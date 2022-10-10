Read full article on original website
Iran says it is due $7bn for release of US-Iranian father and son
Iran is awaiting the release of about $7bn (£6.3bn) in funds frozen abroad, state media said on Sunday, after it allowed an Iranian-American to leave the country and released his son from detention. Baquer Namazi, 85, was permitted to leave Iran for medical treatment abroad, and his son Siamak,...
Russian nuclear strike likely to provoke 'physical response,' NATO official says
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A Russian nuclear strike would change the course of the conflict and almost certainly provoke a "physical response" from Ukraine's allies and potentially from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a senior NATO official said on Wednesday.
After Joe Biden Accused N. Korea of Violating Sanctions, the Nation Will Release a New Sub That Fires Ballistic Missiles
Recently, reports have surfaced indicating that images have been revealed of the Sinpo South Shipyard on the east coast of North Korea. The images were taken on Sep. 18, 2022. The reports allege that there were "six barges and vessels gathered around the construction hall quay." The new vessel is a submarine that can purportedly carry missiles. [i]
Democrats issue fresh ultimatum to Saudi Arabia over oil production
Members of Congress raise prospect of one-year arms sales ban unless kingdom reverses Opec+ decision to cut output
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
A shadowy key player emerges in Ukraine
BERLIN — As Russia suffers one devastating military setback after another in Ukraine, a key player in the conflict is stepping out of the shadows: the private army known as the Wagner Group. Despite the Kremlin’s longtime practice of publicly distancing itself from the paramilitary organization, Wagner mercenaries —...
Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones
The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
North Korea Announces a New ‘Nuclear Law’
According to experts quoted by Voice of America, the declaration could threaten the Kim regime itself, especially if it’s followed by the actual use of the weapons. Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un officially declared that nation a nuclear weapons state, declaring that North Korea will not give up its nuclear capability.
Russia to evacuate top security officers and their families from occupied regions in Ukraine: report
Russia is preparing to evacuate senior officers in the Federal Security Service (FSB) and their families from occupied areas of Ukraine, Kyiv on Wednesday claimed. According to the National Resistance Center (NRC), which is a civilian resistance office launched by the Ukrainian government following Russia’s invasion, senior Russian officers in the FSB have been "informed about the evacuation routes."
G7 Lays out Demands for Lukashenko as Russia Fires Missiles from Belarus
The leaders of all Group of Seven (G7) countries broadly denounced Russia's most recent escalation of its war in Ukraine as a potential war crime following the widespread shelling of civilian targets across the country that left nearly two dozen dead and dozens more injured. In a joint statement Tuesday,...
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
'Very Dangerous': Top Spy Chief Addresses Russian Nuclear Threats, China Domination In Rare Speech
Britain's top cyber spy issued stark warnings about both Russia and China at a London security conference Tuesday. "Russia is the only nation talking about using nuclear weapons and I have to say that it is extremely dangerous to do so,” Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) spy agency, said at the Royal United Services Institute.
Kim Jong Un Fires Missiles In Direction Of Kamala Harris' Flight As She Slams North Korea's 'Brutal Dictatorship'
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, on her visit to Seoul, slammed North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un’s "brutal dictatorship," leading to the country firing more ballistic missiles. What Happened: Harris called out Pyongyang for its illegal arms program and rampant human rights violations during her visit to the...
War in Ukraine ‘could be over by Christmas;’ Putin in fear of coup
A senior former U.S. general said that Russia could be defeated by the end of the year based on his assessment of the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Others have echoed his claim. Meanwhile, Urkaine’s intelligence officials claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed the special ODON unit of the Russian National guard to arrest soldiers in fears he could be deposed in a coup.
Kamikaze drones and missiles hit north and south Ukraine; Kremlin denies Putin discussed war 'settlement'
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine has been faced with more missile strikes overnight, with critical infrastructure in the Kyiv region being hit with drone strikes and the southern city of Mykolaiv "massively shelled," according to the city's mayor.
India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'
India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
The US sanctions an 'international evasion network' for sneaking oil to North Korea via dark ship-to-ship transfers
The US announced new sanctions on Friday aimed at a fuel-procurement network for North Korea. The Treasury Department targeted three companies listed in Singapore and the Marshall Islands as well as two individuals. The sanctions follow a North Korean missile launch over Japan earlier in the week. The US unveiled...
China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
Ukraine's victory "almost a done deal": Military expert on how Russia's invasion imploded
Eight months ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, describing it as a "special military operation." Most military analysts expected an easy victory. The Russians had a significant numerical advantage in personnel and equipment, much greater firepower, air and naval superiority and seemingly bottomless resources with which to impose its will. It was reasonable to believe that Russia would conquer Ukraine rapidly and then replace the existing government before declaring "victory".
John Bolton says US could assassinate Putin over nuclear weapons
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said the United States is able to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin if he uses a nuclear weapon against Ukraine. During an appearance on the United Kingdom’s LBC News, Bolton told host Andrew Marr that Putin “will be held accountable” if he uses a nuclear weapon, according to the Independent.
Comments / 3