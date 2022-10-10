Read full article on original website
Pick your own apples at these regional orchards
(WJHL) — Fall is in the air, pumpkins line the patches and apples hang from trees just waiting to get picked. News Channel 11 compiled a list of regional orchards that encourage autumn and apple enthusiasts alike to flock to the farm to pick a peck or two of regionally grown apples. Most regional orchards […]
my40.tv
Haywood County Animal Services now giving free rides home to lost, wandering pets
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Pets that are lost in Haywood County can now receive a free ride home. Haywood County Animal Services is offering those rides to pets found wandering the county. Workers will take the found pets back, as long as there is proper identification on the...
Vote for your favorite chunky bear cub at Appalachian Bear Rescue
Move over Fat Bear Week, voting is now open to crown the chubbiest cub at Appalachian Bear Rescue in Sevier County.
‘Dark substance,’ flies found at Gatlinburg restaurant
This week's low health inspection score was recorded in Sevier County and quite a few risk factor violations were checked off in the report.
WLOS.com
75th annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands going on now through Oct. 16
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 75th annual Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands is going on now through Sunday, Oct. 16 at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville. Southern Highland Craft Guild members work in media that includes fibers, metal, wood and clay -- to create amazing works from quilts to jewelry.
WLOS.com
Asheville Pizza and Brewing puts a new spin on pumpkin spice season
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just when you thought you’d heard of everything pumpkin spiced, in comes Asheville Pizza and Brewing Co. with its newest seasonal staple. The pumpkin spice pizza hit the menu this week. It’s made with pumpkin puree, pumpkin seeds and pumpkin spice, along with other ingredients.
WLOS.com
6 of state's 20 top wildlife crossing hotspots are in WNC, report shows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Living in the mountains means sharing the land, but that can also lead to run-ins when animals dart into the road. A study from the Wildlands Network identified North Carolina’s top 20 priority sites for wildlife road crossings, and six of them are in the area.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cider, Pumpkin Patches, Scarecrows, and Views Are All on These 5 Upstate, SC Fall Driving Routes!
If you’re overwhelmed by all the awesome things to do during fall in the Upstate, SC we’ve narrowed down five routes that include short hikes with amazing views, spots to get coffee and lunch, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Fall is an insanely busy time of year for...
WLOS.com
Construction of 120 town homes approved in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction of new town homes has been approved for the Avery's Creek area of South Buncombe County. The Board of Adjustment approved the 120-unit project at a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The homes will be located on property along Glenn Bridge Road.
iheart.com
Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided
(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
Enjoy Trick or Treating This Halloween Inside a Tennessee Cave
We don't know for sure if there are bats in the cave or not, but there definitely will be ghosts, goblins, and ghouls inside this Tennessee cavern. If you are looking for a unique and unusual way to celebrate Halloween with the kiddies this year, then you definitely want to check out the 2022 Trick Or Treat In The Cave happening just outside Knoxville, Tennessee. This family-friendly event is a wonderful way to enjoy a safe Trick or Treat experience in a fun and new way.
WLOS.com
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
hendersonville.com
Bearfootin’ Bear Auction Countdown Concludes on Saturday, October 15th
After a successful pivot from a traditional live auction to a virtual auction which raised more than $84,000 in 2020 and $100,000 in 2021, the Friends of Downtown Hendersonville continued the virtual bidding format in 2022, with 7 bears already purchased and the total raised over $96,000 with a week remaining.
Smoky Mountain News
Ready for Apple Harvest Fest?
The 35th annual Haywood County Apple Harvest Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in downtown Waynesville. Hailed as one of the “10 Best Fall Harvest Festivals in the Nation,” the annual festival is a celebration of the autumn harvest and Haywood County’s agricultural heritage. The event features over 140 handmade arts and crafts vendors, locally grown apples and apple products for sale.
internationaltechnology.com
Stay at America's First Mirror Hotel in Asheville, North Carolina
Be amongst the first to experience a stay in one of these incredible "invisible cabins!" Nestled in the striking Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, the flagship location of 'Mirror Hotel" is opening just outside of Asheville. Mirror Hotel features 18 custom "invisible cabins" covered in architectural mirror siding. Collaboratively designed by Joanna Cahill and Yurko Walter Architecture and Design, the stand-alone suites are designed to quite literally blend into their environment!
livability.com
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC
Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
FOX Carolina
Mitchell County man becomes first $100K winner in new game
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Spruce Pine won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. The Lottery said John McClellan tried his luck and bought a $20 Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket from One Stop on Barnardsville Highway in Buncombe County.
Rabid Skunk in Oconee Co., three pets exposed
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that a skunk found in Mountain Rest tested positive for rabies on Wednesday.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Macon County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a home by deputies responding to a welfare check. Authorities were dispatched to the home on Mack Branch Road on Monday night after a request by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators have not released any other details about the cause of death or the identities of the individuals.
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Change filters and other fall chores that can help you breathe easier
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With energy costs expected to increase this winter, it’s more important than ever to maximize the efficiency of your heating and air-quality systems. The good news is that you can start with an inexpensive DIY fix. Your furnace (and central air, if you have...
