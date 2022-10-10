Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois on Tuesday endorsed Democrats Katie Hobbs and Adrian Fontes for governor and secretary of state. “Those who are responsible for the violence on January 6th and those who have pushed the Big Lie since the 2020 election must not gain higher office,” wrote Kinzinger, a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the nation’s Capitol. “The fate of our Republic depends on that.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO