Every once of this car tells you exactly what it was built for, luxurious speed. The early 1930s were a crazy time for the Ford Motor Company as they were just starting to experiment with performance engine technology and new stylistic choices. Essentially, this is how the idea of a hot-rod was born, though now it's more associated with independent enthusiasts building their own race cars. One particularly good example of this early performance automotive concept was the 1933 Ford Victoria Tudor which soon became known for its unforgettable styling and incredible performance profile. Examples of this model are typically pretty hard to find, as is anything from that era, due to the negative effects of aging. However, seldomly, you can find automobiles whose owners have taken care of them well enough to still show their original styling and the beauty that made them attractive on the American market in the first place.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 15 DAYS AGO