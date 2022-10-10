Read full article on original website
White House says Biden's costly last-minute Delaware trip to vote 'worked out best' for his schedule
President Joe Biden made a costly trip to vote in person in Delaware because it worked best for his "heavy schedule," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. Biden employed Air Force One, two motorcades and local police protection to travel from Washington, D.C., to Delaware just to vote...
George W. Bush injects his anti-Trump energy into Colorado's Senate race by fundraising with GOP hopeful Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is lending his support to the US Senate hopeful Joe O'Dea. O'Dea, a Republican in Colorado, has repeatedly said he doesn't want Trump to run again. Bush has also campaigned for and donated to Trump foils in Georgia, Alaska, and Wyoming. Former President George W....
Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House
A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
Majority of Americans say Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both too old to serve as president: poll
The majority of American adults say Biden and Trump are too old to serve in public office right now, according to a new poll. But respondents were more likely to say Biden was too old to serve. Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say Rep. Liz Cheney is "the...
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home
Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
President Joe Biden Claims Late Son Beau 'Lost His Life In Iraq' Despite Passing Away From Brain Cancer In Maryland
President Joe Biden falsely told an audience in Colorado this week that his late son, Beau Biden, “lost his life in Iraq,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The questionable claim took place on Wednesday as the 79-year-old commander-in-chief gave a speech at Camp Hale – a former U.S. Army training facility located just outside of Vail, Colorado. While Biden declared Camp Hale a national monument and spoke about the facility’s celebrated history, he also spoke about Beau and his tragic death seven years ago.“I say this as a father of a man [who] won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and...
thecheyennepost.com
41 Wyoming Lawyers Tell Hageman to Stop Lying About the Election
Forty-one prominent Wyoming attorneys have sent a letter to Wyoming Congressional Candidate Harriet Hageman (R-WY) calling on her to stop lying about the 2022 Presidential election being rigged. The 8-page letter refers to coverage of an event in Casper by the Casper Star Tribune. The newspaper quoted Hageman as saying...
Biden Suggests May Not Run Again, Opening Door to 2024 Democratic Rivals
The president backed away from an earlier statement when he said a 2024 re-election bid was his "intention."
Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC
During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
Vox
How a 100-year-old miscalculation drained the Colorado River
The river’s flow is down by about 20 percent, compared to the 1900s, and the two largest reservoirs it feeds are less than a third full. The water in Lake Mead, the nation’s biggest reservoir, has dropped more than 150 feet in the last two decades, leaving little water for the more than 40 million people who depend on the river.
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech from red to pink ‘to make it look better’
Donald Trump claimed CNN changed the background to a speech by President Joe Biden from red to pink “to make it look better” during a bizarre rally speech in Ohio. “I watched Biden the other day,” he said before claiming CNN changed the lighting on Mr Biden’s 1 September speech in which he shared his worries for US democracy against a deep red background. Mr Trump claimed the broadcaster – a frequent target of his over the years – had changed the background from red to pink “to make it look better”.
Warren Jeffs on trial again for abuses within FLDS Church
In raw, emotional courtroom testimony, ex-members of the Fundamentalist LDS Church spoke of abuses they suffered while in the faith.
Mike Pence looks like he is running for president. But, why?
Mike Pence looks for all the world like a presidential candidate in waiting.
Air Force One log: Obama, Trump outflew Biden in midterms
President Biden has trimmed his own wings, flying less for domestic political purposes — and hosting fewer out-of-town fundraisers — than his two most recent predecessors in corresponding midterm cycles, according to data analyzed by Axios. Why it matters: Air Force One can confer unrivaled advantages for sitting...
White House announces President Biden will return to Oregon next week
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a surprise for many, the White House announced President Biden plans to head to Oregon in a week for the second time in six months. They say he’ll be here Friday and Saturday but have yet to announce the reason for his trip or really many details at all.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied — and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
