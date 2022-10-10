ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

ULM receives $1.4 million to help student parents pay for daycare

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Full-time students who are also parents at ULM are getting more help with childcare. The university’s TRIO Program has been given a 1.4 million dollar CCAMPIS grant by the U.S. Department of Education. CCAMPIS stands for Child Care Access Means Parents in School. Through this...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Emily Williamson Lab School “uninhabitable” after fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fire damaged the Emily Williamson Lab School at the Univerity of Louisiana-Monroe’s campus so badly, the building “will be uninhabitable for an indefinite period of time”. A KNOE 8 News crew reported Thursday the inside of the building appeared to have sustained major...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Record First West Thrift sales benefiting the community

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The First West Thrift Store has had a record year of sales and as a result, they have increased their donations to three of the 20 charities they serve. First West Thrift store director Phillip Thigpen says this was also due to how they were...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
Monroe, LA
Society
Monroe, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Monroe, LA
KNOE TV8

6th Annual Chemin-A-Haut 4.1 Mile Run and 1 Mile Walk

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An event to showcase and give back to the community kicks off this weekend. The Morehouse Innovation & Technology Alliance (MITA) will host the 6th annual Chemin-A-Haut 4.1 Mile Trail Run and 1 Mile Walk. It is Saturday, October 15th at Chemin-A-Haute State Park. Dr. Glen...
BASTROP, LA
KEDM

Luffey family, Morgan Livingston honored with ULM Alumni Awards

MONROE, LA— The University of Louisiana Monroe Alumni Association honored John and Debbie Luffey and Morgan Livingston at its annual Good Morning Gala on Saturday, October 8 at Bayou Pointe Event Center during Homecoming festivities. The annual brunch honors recipients of the prestigious Golden Arrow and Rising Young Alumni...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe family organizes community picnic, supporting son battling epilepsy

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe resident held a community picnic at Kiroli Park to raise funds to support his son, who’s battling epileptic seizures. Monies raised from the community picnic will help with purchasing an epilepsy service dog. The father of Lane Hodnett says epilepsy service dogs are expensive and cost between $15,000 - $30,000. The funds will help cover travel costs, dog training, and pet care.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

“Seasons of Louisiana” host, Dianne King Cage, dies at 79

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Dianne King Cage, who contributed her wit and charm to KNOE and its viewers for more than two decades, has died at the age of 79. Cage passed away on Oct. 10. Cage was well known for her infectious personality and became a staple in homes...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

St. Frederick High School Collecting Supplies for Ft. Myers

Endom Bridge closes, realignment of two West Monroe streets continues. The state of Louisiana has been ranked as one of the lowest for senior care on multiple online lists. Out of 276 senior living facilities in the state, only five of those are ranked five out of five.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Fire damages Emily Williamson School on ULM campus

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A fire has caused damage to the Emily Williamson Laboratory School on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe. Witnesses say a cleaning lady smelled smoke and called 911. ULM says no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle Comes to a Close!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Congrats to Jennifer Bridges from Oak Grove who won a 2022 Toyota 4Runner SR5 and Chad Beasinger of West Monroe who won a 2022 Nissan Titan Pro-4X. It’s part of the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, where if you bought a ticket you were entered for a chance to win a brand new car. This year, they raised about $350,000 through ticket sales and sponsorships.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: Good coffee, food, and shade

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - In Rayville, North of I-20 next to the Sonic, there’s a food truck parked in a lovely shaded spot where you will find T.J. Weed with his coffee and eats truck, HeBrews. “We’re trying to come up with some type of play on words because...
RAYVILLE, LA
The Daily South

These Sisters Are Running One Of The Largest Family-Owned Rice-Producing Companies In The Region

Elton Kennedy came from a family of ministers in rural northeast Louisiana, but he always wanted to be a farmer. When given the chance to lease land with an option to buy in the town of Mer Rouge, he turned to the plow. He farmed his first rice crop in 1969, and over the years, his bulk-rice companies, Kennedy Rice Dryers and Kennedy Rice Mill, grew to include an average of 60 growers per year working over 15,000 acres. But to him, it was a family business all along. "I always thought that I would have a son to take over one day," Elton says. "As it turned out, having four daughters worked out just the same."
MER ROUGE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

LDWF begins drawdown on Larto/Saline Complex

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has begun a 1-foot drawdown for the Larto/Saline Complex in Avoyelles, Catahoula, LaSalle and Rapides parishes to facilitate the removal of obstructions on the lake bottom. The drawdown gate was opened on Thursday, October 6. The lake will dewater at a slow rate...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Wave of Light: Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Ceremony to take place in Bastrop on October 15th

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 15, 2022, there will be a Wave of Light event in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss. The remembrance ceremony will take place at Morehouse Parish Courthouse Square located at 100 East Madison Street in Bastrop, La. Partners of the event includes the following: Morehouse General Hospital Monroe Metropolitan […]
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

Endom Bridge closes, realignment of two West Monroe streets continues

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Endom Bridge is closing Wednesday to continue realigning two streets in West Monroe. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development wants motorists to prepare for the Endom Bridge to close on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, for about 14 days. The bridge’s closure is the...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Overnight Arkansas shooting involves two juveniles, one adult

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - Union County Deputies are investigating an overnight shooting involving two juveniles and an adult. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2022, Union County Deputies responded to Four Oaks Lane in reference to shots fired. Deputies said they were told by complainants they hear two gunshots...
UNION COUNTY, AR

