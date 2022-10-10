A forum discussing the Warren County vote to expand the Warren County Board of Supervisors from three to five will take place tonight, featuring board members, candidates for elected positions, and state experts. The forum will feature Lucas Beenken on the Iowa Association of Counties, and Ben Rogers, who currently serves as a supervisor for Linn County, which has had both a three-member and five-member board. The forum will be tonight at Trinity United Presbyterian Church beginning at 7pm, and is sponsored by the Indianola Independent Advocate and the American Association of University Women of Indianola.

WARREN COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO