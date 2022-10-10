ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Rescue Mission unveils new pregnancy help program

By By CAROLYN KOMATSOULIS
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

BOISE — The Boise Rescue Mission is starting a new program to help mothers and babies in unplanned or crisis pregnancy situations, a common promise of pro-life organizations after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

For example, both Executive Director of Idaho Chooses Life David Ripley and Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, previously told the Idaho Press they are looking at potentially expanding a support network for mothers, babies and adoption during the “huge transition,” after the trigger law goes into effect.

“In a post-Roe v. Wade America, it is more important than ever to reach out to women and girls in a crisis pregnancy situation,” Rev. Bill Roscoe, President and CEO of Boise Rescue Mission, said while standing in front of a string of pennants with baby onesies pinned to it. “To remind them that they’re not alone and that life is the first gift from God.”

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade . The 6-3 decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization left abortion policy up to the states. In Idaho, a trigger law which bans almost all abortions went into effect at the same time as a Texas-style law allowing family members to sue abortion providers, as previously reported.

The Boise Rescue Mission announced the new “Cradle of Hope” program on Monday morning at the City Light Home for Women and Children near downtown. The program was conceived after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“We saw the commotion going on across the country and here in our community, and particularly involving women and girls who suddenly felt like there was nowhere to go for help. If they couldn’t get an abortion, what were they going to do?” Roscoe said. “So we want to make sure that we could fill a gap for those ladies and girls.”

Roscoe said the program would focus on “practical and permanent things” like life skills, home economics, personal development and education.

There are facilities and staff already in place to help women and children, Roscoe said, so there won’t be a noteworthy additional cost. Any woman or girl who is pregnant and looking for a place to stay while pregnant and after the baby is delivered is welcome.

If something went wrong during the pregnancy, Roscoe said they would call 911 and get the services anyone else would get in that situation.

The Rescue Mission has been taking care of babies at City Light Home for Women and Children for 22 years, according to Chief Operating Officer Jean Lockhart.

She said the Boise Rescue Mission provides educational services, food, clothes and diapers. Lockhart said there are also higher-level services to help with getting a mother support, or help finding a car or outside daycare providers.

“What we really require of them is that they want to be here, and that they want to work toward being independent,” Lockhart said.

Down a hallway at the City Light Home for Women and Children, a door opens to the room that will house the first mother and child. A crib is nestled against the wall, perpendicular to a larger bed. A circular gray rug with the alphabet sits on the floor. Out the window, future occupants will see a basketball hoop and the fall sunshine lighting up the changing leaves.

“We really wanted to emphasize people do not have to be alone and afraid and feel like there are no resources because we’re here for you,” Lockhart said.

Roscoe said on Monday there are two rooms at the Rescue Mission Recovery Lodge in Nampa already set up as well.

The program includes transportation to and from doctor appointments, “natural family planning resources and education,” and mental health counseling, according to a flyer handed out at the announcement.

More information can be found at BoiseRM.org/Cradle-of-Hope .

