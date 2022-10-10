Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
The résumé to be a great Bryan mayor
Please accept this letter in support for my friend and colleague Bobby Gutierrez in his campaign to become our next mayor in the city of Bryan. Bobby and I have worked side by side on various civic and charitable causes over the years and I have seen his servant’s heart and willingness to go to great lengths to help others in action many times.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Would devote time to be effective
I am strongly endorsing Bob Yancy for College Station City Council, Place 5. I am a lifelong resident of this community, raised in Bryan and for the past 40 years, I’ve lived in College Station. Bob and I have been close friends for the past 20 years and I...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Believes residents should all be heard
For many years I have attended Bryan City Council meetings. I also started speaking at the meetings, at most, three minutes, twice a month. I never thought three minutes would scare anyone. Most council members were playing on their phones. Only Mike Southerland and Rafael Peña ever spoke with me about my concerns.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County commissioners delay tax vote again
Brazos County Commissioners were still unable to take a vote on the tax rate during Tuesday’s regular meeting as two commissioners remained absent. Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford have yet to show up to a meeting that calls for a vote on the tax rate, and have said previously they will not show up until the no-new-revenue rate is under effect, or there is a proposed rate with which they agree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station City Council approves potential funding for nonprofit Unlimited Potential
College Station City Council members voted in support of the nonprofit Unlimited Potential during Tuesday night’s meeting, which helps 18- to 25-year-olds, who aged out of foster care, by potentially helping it fund a facility to house its youth and provide community resources. “An 18-year-old female client entered the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Candidate has right experience to serve
Mark Smith is running for College Station City Council, Place 1. I’d like to ask everyone reading this to vote for him. Mark and I have known each other for many years now. I had the privilege of teaching two of his children, and his youngest was involved in a local theater group with my youngest. Mark and I have volunteered together in that same non-profit theatre organization for many years.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan City Council renamed Texas 47 for A&M Chancellor John Sharp
Texas 47 in Bryan has a new name: John Sharp Parkway. The Bryan City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night to rename Texas 47, also known as Riverside Parkway, after Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp. He has served as A&M’s chancellor since 2011 and graduated from A&M in 1972.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 13
The Steak, Stein & Wine Festival is Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. in downtown Cameron. The festival includes a car show, live music, kids games and cornhole tournament. Steak dinners will be served at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are $45 and can be purchased at cameron-tx.com or by calling 254-697-4979. For more information, visit steaksteinwinefestival.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan City Council unanimously approves rezoning for Bryan ISD facility
After an almost three-hour long discussion between Bryan City Council and the Bryan Independent School District, the council unanimously voted to approve the school district’s rezoning request to build a transportation and auxiliary facility at the corner of Leonard Road and FM 2818. “We either can approve it or...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Would treat all people with respect
I have had an interest in Bryan city government for many years. Most people don't realize that the council members and mayor are paid a salary of $10 per month. Why would anyone seek such a job? For some, the motive is prestige and for others the motives are for personal gain for themselves or their close allies. Neither of these motives result in fair and responsible government.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Would improve relationships
I have known Bob Yancy just under 15 years. I have known some of his former employees and folks in the community who have worked alongside Bob through thick and thin. His heart and character are consistent with that of a servant first and leader second. Bob Yancy has a unique gift of drawing in naturally diverse groups to accomplish the task at hand time and again.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 14
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo opens at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Load-in for a steak cook-off starts at noon, and the event ends with awards at 9:15 p.m. On Saturday, a welding competition goes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., a barbecue competition is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and an agrobotics competition is 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday’s events include a car show and tractor pull starting at 11 a.m. Rodeos, concerts and the carnival are Oct. 21-23. $20 for tractor pull; $15 general admission for ages 10 and older. brazosvalleyfair.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Fortunate to have her on school board
As a former teacher and a resident of College Station, I am writing to support Kimberly McAdams for College Station school board. The residents of College Station are fortunate to have had Kimberly McAdams serve on the school board for six years and should support her reelection in November. She not only has devoted the necessary time to be an effective member of this board, but she also has served as the regional representative to the state Legislative Advisory Council.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo kicks off Friday
The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo begins its two-weekend event this Friday through Sunday and returns Oct. 21-23 for the main fair weekend featuring concerts and rodeo events. Friday features a steak cook-off with awards set for 9:15 p.m. There will be three competitions Saturday, including a weld-off, BBQ cook-off and an agrobotics competition. The weld-off will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the BBQ cook-off runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the agrobotics competition will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (11) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls cross country team wins district title
MAGNOLIA — The second-ranked College Station girls cross country team won the District 21-5A meet Thursday with five runners placing in the top nine led by champion senior Megan Roberts. Roberts won the girls 5K race in 19 minutes, 1 second followed by teammates Katherine Brunson (second, 19:08), Delaney...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Blinn esports Valorant team sweeps Central Florida
BRENHAM — The Blinn esports Valorant team topped Central Florida 2-0 on Monday, winning 13-8 and 13-4 to improve to 3-1 in National Esports Collegiate Conference play. Sophomore Austin Ray and freshmen Hayden Whitaker, Khanh Dewey, Shawn Fox and Adam Laamoumi competed for Blinn, which will face Kentucky White at 8 p.m. next Monday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Pulse: Texas A&M Football | "No Moral Victories" | S9 EP6
On the latest episode of The Pulse: Texas A&M Football, we get to know Devon Achane through the eyes of his teammates and coaches. Then, head on down to Tuscaloosa as the Aggies take No. 1 Alabama down to the wire at a sold-out Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie men's tennis team to compete in ITA regional starting Friday in Waco
The Texas A&M men’s tennis team will compete in the ITA Texas Regional beginning Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center in Waco. The event will open with doubles at 9 a.m. followed by singles. A&M’s participants will include No. 25 Noah Schachter and Trey Hilderbrand seeded fourth in doubles...
Comments / 0