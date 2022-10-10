ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN Sioux Falls

Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?

Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Strong winds have once again returned

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern plains is known as a windy place and weather around here lately is certainly proving that to be true. Peak winds the past 24 hours have been strong. Wind gusts to 60mph or higher have been common in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls has peaked over 50mph.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Black squirrel plays in Moment in Nature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s Moment in Nature, we bring you a look at black squirrel in Sioux Falls. Photojournalist Jaxon Thorson spotted the animal recently in the city. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, black squirrels are relatively rare. They are seen both in their...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KDHL AM 920

Red Flag Warning in Part of Southern Minnesota Wednesday

(KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for eight counties in southwest Minnesota. The warning takes effect at noon Wednesday in Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock Counties. The warning expires at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say the warning was issued due...
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: Running a commercial garden for 45 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jan Sanderson spends a lot of time driving around, seeing how things are growing. “Everyday is new and different. You go out and look at the garden and say ‘I swear this couldn’t have happened overnight.’” said Jan. He...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inside look at Amazon’s Sioux Falls fulfillment center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amazon’s fulfillment center on the north side of Sioux Falls has been shipping and receiving packages for a little over a week. One of the first things you notice when you are inside the building is the amount of technology and machinery, it’s not just a warehouse.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Moon#Beaver Moon#Blood Moon#Lunar Eclipse
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Urban Indian Health celebrates 45 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Urban Indian Health has been serving the state for 45 years. Over those years, the organization has set up two clinics in Pierre and Sioux Falls. South Dakota Urban Indian Health offers much more than it did 45 years ago. “We incorporated...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Boosters fly Brandon Valley students between events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Brandon Valley students took a whirlwind route to a band contest over the past weekend after community members came together to solve an interesting problem. Logan Brakke, Camden Coughlin and Ryley McKeown are all on the Brandon Valley Cross Country team, and this...
BRANDON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nightwatch is made up of volunteers that supply about four meals a week to community members all around Sioux Falls. This with the goal of offering hope where people live. A total of twelve churches and organizations rotate turns volunteering each week to serve...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
sdpb.org

Multiple hoax 'active shooter' calls made to South Dakota schools

Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Nursing home in Salem permanently closed

SALEM, S.D (KELO) — The town of Salem is still reeling from the effects of the derecho that struck back in May. A nursing home that was severely damaged has announced it is permanently closing its doors as a result. It has been 5 months since Salem’s nursing home...
SALEM, SD
earnthenecklace.com

Scott Engen Leaving Dakota News Now: Where Is the Anchor Going?

Scott Engen started his career in journalism with Dakota News Now before the start of the pandemic. The citizens of Sioux Falls were won over by the professionalism of the young reporter and weekend anchor. And when they learned Scott Engen is leaving Dakota News Now in October 2022, they were disheartened. They want to know about his next path and can’t wait to follow him on his next career adventure. Find out what Scott Engen said about his exit from Dakota News Now and where he is headed.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. Updated: 8 hours ago. The second oldest stretch of road within Nebraska is getting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy