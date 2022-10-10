ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk
Jim Rowan
NBC Miami

Inflation Increased 0.4% in September, More Than Expected Despite Rate Hikes

Consumer prices rose 0.4% in September and were up 8.2% from a year ago, according to BLS data released Thursday. Excluding food and energy, the core consumer price index accelerated 0.6% and 6.6%, respectively. The yearly gain for core was the highest since August 1982. Worker wages took another hit,...
NBC Miami

UK Extends Deadline to Remove Huawei From 5G Networks After One Carrier Warned of Outages

LONDON — The U.K. government extended a deadline for telecom companies to remove equipment from Chinese tech giant Huawei from their 5G mobile networks. Telcos will now have until December 2023 to remove Huawei equipment, such as that used at phone mast sites and telephone exchanges, from their network "cores" — where some of the most sensitive data is processed. The government had originally ordered them to do so by January.
KRCB 104.9

Cotati brings Dutch designs to California

photo credit: Courtesy of Erauch/Wikimedia For now the cannabis shops are the main thing Cotati and Amsterdam have in common, but soon enough Cotati’s neighborhoods may look a lot more Dutch.   "The sum result of all of this is the creation of a series of outdoor living rooms," Cotati planner Autumn Buss said.   The living rooms Buss is talking about: Woonerfs. A very Dutch word and design. They are the pedestrian-centric residential streets that dot the Netherlands and blur the lines between front yards and roads.   Buss laid out the Woonerf concept.   "A woonerf is an internal driveway within a...
