Portland, OR

cntraveler.com

Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment

More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
kptv.com

2 people found dead in car in Clackamas County

Portland’s newest streetwear brand Unless Collective produces designs that are stylish and – biodegradable!. If you're a fan of the "Ghostbusters," we have found the ultimate destination for you - and it's right here in Portland! Learn more here: https://www.vacasa.com/discover/book-a-stay-at-a-ghostbusters-firehouse-in-portland. People take advantage of warm Pacific Northwest weather.
theportlandmedium.com

Portland Still Above Average Temperatures

Meteorologists don’t have to tell Portlanders much about hot weather. It’s been above average hot weather this entire summer. Even though it was a bit cool on Monday in Oregon, it was still well above average. All over the state, temperatures are up. Interesting enough, it was 10...
KGW

60 years later: The Columbus Day Storm of 1962

PORTLAND, Ore. — Sixty years ago, on Oct. 12, 1962, a devastating storm caused a wake of destruction across the Pacific Northwest, with winds as strong as a Category 3 hurricane destroying property and leading to nearly 50 deaths. It's fair to describe the Columbus Day Storm of 1962...
102.7 KORD

Is Portland Really Haunted? Locals Believe So

Portland was recently featured in a Travel & Leisure Magazine article about the most haunted cities in the United States, at number five. So, what's so scary about Portland?. The answer is underground! It is a network of so-called "Shanghai Tunnels". These underground passageways were used to move cargo from ships in port to businesses located downtown. There are also documented stories of more sinister events down there: murder, kidnapping, illicit drugs, and opium dens.
Channel 6000

Wednesday’s forecast: Another round of near-record heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just when you’d think we would be cooling down, we are going to be warming right back up. Expect some areas of patchy fog in the valley in the coming mornings. It’s possible that we have another temperature inversion that inhibits our temperatures in the morning hours.
beachconnection.net

NASA Images Show Wildfire Smoke Over Seattle, Portland, Oregon / Washington Coast

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Not unlike the last week or so, chunks of the Oregon coast and Washington coast were dealing with some heavy smoke haze from wildfires around the Pacific Northwest about a month ago. It made life more uncomfortable in places like the Willamette Valley and the Seattle / I-5 corridor. Some 100 wildfires burned in the U.S. this past summer (which is technically not quite over with here), and a good number of them were in this region. Oregon's Cedar Creek fire and Washington's Bolt Creek fire together ate up some 130,000 acres – and they're still going. (Photo NASA: a detail from the whole image)
SEATTLE, WA
WWEEK

Perfect Portland Dining Days: From Morning to Night, Here’s How to Eat in Our City

Portland has long been a city that is what it eats. About a decade ago, we had such a strong reputation as farm-to-table foodies, Portlandia lampooned us for caring too much about the quality of life our chickens had before they wound up on our dinner plates. Around the same time, a local chef made headlines for getting into a brawl over a pig’s out-of-state origins.
WWEEK

Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants

Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
Channel 6000

🎧 Mainstream Weedia: THC PDQ

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The idea of cannabis delivery came out of California. With the passage of Measure 91, Oregon also approved a cannabis delivery model, but even with changes made at the legislative level, the system still could use some work. This week, host Travis Box speaks with...
