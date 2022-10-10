Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Chehalis Freshmen Encouraged to Self-Reflect During Special Activity Day
In an effort to encourage freshmen students to self-reflect, learn to stay away from unhealthy choices and grow as student learners, the Chehalis School District held a “Freshman Fest” on Oct. 12. “We want all our freshmen students to feel like they belong and know they have people...
thurstontalk.com
Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Provides Active, Working Older Adults With Community, Comfort and Activities
When we think of a 55+ community, we may imagine a place without much energy or life. However, “rightsizing” to a smaller home after age 55 doesn’t always mean slowing down, especially at Harbor Heights. This apartment community in Olympia emphasizes and encourages active living through their amenities, social groups and internal events. Residents 55 or better who are not yet retired can take advantage of a comfortable, affordable, and easily maintainable living with other active, working older adults.
Chronicle
Lewis County Fire Marshal Asks for Fire Safety as Warm Weather Stretches Into October
With the continued warm weather in the foreseeable future, Lewis County Fire Marshal Doyle Sanford asked residents of Lewis County to remain diligent with fire safety, according to a news release from the county. The current burn restrictions will remain in place until weather conditions improve, Doyle said. “Please use...
Chronicle
Crews Successfully Holding Control Lines at Goat Rocks Fire
As the Goat Rocks Fire surpasses 5,000 acres in size, crews are successfully holding all control lines, according to a Thursday update from the U.S. Forest Service. Burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest about a mile and a half northeast of Packwood, the fire was sparked in early August by lightning. It grew rapidly in early September, but no structures have been damaged and there have been no injuries or deaths.
Chronicle
Centralia City Council Roundup: A Housing Committee Update and Approval for IWW Memorial Plaque in Park
The Centralia City Council convened Tuesday night to conduct regular business, but the majority of discussion focused on an update from the city’s housing committee and approving the installation of a donated plaque from the International Workers of the World (IWW) commemorated to the union victims of the 1919 Centralia Tragedy.
Chronicle
Fern Ridge Floral to Hold Grand Opening in Centralia on Oct. 15
Fern Ridge Floral will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is located at 604 W. Main St., Centralia. The store is owned by Rebecca Williams and will offer a variety of artistically inspired floral arrangements, hand wrapped bouquets, curated vintage vases, house plants and unique gift items.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Bhagwandin Is the Leader Lewis County Needs
I attended a community meeting with Harry Bhagwandin on Saturday. We discussed many issues affecting Lewis County: flood control, drug abuse problems, homelessness, dams and water issues, and the future of TransAlta. I was impressed with Harry's knowledge of the issues, his desire to hear what our concerns are, and...
Chronicle
Tacoma Council Passes a Homeless Camping Ban
An ordinance to create a homeless encampment ban around temporary shelters and protected waters in Tacoma was passed by the City Council on a 6-3 vote Tuesday night. The ordinance restricts homeless camps from being set up within 10 blocks of the city's temporary homeless shelters. The implementation and enforcement...
Chronicle
Lewis County Health Officer Update Covers Drug Safety, Treatment
During a Monday afternoon meeting of the Board of Health, Lewis County’s new Health Officer Dr. Joseph Wiley gave commissioners an update covering one of the area’s most pressing public health concerns: illicit narcotics. Presenting to Commissioners Lindsey Pollock and Lee Grose, with Sean Swope having to leave...
Chronicle
Lewis County Coroner’s Office Holds Interment Ceremony for Unclaimed Remains of 12 People
The Lewis County Coroner’s Office held an interment ceremony Tuesday at the Pioneer Cemetery in Chehalis for the unclaimed remains of 12 people, including two babies. “These were people who had been abandoned or forgotten by their families,” the coroner’s office stated in a news release. The...
Chronicle
Centralia College Graduate Writes Book Combining History, Greek Mythology
When Cole Collins was assigned a five-page essay to write for his English 102 class at Centralia College last year, he didn’t expect to write the outline for a book. But after he received an A grade on his essay and positive feedback from even professional writers, he began to gradually expand on his paper, ultimately writing a 68-page book titled “Greed.”
Chronicle
‘Connecting Communities’: Lewis County PUD Kicks Off Fiber Project
Instead of a ribbon cutting for the Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) fiber project, officials connected a fiber cable, signifying the beginning of the work to get broadband internet access into rural communities. Thanks to a $3 million grant secured late last year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
kptv.com
Fire displaces family of 5 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A family of five was displaced Tuesday afternoon after their home caught fire, according to Longview Public Safety. Neighbors called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. to report flames coming out of a living room window on the 300 block of 29th Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find two-thirds of the house in flames.
Chronicle
Arbitrator Upholds Centralia Police Department’s Decision to Fire Phil Reynolds
The first time former officer Phil Reynolds was fired from the Centralia Police Department, he was rehired with backpay after an arbitrator with the state Public Employment Relations Commission (PERC) ruled in his favor in May 2014. When the department fired Reynolds again in December 2021, he again attempted to...
Chronicle
Craving Pie? Care to Carve? Here’s Where to Find Pumpkins This October
The greater Lewis County area has patches as diverse as the pumpkins and gourds the farms sell. Whether visitors are seeking family-friendly fall fun or a thrilling night of ghostly scares, or both, these pumpkin patches will please even a pumpkin-carving connoisseur. To add other pumpkin patches to The Chronicle’s...
Chronicle
Centralia College Swept Again By Tacoma
Dropping another matchup in straight sets, the Centralia College volleyball team fell to Tacoma on the road Wednesday, 25-15, 25-9, 25-22. The Trailblazers were led by Kylee Buchanan’s nine kills and nine digs, and Tierra Washington added six kills on a .200% kill percentage to go along with nine more digs. Katelyn Hunsaker dished out 18 assists in the loss.
Chronicle
‘A Murder is Announced’: Miss Marple Murder Mystery Makes Twin Cities Debut
What: Evergreen Playhouse presents “A Murder is Announced”. When: Oct. 14-30 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Special Pay-What-You-Can performance Thursday, Oct. 20. Where: Evergreen Playhouse, 226 West Center St., Centralia. Tickets: $15 adults and $12 students/seniors. Advanced tickets can be purchased at evergreenplayhouse.com. Keeping with...
Chronicle
Thurston County Candidates for Sheriff, Commissioner’s Office Take Part in Forum
Four candidates who will be featured on the Thurston County general election ballot took part in a “meet the candidates” town hall forum hosted by the Yelm Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Oct. 10. Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza and challenger Derek Sanders discussed different topics related to...
clarkcountylive.com
A Look Back at the Columbus Day Storm
The Columbus Day Storm happened on October 12, 1962. It originated in the Pacific Ocean and created havoc from northern California to southern British Columbia in Canada. It was the largest, most violent windstorm in the recorded history of the West Coast at that time. Wind gusts were recorded at over 100 miles per hour in many areas. The storm demolished homes, barns, trees, vehicles, and many lives were lost.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Oct. 13, 2022
• GLENNA LOUISE STEVENS, 60, died Oct. 7. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Home. • RUTH EVELYN GHOSN, 88, Morton, died Oct. 9 at Heritage House Assisted Living. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Toledo St. Francis Catholic Church. A burial will follow in the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Brown Mortuary Service.
