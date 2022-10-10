Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Turn in old prescriptions at these NELA locations on National Rx Take Back Day
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Oct. 29 is National Prescription Take-Back Day, and you will be able to discard of your unused prescriptions at various locations in Monroe. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration says the national day is to bring awareness to and take action against the country’s drug overdose epidemic.
KNOE TV8
ULM receives $1.4 million to help student parents pay for daycare
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Full-time students who are also parents at ULM are getting more help with childcare. The university’s TRIO Program has been given a 1.4 million dollar CCAMPIS grant by the U.S. Department of Education. CCAMPIS stands for Child Care Access Means Parents in School. Through this...
KNOE TV8
Emily Williamson Lab School “uninhabitable” after fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fire damaged the Emily Williamson Lab School at the Univerity of Louisiana-Monroe’s campus so badly, the building “will be uninhabitable for an indefinite period of time”. A KNOE 8 News crew reported Thursday the inside of the building appeared to have sustained major...
KNOE TV8
Record First West Thrift sales benefiting the community
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The First West Thrift Store has had a record year of sales and as a result, they have increased their donations to three of the 20 charities they serve. First West Thrift store director Phillip Thigpen says this was also due to how they were...
City of Tallulah receives $400K ‘Love Louisiana Outdoors’ Recreation Grant
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the City of Tallulah announced they received a $400,000 “Love Louisiana Outdoors” CDBG-CV Grant. According to Mayor Charles Michael Finlayson, the grant is a great win for Tallulah, La. I am proud to announce that the City of Tallulah is a recipient of a $400,000 ‘Love […]
KNOE TV8
6th Annual Chemin-A-Haut 4.1 Mile Run and 1 Mile Walk
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An event to showcase and give back to the community kicks off this weekend. The Morehouse Innovation & Technology Alliance (MITA) will host the 6th annual Chemin-A-Haut 4.1 Mile Trail Run and 1 Mile Walk. It is Saturday, October 15th at Chemin-A-Haute State Park. Dr. Glen...
KEDM
Luffey family, Morgan Livingston honored with ULM Alumni Awards
MONROE, LA— The University of Louisiana Monroe Alumni Association honored John and Debbie Luffey and Morgan Livingston at its annual Good Morning Gala on Saturday, October 8 at Bayou Pointe Event Center during Homecoming festivities. The annual brunch honors recipients of the prestigious Golden Arrow and Rising Young Alumni...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe family organizes community picnic, supporting son battling epilepsy
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe resident held a community picnic at Kiroli Park to raise funds to support his son, who’s battling epileptic seizures. Monies raised from the community picnic will help with purchasing an epilepsy service dog. The father of Lane Hodnett says epilepsy service dogs are expensive and cost between $15,000 - $30,000. The funds will help cover travel costs, dog training, and pet care.
KNOE TV8
“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dianne King Cage, who contributed her wit and charm to KNOE and its viewers for more than two decades, has died at the age of 79. Cage passed away on Oct. 10. Cage was well known for her infectious personality and became a staple in homes...
KNOE TV8
St. Frederick High School Collecting Supplies for Ft. Myers
Endom Bridge closes, realignment of two West Monroe streets continues. The state of Louisiana has been ranked as one of the lowest for senior care on multiple online lists. Out of 276 senior living facilities in the state, only five of those are ranked five out of five.
KNOE TV8
Fire damages Emily Williamson School on ULM campus
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A fire has caused damage to the Emily Williamson Laboratory School on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe. Witnesses say a cleaning lady smelled smoke and called 911. ULM says no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congrats to Jennifer Bridges from Oak Grove who won a 2022 Toyota 4Runner SR5 and Chad Beasinger of West Monroe who won a 2022 Nissan Titan Pro-4X. It’s part of the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, where if you bought a ticket you were entered for a chance to win a brand new car. This year, they raised about $350,000 through ticket sales and sponsorships.
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: Good coffee, food, and shade
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - In Rayville, North of I-20 next to the Sonic, there’s a food truck parked in a lovely shaded spot where you will find T.J. Weed with his coffee and eats truck, HeBrews. “We’re trying to come up with some type of play on words because...
The Daily South
These Sisters Are Running One Of The Largest Family-Owned Rice-Producing Companies In The Region
Elton Kennedy came from a family of ministers in rural northeast Louisiana, but he always wanted to be a farmer. When given the chance to lease land with an option to buy in the town of Mer Rouge, he turned to the plow. He farmed his first rice crop in 1969, and over the years, his bulk-rice companies, Kennedy Rice Dryers and Kennedy Rice Mill, grew to include an average of 60 growers per year working over 15,000 acres. But to him, it was a family business all along. "I always thought that I would have a son to take over one day," Elton says. "As it turned out, having four daughters worked out just the same."
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
L'Observateur
Audit finds Louisiana town violated state laws on budgets and salary increases
(The Center Square) — The town of Gibsland likely violated a number of laws in recent years due to budget failures, unauthorized salary increases, paying employees who don’t record work hours and other issues, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report...
kalb.com
LDWF begins drawdown on Larto/Saline Complex
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has begun a 1-foot drawdown for the Larto/Saline Complex in Avoyelles, Catahoula, LaSalle and Rapides parishes to facilitate the removal of obstructions on the lake bottom. The drawdown gate was opened on Thursday, October 6. The lake will dewater at a slow rate...
Wave of Light: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony to take place in Bastrop on October 15th
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 15, 2022, there will be a Wave of Light event in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss. The remembrance ceremony will take place at Morehouse Parish Courthouse Square located at 100 East Madison Street in Bastrop, La. Partners of the event includes the following: Morehouse General Hospital Monroe Metropolitan […]
KNOE TV8
Endom Bridge closes, realignment of two West Monroe streets continues
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Endom Bridge is closing Wednesday to continue realigning two streets in West Monroe. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development wants motorists to prepare for the Endom Bridge to close on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, for about 14 days. The bridge’s closure is the...
KNOE TV8
Overnight Arkansas shooting involves two juveniles, one adult
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting involving two juveniles and an adult. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2022, Union County Deputies responded to Four Oaks Lane in reference to shots fired. Deputies said they were told by complainants they hear two gunshots...
