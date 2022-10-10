Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Globally Critical Chip Firm Tells U.S. Staff to Stop Servicing China Customers After Biden Export Curbs
ASML, one of the world's most important semiconductor toolmakers, told U.S. employees to servicing Chinese customers. It comes in response to Washington's latest rules that say, "U.S. persons" that support the development or production of certain chips in China require a license to do so. Meanwhile, TSMC, Samsung and SK...
NBC Miami
Nikola Can Complete Its Deal to Acquire Romeo Power After Clearing Key Hurdle
Nikola agreed in August to acquire battery-pack maker Romeo Power for $144 million in stock. At least half of Romeo Power shares had to be "tendered" by Wednesday to complete the deal. Nikola said that just enough Romeo Power shares were tendered and the deal will now close. Electric heavy...
NBC Miami
How Palantir's Tech-Based Patriotism and Politics Grew Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Company
Palantir, more than any other tech startup of the last few decades, has been closely tied to government work, often secretive in nature. Its CEO Alex Karp, who founded the company with Peter Thiel, is an outspoken patriot and advocate for the use of technology in national defense. The CIA...
NBC Miami
Strikes, Possible Blackouts and a Plunging Currency: Brits Are Being Hit by a Wave of Bad News
The U.K. economy shrank by 0.3% in August, the Office for National Statistics estimated Wednesday, potentially beginning what economists expect will be a lengthy recession through the winter. Postal workers, rail workers and public barristers have all carried out strikes in recent months in protest over pay and conditions, as...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Miami
British Pound Jumps on Reports UK Government May Reverse Parts of Its Tax-Cutting Proposals
LONDON — Sterling jumped against the U.S. dollar on Thursday following multiple reports that the British government is in talks to scrap parts of its unfunded package of tax cuts. The British pound traded 2% higher at $1.1319 during late afternoon deals in London, after briefly paring gains on...
NBC Miami
Inflation Increased 0.4% in September, More Than Expected Despite Rate Hikes
Consumer prices rose 0.4% in September and were up 8.2% from a year ago, according to BLS data released Thursday. Excluding food and energy, the core consumer price index accelerated 0.6% and 6.6%, respectively. The yearly gain for core was the highest since August 1982. Worker wages took another hit,...
NBC Miami
Biden Administration Asked Saudi Arabia to Postpone OPEC Decision by a Month, Saudis Say
The Biden administration asked Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of oil producer group OPEC, to delay its decision on oil output by a month, the kingdom said in a statement. Notably, Biden's request would have delayed the decision until after the U.S. midterm elections. In a statement, the Saudi government...
NBC Miami
Delaying Big Purchases, Reducing Debt: 76% of Adults Are Making Lifestyle Changes to Prepare for a Potential Recession
Eighty-four percent of adults say they are concerned that a recession is on the horizon, a new survey shows. Additionally, 74% said their concerns about inflation have increased. If you are worrying about job loss during a recession, be sure to make arrangements to have sufficient emergency savings, experts say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Digital World, Domino's, Revlon, Albertsons and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Digital World Acquisition — The company planning to take Donald Trump's media company Truth Social public surged 20%, continuing its ascent on an announcement Wednesday that Google would allow the media company into its app store. The company was previously banned.
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Digital World, Victoria's Secret and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Digital World — The company aiming to take public Truth Social, Donald Trump's media company, surged 8.7% on news of Google approving the media company's app for the Play Store. It marks a reversal as the app was previously blocked.
NBC Miami
These Countries Have the Best Pension Systems in 2022—and the U.S. Didn't Make the List
Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index released its annual report that looks at 44 global pension systems, which account for 65% of the world's population, and ranks them from the best to worst. "It's essential for individuals to have strong retirement plans in the works because high levels of inflation,...
NBC Miami
UK Extends Deadline to Remove Huawei From 5G Networks After One Carrier Warned of Outages
LONDON — The U.K. government extended a deadline for telecom companies to remove equipment from Chinese tech giant Huawei from their 5G mobile networks. Telcos will now have until December 2023 to remove Huawei equipment, such as that used at phone mast sites and telephone exchanges, from their network "cores" — where some of the most sensitive data is processed. The government had originally ordered them to do so by January.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cotati brings Dutch designs to California
photo credit: Courtesy of Erauch/Wikimedia For now the cannabis shops are the main thing Cotati and Amsterdam have in common, but soon enough Cotati’s neighborhoods may look a lot more Dutch. "The sum result of all of this is the creation of a series of outdoor living rooms," Cotati planner Autumn Buss said. The living rooms Buss is talking about: Woonerfs. A very Dutch word and design. They are the pedestrian-centric residential streets that dot the Netherlands and blur the lines between front yards and roads. Buss laid out the Woonerf concept. "A woonerf is an internal driveway within a...
Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over his conduct in his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), the social media company said in a court filing released on Thursday.
Comments / 0