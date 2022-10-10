Read full article on original website
North Dakotans 5-11 Can Get COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters Next Week
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — COVID-19 booster vaccines for kids from 5 to 11 will be available next week in North Dakota. Health and Human Services has ordered an initial allocation of 5,600 pediatric bivalent booster doses from the federal government. They are for those kids who completed the primary...
A Number of North Dakota High Schools Targeted by “Swatting Calls”
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Davies High, West Fargo High, and other schools across North Dakota are the targets of “swatting calls”: the reporting of a fake emergency to authorities, including threats of active shooters. Dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Davies...
Out-of-State Money Fuels North Dakota Term Limits Campaign
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A campaign over whether to impose term limits on North Dakota lawmakers and the governor is a mismatch so far – at least financially. Washington, D.C.-based U.S. Term Limits, has contributed more than $810,000 in the past two years to get the ballot proposal before voters.
ND AG candidates debate Wrigley’s comments to Cramer on election advice
NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – North Dakota’s Attorney General shares the election thoughts he gave Senator Kevin Cramer who passed them to President Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during a debate with Democrat Tim Lamb. Former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman of Virginia put ideas of what he...
