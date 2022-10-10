My name is Misty Atkins. I am the mother of three children, one of whom I homeschool. I moved to Elko County in 2012 and fell in love with the area shortly after. There is so much to do here, and the scenery is phenomenal. There is always an adventure to be had in the hills and something new to see over every ridge.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO