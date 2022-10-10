ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kari Lake interview on Arizona PBS canceled after Clean Elections Commission backs out amid rancor

The solo interview with Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake that was scheduled for Wednesday evening was canceled abruptly just hours before it was to start. The Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission backed out of the event that was to be hosted in partnership with Arizona PBS (KAET) after the television station agreed to a separate, similar interview with Democrat Katie Hobbs.  ...
Arizona’s clash over illegal immigration and college tuition

THE DREAM CONTINUES — Voters in a key border state will soon weigh a major reversal of local anti-immigrant policy. — Undocumented Arizona high school graduates can receive in-state university and community college tuition if Proposition 308 wins approval in November. Fired-up Latino organizers and prominent business interests back the measure. A handful of Republicans helped push the initiative onto the state’s action-packed midterm ballot. A lifelong conservative even chairs supporters’ well-funded political action committee.
Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney can stand up to Arizona's MAGA slate. Why can't Doug Ducey?

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois on Tuesday endorsed Democrats Katie Hobbs and Adrian Fontes for governor and secretary of state. “Those who are responsible for the violence on January 6th and those who have pushed the Big Lie since the 2020 election must not gain higher office,” wrote Kinzinger, a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the nation’s Capitol. “The fate of our Republic depends on that.”
