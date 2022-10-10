Read full article on original website
Related
Modern Ferrari Daytona Penned By Tata Designer Could Hint At Next Generation Jaguar F-Type
It's tough to believe, but the Jaguar F-Type is nearly 10 years old. At the end of 2023, newly-crowned King Charles III will cut off its head, and it will rightfully go to automotive heaven. If only for the sounds produced by its sweet supercharged V6 and V8 engines. What...
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
CNET
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance First Ride Review: The Future Is Now
The second the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance made its debut as a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, old men started yelling at clouds. The pissing and moaning over the C63's new powertrain didn't come as a surprise, given how its big-engine-in-a-small-car blueprint was a bread-and-butter component of AMG's lineup over the last 14 years. I had some trepidation, too, but after a quick stint riding shotgun in a development prototype, I think this path to electrification is worth embracing.
1933 Ford Victoria Tudor Is A Classic With Luxury And Speed
Every once of this car tells you exactly what it was built for, luxurious speed. The early 1930s were a crazy time for the Ford Motor Company as they were just starting to experiment with performance engine technology and new stylistic choices. Essentially, this is how the idea of a hot-rod was born, though now it's more associated with independent enthusiasts building their own race cars. One particularly good example of this early performance automotive concept was the 1933 Ford Victoria Tudor which soon became known for its unforgettable styling and incredible performance profile. Examples of this model are typically pretty hard to find, as is anything from that era, due to the negative effects of aging. However, seldomly, you can find automobiles whose owners have taken care of them well enough to still show their original styling and the beauty that made them attractive on the American market in the first place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ars Technica
The one people in America will buy: The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
DENVER, Colo.—Mercedes-Benz isn't really hanging around when it comes to new electric vehicles, all launched under the new Mercedes-EQ sub-brand. It has electrified its popular little crossover, the GLB, to create the EQB, which does everything the gas-powered car does, but much more efficiently. But it has also built an entirely new EV-specific platform called EVA2, for larger, more premium Mercedes EVs. The first of those hit the road last year—its flagship EQS sedan—followed by a slightly smaller, slightly cheaper follow-up called the EQE sedan.
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
BMW 1 Series Diesel Does 0 To 60 MPH in 1.87 Seconds
Ask anyone in the United States about diesel engines and they’ll tell you it’s only for trucks, lorries, and ferries. The compression ignition mill is largely popular in Europe, however, and there are tuning companies working on performance upgrade kits for diesels. Some take the matter to extreme levels and build drag monsters like the BMW 1 Series you see in the gallery below. It’s now officially the fastest diesel-powered BMW in history.
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW M2 arrives with 453 hp, $63,195 base price
BMW has taken the wraps off its latest M2 on Tuesday, with a new two-door shape that cloaks its high-performance turbo-6, manual transmission, and rear-wheel-drive layout. The M2 will reach dealerships in early 2023 with a starting price of $63,195, including a $995 destination charge. Like the latest 2-Series coupe...
topgear.com
A closer look - and hot lap - in the new Honda Civic Type R
The new Type R might look slicker than the last one, but it’s still a physics-defying hot hatch underneath. If the Civic Type R were a pop star, it would be Taylor Swift. Or possibly Harry Styles. Talented youngster grows up in the public eye, goes through changes, has a bit of an experimental/outrageous phase and then settles into a happy bout of maturity and broad appeal. There’s a comfortable self-referencing of things that have gone before remixed for a modern audience; Swift and Styles play with the music of the Sixties, the Type R with its level-headed back catalogue of reliable, accessible greats inspired – but not bound by – racing. Though I doubt Swift gets as specific as the Yoshio Nakamura and Shoichi Sano’s Honda RA272 of 1965 (the V12 racing car that delivered Honda’s first ever F1 win). Suffice to say, growing up is hard to do. Weird analogies are even harder.
topgear.com
Porsche 911 by Theon Design: divine 4.0-litre restomod driven
I spy a blackberry-coloured Porsche 911. The car. The guy who commissioned it is a Chilean blueberry farmer, so he wanted his car to reflect his – obviously very profitable – business. Hence the purple paint, decals and interior trim. Hang about, have my supermarket buying habits contributed...
topgear.com
How would you spec your perfect BMW M2?
Manual or auto? Zandvoort Blue or Toronto Red? Answers here please…. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. So, you’ve read all about the new BMW M2 and you’ve studied our drive of the prototype in great detail....
Tuned Audi RS6 V10 Runs Out Of Speedo, Sounds Like A Lambo On Autobahn
Before the era of V8-powered Audi RS6 wagons, there was a time when the German nameplate had a V10 underneath its hood. We're talking about the C6 generation of the RS6, made between 2008 and 2011 – and we have one example here on a top-speed run at the German Autobahn, courtesy of AutoTopNL.
motor1.com
2024 Audi A4 Avant spied lapping the Nurburgring
A new generation of the Audi A4 is deep into development. In addition to the saloon version, the next Avant estate is on the way, too. The example in this gallery is testing at the Nürburgring. The new A4 follows the general automotive design trend of adopting a larger...
topgear.com
Watches: heading off-road? Get a timepiece to match your wheels
If you're heading off the beaten track, you'll need something rough and ready. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. If you like nothing more than spending your weekends up to your wing mirrors in mud and tricking out your 4x4 with knobbly tyres and a snorkel... you might want to complete the look with an appropriate watch.
Comments / 0