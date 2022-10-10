Read full article on original website
Channel 6000
Oops Portland did it again! Another record breaker and more to shatter Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We did it again! Multiple records were tied or broken Wednesday. PDX topped off at 80° breaking a record of 78° from 2006. Troutdale tied its record of 80, last set in 1991. And Eugene tied a record of 79° (2006). Thursday...
cntraveler.com
Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment
More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
No rain and more wildfire smoke forecast for Portland
Portland weather remains hot and dry as easterly winds continue to push wildfire smoke into the Willamette Valley.
See how Portland ranked on a list of the safest U.S. cities
Portland fell near the bottom of the chart at No. 137, with an overall score of 69.48 points.
‘Dynamic’ blaze burns grain elevator in Vancouver
Firefighters are battling what they call a “dynamic” blaze burning in a grain elevator in Vancouver Thursday morning.
kptv.com
2 people found dead in car in Clackamas County
Portland’s newest streetwear brand Unless Collective produces designs that are stylish and – biodegradable!. If you're a fan of the "Ghostbusters," we have found the ultimate destination for you - and it's right here in Portland! Learn more here: https://www.vacasa.com/discover/book-a-stay-at-a-ghostbusters-firehouse-in-portland. People take advantage of warm Pacific Northwest weather.
theportlandmedium.com
Portland Still Above Average Temperatures
Meteorologists don’t have to tell Portlanders much about hot weather. It’s been above average hot weather this entire summer. Even though it was a bit cool on Monday in Oregon, it was still well above average. All over the state, temperatures are up. Interesting enough, it was 10...
How The Oregonian/OregonLive conducted its poll on Portland issues
The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a poll of 600 voters on a range of issues related to the city of Portland and the three-county Portland metro area. The poll, conducted by DHM Research, also surveyed an additional 78 voters who live in the city of Portland in order to produce statistically valid city of Portland-specific results.
‘Less than lethal rounds’ used during Vancouver call; store evacuated
A Vancouver ice cream shop evacuated as authorities responded to a call in the shared parking lot Wednesday evening, Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
60 years later: The Columbus Day Storm of 1962
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sixty years ago, on Oct. 12, 1962, a devastating storm caused a wake of destruction across the Pacific Northwest, with winds as strong as a Category 3 hurricane destroying property and leading to nearly 50 deaths. It's fair to describe the Columbus Day Storm of 1962...
MultCo’s first Safe Rest Village at capacity as camps grow nearby
Months after Portland's first Safe Rest Village opened in the southwest near Multnomah Village, KOIN 6 is getting an idea of its progress and how neighbors are stepping in.
Is Portland Really Haunted? Locals Believe So
Portland was recently featured in a Travel & Leisure Magazine article about the most haunted cities in the United States, at number five. So, what's so scary about Portland?. The answer is underground! It is a network of so-called "Shanghai Tunnels". These underground passageways were used to move cargo from ships in port to businesses located downtown. There are also documented stories of more sinister events down there: murder, kidnapping, illicit drugs, and opium dens.
Channel 6000
Wednesday’s forecast: Another round of near-record heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just when you’d think we would be cooling down, we are going to be warming right back up. Expect some areas of patchy fog in the valley in the coming mornings. It’s possible that we have another temperature inversion that inhibits our temperatures in the morning hours.
beachconnection.net
NASA Images Show Wildfire Smoke Over Seattle, Portland, Oregon / Washington Coast
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Not unlike the last week or so, chunks of the Oregon coast and Washington coast were dealing with some heavy smoke haze from wildfires around the Pacific Northwest about a month ago. It made life more uncomfortable in places like the Willamette Valley and the Seattle / I-5 corridor. Some 100 wildfires burned in the U.S. this past summer (which is technically not quite over with here), and a good number of them were in this region. Oregon's Cedar Creek fire and Washington's Bolt Creek fire together ate up some 130,000 acres – and they're still going. (Photo NASA: a detail from the whole image)
Drivers should prepare for traffic delays in downtown Portland due to Biden visit
In preparation for President Biden's visit to Portland on Friday, Portland police are warning people about the potential traffic impacts in the downtown area.
KATU.com
Family grieving death, begging for answers in downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland family is “shocked” and “grieving” over the death of 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar, a Liberian immigrant who family said recently sponsored a soccer team in his native country. Police said Dunbar was gunned down in the early morning hours of Oct....
Evidence found of early morning shooting in SE Portland
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting in Southeast Portland after discovering evidence of gunfire early Wednesday morning.
WWEEK
Perfect Portland Dining Days: From Morning to Night, Here’s How to Eat in Our City
Portland has long been a city that is what it eats. About a decade ago, we had such a strong reputation as farm-to-table foodies, Portlandia lampooned us for caring too much about the quality of life our chickens had before they wound up on our dinner plates. Around the same time, a local chef made headlines for getting into a brawl over a pig’s out-of-state origins.
WWEEK
Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants
Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
Channel 6000
🎧 Mainstream Weedia: THC PDQ
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The idea of cannabis delivery came out of California. With the passage of Measure 91, Oregon also approved a cannabis delivery model, but even with changes made at the legislative level, the system still could use some work. This week, host Travis Box speaks with...
