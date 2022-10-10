Tennis star Boris Becker’s journey from world champion to ending up in jail is to be told in a documentary series for ITV’s new streamer ITVX. The Rise and Fall of Boris Becker [working title] will feature exclusive interviews with some of those who knew the Wimbledon champion best and other tennis greats, as well as showing old family archive. Becker, who broke through as a 17-year-old and subsequently became Wimbledon’s youngest ever tennis champion, was jailed for two-and-a-half years earlier this year for concealing £2.5M ($2.8M) of assets to avoid paying money he owed after becoming bankrupt. When his sentence...

