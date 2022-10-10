Read full article on original website
Stevie me
3d ago
all the stores are already raising prices before we get it
Oklahoma: Native Americans must pay income taxes
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission said Wednesday in a decision that the McGirt decision does not exempt members of Oklahoma’s tribes from paying state income taxes. The decision is based on an appeal filed by a Muscogee (Creek) Nation member. Alicia Stroble, a member of the...
city-sentinel.com
Stitt statement on tax commission ruling: 'Every Oklahoma Citizen is required to pay their fair share'
Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement on Wednesday (October 12) after the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled in favor of the state reaffirming that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. The chief executive said:. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming...
Oklahoma Tax Commission: Tribal citizens must still pay state income tax
The Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled Wednesday that tribal citizens are still responsible for paying individual state income taxes.
KOCO
Biden administration invests nearly $1.17 million to improve healthcare in rural Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Biden administration invested nearly $1.17 million to improve health care for rural residents in Oklahoma. This will help health care facilities in rural towns across the state, including Anadarko, Atoka, Choctaw County, Coal County and Prague. The money will help access high-quality and reliable health care services.
Report: Oklahomans pay the highest for homeowner insurance
TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Kelley and her husband Christopher built their home in Bixby in 2020. She was surprised last month when here homeowner’s insurance renewed with a 40 percent increase. “I thought our insurance would be inexpensive because it was a new home. It’s all brick but that wasn’t the case. It was more,” Kelley said, “And two years later, our insurance is increasing by $700, which we never had any claims and we have excellent credit.” Claims and credit history can affect the cost of homeowner’s insurance. But, not in the Kelley’s case.
kosu.org
The future of SoonerCare is on Oklahoma’s November ballot
SoonerCare is Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, and it provides no-cost health coverage to about 1.3 million Oklahomans. Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent his tenure advocating to partially privatize it — which would mean hiring private insurance companies to manage day-to-day operations. His opponent, current State Superintendent of Public...
KOCO
Several initiatives work to address doctor shortage in rural Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several initiatives have been made to address the doctor shortage in rural Oklahoma. A recent report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health found that a doctor shortage is impacting all 77 counties in the state. As we know, it’s the small towns with the biggest need.
State Chamber of Oklahoma rates OK a bottom ten state for health care
A new scorecard from the State Chamber of Oklahoma shows the state is in the bottom ten nationwide for health care.
Food Stamps Schedule: Access Oklahoma Card SNAP Payments for October 2022
Oklahomans who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits report to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS), which oversees the program and also sends monthly...
KXII.com
Millions of federal relief dollars to be spent in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma legislators have decided how to spend nearly 2 billion dollars of federal pandemic relief funds, and millions of those dollars will be going to projects in Southern Oklahoma. Oklahoma state representative Tammy Townley said the organizations sent in applications for the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmakers consider 4-day school weeks to combat teacher shortage
Lawmakers Wednesday considered allowing school districts to return to 4-day school weeks, as a way to combat the teacher shortage in the state. In Wednesday's interim study meeting at the capitol the question was asked, are four-day school weeks harmful or innovative?. "There's certainly research to show that more instructional...
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay
Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
KOCO
Oklahoma’s largest tribes say history was made, joining together to endorse Hofmeister
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s largest tribes said history was made this week when they joined together to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor. Gov. Kevin Stitt and superintendent Hofmeister both boast of their endorsements. In recent weeks, both have gotten the nod from two big groups. For Stitt, it...
KOCO
Oklahoma Elections: What you need to know ahead of the 2022 elections
Oklahomans will head to the polls in about a month to make big decisions about the state's future. The midterm elections are Nov. 8 and big races on the ballot include governor, both U.S. Senate seats and state superintendent of public instruction. We’ve put together a guide for everything you...
KOCO
Rural areas in Oklahoma to get more access to high-speed internet
MAUD, Okla. — Rural areas across Oklahoma are getting more access to high-speed internet. Now, it’s happening in the city of Maud. For some, this is exciting, but for others, they said they are frustrated with the interruptions to their water lines. Crews are busy putting the cable...
KOCO
Abortion one of major motivators driving Oklahomans to vote in November
OKLAHOMA CITY — Abortion is one of the major motivators driving Oklahomans to vote this November. So, where do the candidates stand in one of the biggest races on Oklahoma ballots this midterm election?. KOCO 5 sat down with Republican Markwayne Mullin and Democrat Kendra Horn as they look...
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma farmers and ranchers will soon see additional drought relief money from the state
Oklahoma’s current drought is the worst the state has experienced in at least 10 years, and the dry, hot weather conditions are especially hitting farmers and ranchers hard. The bone-dry weather continues to make it difficult to grow hay, and it hasn’t helped pastures grow for cattle to graze on. A lack of rain and rising feed costs have also pushed some livestock producers to make some tough decisions, like feeding winter hay supply early.
kgou.org
Oklahoma lawmakers let Stitt vetoes stand on three pandemic relief bills
Oklahoma lawmakers will let Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of three pandemic relief bills stand and will wait until February to take care of any funding for approved projects, legislative leaders said Monday. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said any possible veto overrides would have to include inflation relief, including...
Oklahoma's 5 Largest Tribes Announce Endorsement For Oklahoma Governor
Leaders from the five largest tribes in the state held a press conference Tuesday to endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next governor. According to a press release issued before the press conference, tribal leaders cite Hofmeister's respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to...
