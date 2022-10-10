Juvenile suspect in custody after shooting at Concord Hardee’s, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — A juvenile suspect is in custody after a domestic-related shooting Monday night at the Hardee’s on Church Street in Concord, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and is stable, officials said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene where Hardee’s was roped off by crime scene tape.

No further information has been released.

