Some want to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day 02:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Both nationally and in Pennsylvania, Monday, Oct. 10, is officially Columbus Day, a day to recognize the contributions of Italian Americans, say its supporters.

But as KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, some want to change the name of the holiday to recognize Native Americans.

The second Monday in October is a federal holiday, Columbus Day, declared by many presidents after a horrific event, says Basil Russo, the president of the Italian Sons & Daughters of America.

"Columbus Day came about as a result of 11 Italian immigrants being lynched in New Orleans in 1891," says Russo. "Over 5,000 people participated in that lynching. It was the largest lynch mob ever assembled on American soil."

Like many immigrants, including the Irish, Chinese, eastern Europeans, and many others, Russo says Italians were often mistreated and subjected to discrimination.

"So the Italian immigrants began holding parades and building Columbus statues throughout the country as a way of gaining some dignity and self-respect," he says.

But state Rep. Chris Rabb, a Philadelphia Democrat, has introduced a bill to change the Pennsylvania holiday to Indigenous Peoples Day, denouncing Columbus's history of exploitation of native Americans, copied by other European settlers to America.

"It's only appropriate to honor the people who were here before Pennsylvania was a thing," says Rabb.

"They were here for thousands of years, and our indigenous brothers and sisters deserve at least one day of meaningful recognition and far more," he added.

Some states and municipalities have already replaced or added Indigenous Peoples Day to the holiday calendar. But, so far, this state has not.

"I think it's a very, very misguided effort," says Russo. "In effect, what those people are trying to do is to pit one group against another group, where there has to be a winner and there has to be a loser. And that's not part of the American spirit."

Russo says he has no problem with an Indigenous Peoples Day but not on the same day Italian Americans celebrate their heritage.

For Rabb, however, it comes back to Columbus himself.

"He brought the worst of so-called civilization, not the best, and that's not something any Italian American should be proud of. And here's the other thing. Italian Americans have done so much for this country. You can't think of anybody better?" asks Rabb.

"Christopher Columbus's legacy are intrinsically tied to the Italian American experience," says Russo, who has no problem with an Indigenous Peoples Day.

"We fully support their right to celebrate their heritage, but they cannot do it on Columbus Day. That's the day Italian Americans celebrate their heritage," says Russo.

That sentiment is not stopping Rabb and others who wish to change the holiday, arguing that Columbus enslaved Native Americans, never stepped foot in America, and represented Spain, not Italy.

"He also brought genocide and colonization, and as an American, I'm against that," says Rabb.

Some politicians are honoring both.

The White House sent out a presidential proclamation declaring Oct. 10 Columbus Day honoring Italian Americans, and then two minutes later sent out this proclamation declaring the same day Indigenous Peoples Day to recognize native Americans.

Rabb thinks his view is winning.

"This Indigenous Peoples Day, I've heard the least about Columbus Day," says Rabb.

"There's 365 days in the year," says Russo, "and each group should have its own day to celebrate."

So far, there are not enough votes in Harrisburg or Washington, D.C. to replace the official Columbus Day holiday with something else, but this controversy is hardly over.