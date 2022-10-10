‘If you live by the gun, you die by the gun,’ Family of Lubbock teen killed in weekend shooting speak on reality of gun violence

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department has identified the victim in Saturday morning’s shooting as 17-year-old Dylan Montes .

LPD said it is still investigating the shooting that took place around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday in the 2300 block of 143 rd Street, and whether it was an accidental shooting.

Montes’ parents, Simona Vasquez and Rito Ramirez spoke to EverythingLubbock.com on Monday, and said they believe the shooting was an accident. They also believe the person responsible for pulling the trigger was one of Montes’ friends.

Montes had a goal to graduate high school so he could support his girlfriend and two children; a one-year-old boy and a baby girl who was just over a week old.

While his parents are grieving the loss of their son, they said they want to get a message out to every parent and kid that gun violence is serious and should never be taken lightly.

“Hopefully my son’s story, this tragic accident of him losing his life at an early age, leaving his family, leaving his kids can touch you know, another person’s heart and other kids’ heart,” Ramirez said. “This is not the lifestyle for any kid.”

He added that if one lives by the gun, they will also die by the gun. “I think that’s what he hung around. So that was kind of the lifestyle, what he got to see,” Vasquez said.

They described Dylan as caring, protective, and always putting himself before others. He had a creative mind and loved art. When the opportunity arose, they said he would join in on some pick-up basketball games.

No arrests have been made yet, and arrangements for Dylan’s funeral are being discussed. There was a GoFundMe set up for the family to help them through this difficult time.

