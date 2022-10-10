Read full article on original website
2022 EHS Homecoming Queen candidates
Meet the five candidates for Elko High School Homecoming Queen:. Daniela Gisselle Ramirez, 17, is the daughter of Raul and Elidia Ramirez. Her escort for the dance is Francisco Talamantes. For the assembly, her escort is her grandmother, Yolanda Rosales. Her escorts for the homecoming football game are her mother, Elidia Ramirez accompanied by Manuel Ramirez.
Alan Wells Glaser
Alan Wells Glaser, 68, passed away at home on October 5th, surrounded by family, finally at peace after a five-year struggle with cancer. Alan was born to Arthur Clarence and Marianne Wells Glaser at Elko General Hospital, in the height of haying season. Alan grew up on the family ranch at Halleck, rode the bus to attend Elko schools, and graduated from Elko High School in 1972. He attended the College of Southern Idaho for a year and a half before transferring to the University of Nevada, Reno. At UNR he discovered his life’s passion and received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the Mackay School of Mines in December 1977.
Parents lag in four-day school survey response
ELKO – With only about 16% of parents answering the Elko County School District’s survey on a potential four-day school week for Elko and Spring Creek schools, Superintendent Clayton Anderson said there will be attempts to “engage more parents and families” in providing feedback. He told...
Barbara Knisley Lespade
Barbara Knisley Lespade passed away suddenly on October 4, 2022, at Renown Hospital in Reno, Nevada. Barbara was born in Pasadena, California, on July 21, 1945, to Ray and Florence Knisley, joining older sister Karen. The Knisley family lived for a time on the Horseshoe Ranch in Beowawe, Nevada, and then relocated to Lovelock, Nevada, to live on the Big Meadow Ranch.
Rewrite: News from past issues
October 9, 1897: There is not a vacant house in Elko at the present time. Although several new houses have been erected this year, there is still a demand. G. S. Garcia’s display of fancy leather goods at the State Fair attracted a good deal of attention. He was awarded a diploma and also received honorable mention.
Elko, Spring Creek shoot season bests — Winer, Zastrow qualify for 3A state tournament
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California — Neither Elko or Spring Creek qualified for the Division 3A Nevada State Girls Golf Championships, but each managed to book an individual golfer in the big dance — juniors Katharine Winer and Hazel Zastrow punching their tickets to the final tourney of the year.
Meet the candidates: Misty Atkins, Elko County School Board District 1
My name is Misty Atkins. I am the mother of three children, one of whom I homeschool. I moved to Elko County in 2012 and fell in love with the area shortly after. There is so much to do here, and the scenery is phenomenal. There is always an adventure to be had in the hills and something new to see over every ridge.
Air Alliance looking for nonprofit
ELKO – Two local nonprofit groups have been approached about managing the proposed Elko Regional Air Alliance that seeks to bring in more air service through funding from community partners. Once formed, the Air Alliance would create a public/private partnership to fund up to $1 million for a minimum...
Wolverines win Wildcat Tri-Meet
WEST WENDOVER — In what was essentially a home meet, the West Wendover boys cross country team won the Wildcat Tri-Meet on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Leppy Hills. The Wolverines edged their state-line counterpart Wendover (Utah) by three points, West Wendover tallying 27 points and the Wildcats finishing second with 30 points.
Colors changing in Elko's warm, dry autumn weather
ELKO – Above normal temperatures and bone-dry weather haven’t stopped leaves from changing color in northeastern Nevada. Elko officially made it down below the freezing mark on Wednesday when the mercury hit 31. That’s more than a month later than the average first frost. High temperatures this...
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – Nevada Outdoor School is offering a Leave No Trace Hike on Oct. 14. Meet at the Powerhouse Picnic Area in Lamoille at 4 p.m. for this beginner friendly and informative hike and to learn about the seven Leave No Trace Principles and their importance when recreating outdoors. This hike is free and open to all ages and abilities; please be sure to have one adult per two children. Stay around after the hike to enjoy some hot chocolate.
BLM Elko District lifting fire restrictions this weekend
ELKO — Due to cooler temperatures, the Elko District is rescinding some fire restrictions effective October 15. “With various hunting seasons ramping up and visitors taking advantage of the cooler weather, there is a greater presence on the landscape. We are asking everyone to continue to be safe, situationally aware, and responsible on public lands,” said Gerald Dixon, District Manager.
Wolverine wrap-up: Lady Wolverines are 2-6 in league on hardwood
WEST WENDOVER — Following an 0-2 start to league play in the Division 2A North, the West Wendover volleyball team has gone 2-4 against conference opponents. After being swept by North Tahoe and losing a four-set contest versus Incline, the Lady Wolverines dropped another four-set contest to Battle Mountain.
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Elko will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit elkodaily.com.
Elko School District facility assessment nears completion, survey now available
ELKO — MGT Consulting Group is in the final stage of gathering public input before finalizing a master facility assessment report for Elko County School District. The group held in-person feedback sessions during the week of Sept. 19, and will now allow those who were unable to attend to provide feedback through an online survey. This survey will contain the same questions asked in the in-person community meetings.
Meet the candidates: Bert K. Gurr, Assembly District 33
I am a candidate for NV Assembly District 33, which now includes about two-thirds of Elko County, most of Eureka, all of White Pine and Lincoln Counties and about two-thirds of Nye County. I believe it is one of the largest House Districts in the country. We have traveled most of the district and I can report that there are great people in this district who support our Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Wolverines win first football game
WEST WENDOVER — After four unsuccessful trips to the gridiron, the West Wendover football team finally nailed down its first victory of the season. The Wolverines — after blowout losses to Lincoln County (48-8), Incline (49-0), North Tahoe (41-0) and Yerington (69-0) — improved to 1-4 on the year and 1-3 in league play of the Division 2A North with a 20-14 home victory over winless Silver Stage.
Truck collides with semi on I-80
ELKO – A driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when a flatbed truck collided with the back of a semi on Interstate 80 between Oasis and Wendover. “There was a fire underneath the vehicle and bystanders used fire extinguishers to keep the fire under control until the patient was removed,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.
Meet the candidates: Bryan Drake, Elko Justice of the Peace Dept. B
Great citizens of Elko County, Bryan Drake here running for Elko Justice of the Peace. The election is rapidly approaching for this extremely important office. I have been absolutely humbled and inspired by the amount of support and assistance I have received so far during this amazing journey. I have...
Police seek witnesses to injury
ELKO – A woman was found dazed and injured near an Idaho Street intersection, and police believe she may have been struck by a vehicle. Police were called to a location near 11th and Idaho streets at 5:49 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a report of an “unknown problem/medical call,” where they found the 43-year-old victim awake but incoherent and confused.
