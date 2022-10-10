Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Unavailable for practice
Lee (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders did not give a reason for Lee's absence other than to say he was unavailable. Coach Lane Lambert also said he expects Lee to return to practice Wednesday and play in the season opener Thursday versus the Panthers. Lee is slotted to begin the season on a line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Goal and assist in win
Karlsson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings. Karlsson set up Jonathan Marchessault's second-period tally before scoring one of his own in the third. After a down year in 2021-22 -- 12 goals, 23 assists in 67 games -- Karlsson is looking to bounce back this season. He'll have to do that from an unfamiliar third-line role at first, though his 17:20 of ice time Tuesday suggests he's still expected to be a key player under head coach Bruce Cassidy. Whether that translates into improved offense remains to be seen.
NHL・
CBS Sports
Lightning's Brayden Point: Garners power-play assist
Point notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers. Point helped out on the lone Lightning goal of the game, scored by Steven Stamkos in the second period. The 26-year-old Point sustained a torn quadriceps injury in the playoffs last year, but he's fully healthy heading into 2022-23. He should see regular usage as the Lightning's top center. He recorded 58 points in 66 regular-season games last season, while adding 176 shots on net, 75 hits and a minus-5 rating in a similar role.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Cleared to return
Oshie (upper body) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bruins, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Oshie exited in the second period of preseason action Oct. 5 against the Red Wings but has been a full participant in recent practices to make himself available for Washington's home opener. The 35-year-old is expected to skate on the third line alongside Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller. He'll also work on one of the power-play units.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Sorting out visa
Stralman won't be available versus Washington on Wednesday as he resolves his visa issue, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Stralman garnered 23 points in 74 games last season with the Coyotes but may struggle for regular minutes once the blue line is fully fit. Once Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) and Matt Grzelcyk (shoulder) are cleared to return, Stralman will likely find himself on the outside looking in and may even be reassigned to the minors.
CBS Sports
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
Konecny, Frost make John Tortorella, Flyers winners in opener
PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Travis Konecny and Morgan Frost scored 23 seconds apart in the second period to help Philadelphia beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 and make coach John Tortorella a winner in his Flyers' debut Thursday night.Tortorella, who won a Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2004, was the big offseason splash for a team coming off a last-place finish in the Metropolitan Division. Tortorella promised no quick fixes for a franchise that has bottomed out and a team widely projected as among the worst in the NHL this season.On opening night, Tortorella turned the Flyers into winners."I just...
CBS Sports
Patriots' Kevin Harris: Gets call-up from practice squad
The Patriots signed Harris off their practice squad Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The sixth-round rookie out of South Carolina was unable to secure a spot on the Patriots' Week 1 roster, but New England thought enough of the 5-foot-10, 225-pound back to include him on its practice squad once he cleared waivers. With Ty Montgomery (knee) having since been moved to injured reserve and with Damien Harris (hamstring) looking unlikely to suit up Sunday in Cleveland, Kevin Harris looks like he could get the chance to make his NFL debut Week 6. Though Rhamondre Stevenson is capable of playing on both early downs and passing downs and is projected to take on a heavier role than usual this weekend, Harris could make for an ideal power-running complement when Stevenson needs a breather.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Regresses in practice Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant during the Panthers' practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports. Luvu has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since mid-September and was ruled out for the first time this season in Week 5. The 26-year-old linebacker returned to practice in full Wednesday, though it appears this injury has flared back up given his limited participation Wednesday. Luvu recorded 32 tackles, two passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble over Carolina's first four games, and he'll have one more practice to improve his injury status before Sunday's game against the Rams.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Abraham Almonte: Designated for assignment
Almonte was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Almonte spent most of his time in Triple-A during 2022, slashing .293/.417/.534 over 360 plate appearances in the minors. It's possible he could be claimed by another team and enter spring training with a chance to compete for a bench role. Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from Minnesota to fill Almonte's spot on Boston's 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup
Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Padres' Josh Bell: On bench again Wednesday
Bell isn't starting Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Bell is on the bench for a second consecutive game to begin the NLDS after he went 3-for-13 with two RBI during the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Brandon Drury will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup once again.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Dealing with shoulder injury
Mattison was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury. Mattison played a season-high 43 percent of snaps on offense in a Week 5 win over Chicago, though his 12 touches netted only 41 yards. Meanwhile, Dalvin Cook took 20 touches for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Mattison has seen a bit more work than in past seasons ever since Cook dislocated his problematic shoulder, but the starter hasn't missed a game yet, and it's now the backup who is bothered by a shoulder injury. In any case, Mattison's practice participation Wednesday -- even in a limited capacity -- suggests he's more likely than not to play this Sunday in Miami.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner out indefinitely with rib injury; Eno Benjamin set to start vs. Seahawks, per report
Cardinals running back James Conner was not at practice Thursday, and he likely won't be on the field Sunday, either. After exiting Arizona's Week 5 loss to the Eagles with a rib injury, the veteran is expected to miss Week 6 against the Seahawks, according to Pro Football Network, if not additional games. That positions third-year reserve Eno Benjamin as the interim starter, with backup Darrel Williams also expected to be sidelined with a knee injury.
NFL・
