway at 5:30, with the winner taking on either Seymour or Moravia.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Fire Department Open House is Wednesday
The Knoxville Fire Department is celebrating Fire Prevention Week this week. There will be an Open House at the Fire Department Wednesday from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. A new program the department will be starting is an Explorer Program for those ages 10 to 20. Trenton Bacus Battalion Chief tells KNIA/KRLS...
kniakrls.com
Forum Tonight on Warren County Supervisors Expansion
A forum discussing the Warren County vote to expand the Warren County Board of Supervisors from three to five will take place tonight, featuring board members, candidates for elected positions, and state experts. The forum will feature Lucas Beenken on the Iowa Association of Counties, and Ben Rogers, who currently serves as a supervisor for Linn County, which has had both a three-member and five-member board. The forum will be tonight at Trinity United Presbyterian Church beginning at 7pm, and is sponsored by the Indianola Independent Advocate and the American Association of University Women of Indianola.
kniakrls.com
DeYarman Ford Celebrating Grand Opening Tomorrow Evening
DeYarman Ford in Indianola is celebrating the grand opening of their new showroom tomorrow, inviting the public for a social hour, ribbon cutting, and networking opportunities. The event begins at 4pm with a social hour, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony and dedication with remarks from the owners and staff,...
kniakrls.com
Central Volleyball Tops Luther for First Conference Win; Cross Country Stay Put in Rankings
Matching its season high with 14 service aces, the Central College volleyball team took down Luther College 25-14, 25-22, 22-25, 25-13 Wednesday night. Central (5-11, 1-4 American Rivers Conference) used a 14-3 advantage in service aces to knock off Luther (5-16, 0-4 conference). Ashli Harn and Gracie Pierson had three...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Heather Ussery, Knoxville City Manager as we talk about the most recent Knoxville City Council Meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Comments / 0