Concord, NC

Juvenile suspect in custody after shooting at Concord Hardee’s, police say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CONCORD, N.C. — A juvenile suspect is in custody after a domestic-related shooting Monday night at the Hardee’s on Church Street in Concord, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and is stable, officials said.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene where Hardee’s was roped off by crime scene tape.

No further information has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

VIDEO: Concord police investigating fatal shooting at bus stop

makeitmakesense
3d ago

As always - the teens identity will be protected due to age. Stop protecting violent teens..... put their name & pics all over the news because, the public has a right to know since they probably won't keep the shooter behind bars.

