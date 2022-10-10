ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

kvrr.com

North Dakotans 5-11 Can Get COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Next Week

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — COVID-19 booster vaccines for kids from 5 to 11 will be available next week in North Dakota. Health and Human Services has ordered an initial allocation of 5,600 pediatric bivalent booster doses from the federal government. They are for those kids who completed the primary...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kvrr.com

A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Out-of-State Money Fuels North Dakota Term Limits Campaign

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A campaign over whether to impose term limits on North Dakota lawmakers and the governor is a mismatch so far – at least financially. Washington, D.C.-based U.S. Term Limits, has contributed more than $810,000 in the past two years to get the ballot proposal before voters.
POLITICS

