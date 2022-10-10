ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Some want to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day

By Jon Delano
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=432l8M_0iTn0FLF00

Some want to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day 02:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Both nationally and in Pennsylvania, Monday, Oct. 10, is officially Columbus Day, a day to recognize the contributions of Italian Americans, say its supporters.

But as KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, some want to change the name of the holiday to recognize Native Americans.

The second Monday in October is a federal holiday, Columbus Day, declared by many presidents after a horrific event, says Basil Russo, the president of the Italian Sons & Daughters of America.

"Columbus Day came about as a result of 11 Italian immigrants being lynched in New Orleans in 1891," says Russo. "Over 5,000 people participated in that lynching. It was the largest lynch mob ever assembled on American soil."

Like many immigrants, including the Irish, Chinese, eastern Europeans, and many others, Russo says Italians were often mistreated and subjected to discrimination.

"So the Italian immigrants began holding parades and building Columbus statues throughout the country as a way of gaining some dignity and self-respect," he says.

But state Rep. Chris Rabb, a Philadelphia Democrat, has introduced a bill to change the Pennsylvania holiday to Indigenous Peoples Day, denouncing Columbus's history of exploitation of native Americans, copied by other European settlers to America.

"It's only appropriate to honor the people who were here before Pennsylvania was a thing," says Rabb.

"They were here for thousands of years, and our indigenous brothers and sisters deserve at least one day of meaningful recognition and far more," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPesX_0iTn0FLF00
Some want to replace Columbus Day in Pa. with Indigenous Peoples Day 02:57

Some states and municipalities have already replaced or added Indigenous Peoples Day to the holiday calendar. But, so far, this state has not.

"I think it's a very, very misguided effort," says Russo. "In effect, what those people are trying to do is to pit one group against another group, where there has to be a winner and there has to be a loser. And that's not part of the American spirit."

Russo says he has no problem with an Indigenous Peoples Day but not on the same day Italian Americans celebrate their heritage.

For Rabb, however, it comes back to Columbus himself.

"He brought the worst of so-called civilization, not the best, and that's not something any Italian American should be proud of. And here's the other thing. Italian Americans have done so much for this country. You can't think of anybody better?" asks Rabb.

"Christopher Columbus's legacy are intrinsically tied to the Italian American experience," says Russo, who has no problem with an Indigenous Peoples Day.

"We fully support their right to celebrate their heritage, but they cannot do it on Columbus Day. That's the day Italian Americans celebrate their heritage," says Russo.

That sentiment is not stopping Rabb and others who wish to change the holiday, arguing that Columbus enslaved Native Americans, never stepped foot in America, and represented Spain, not Italy.

"He also brought genocide and colonization, and as an American, I'm against that," says Rabb.

Some politicians are honoring both.

The White House sent out a presidential proclamation declaring Oct. 10 Columbus Day honoring Italian Americans, and then two minutes later sent out this proclamation declaring the same day Indigenous Peoples Day to recognize native Americans.

Rabb thinks his view is winning.

"This Indigenous Peoples Day, I've heard the least about Columbus Day," says Rabb.

"There's 365 days in the year," says Russo, "and each group should have its own day to celebrate."

So far, there are not enough votes in Harrisburg or Washington, D.C. to replace the official Columbus Day holiday with something else, but this controversy is hardly over.

Comments / 6

Laura Brooks
3d ago

It has always been Columbus Day and will always be!!!! I am 63 years old and I am not changing anything that I have celebrated forever!!! I don’t care what the social justice warriors change anything to!!!!! I am calling men men , women women boys boys and girls girls!!! Columbus, Veterans Day , Thanksgiving Day , Christmas Day , New Year day , Martin Luther day , President’s day Valentines Day , St Patrick’s day , April Fools day , Easter , Mother’s Day , Memorial Day, Flag Day, Father’s Day, and Fourth of July !!! God Bless America land that I love 🇺🇸🦅♥️🏴🇺🇸🦅♥️🏴

Reply
4
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Abortion services on the rise in western Pennsylvania as neighboring states shut off access

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More women than ever from out of state are coming to this region for abortion services, says Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania.As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, it's happening as neighboring states restrict access to abortion.With states to the west and south of Pennsylvania restricting almost all abortions, a growing number of women are coming to Pittsburgh, where abortion is still generally available."We've seen an increase in patients from surrounding states. We've seen an increase in phone calls," says Sara Dixon, spokesperson for the Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania. "With the ban in West Virginia and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

President Joe Biden to visit Pittsburgh and Philadelphia this month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — President Joe Biden will visit Pittsburgh next week.According to the White House, Biden will be in Pittsburgh on Oct. 20. He will also travel to Philadelphia for a fundraiser for John Fetterman, who is running for U.S. Senate.No other information was released by the White House. Biden was last in Allegheny County for Labor Day, when he gave a speech at United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227 in West Mifflin. He spoke for about 20 minutes at the union hall. In attendance were about 200 steelworkers and other local leaders, including Fetterman.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
Bay Journal

Can the American marten make a comeback in Pennsylvania?

The American marten, a furry cat-size predator and symbol of wilderness that has long been gone from Pennsylvania’s deep forests, may return. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given staff the green light to prepare a reintroduction and management plan as the first step to repopulating the big woods in the northern part of the state with the member of the weasel family. A vote by game commissioners to proceed with the release of martens into state forest and game lands may occur in September 2023.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Basil Russo
Person
Christopher Columbus
Person
Chris Rabb
Washington Examiner

In Pennsylvania, fear and uncertainty are on the ballot

PHILADELPHIA — It is just about 7:30 on a Thursday evening. Near Independence Hall, the cars ahead of me stop at a red light. As the traffic signal turns green and the vehicles start moving forward, a gang of young men on dirt bikes and motorcyclists tears through the red light and straight into the direction of the intersection of oncoming vehicles. Some of them encircle the cars trapped in the intersection. Some simply do wheelies. It lasts less than a minute.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Democrats working to turn state House of Representatives blue

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Midterm elections are usually tough for the president's party, and that would be the Democrats this year.But Pennsylvania Democrats think they could turn the state House of Representatives blue. If it happens, it could be a rare state chamber flip in a year that a lot of observers think will be pretty good for Republicans. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa said one thing is the best hope for down-ballot Democrats."Two words: Doug and Mastriano. There is a belief that if Mastriano is seen as too far to the right and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Indigenous Peoples#Festival#Native Americans#Italian Americans#Kdka Tv#Irish#Chinese#Europeans#Italians#Democrat
WITF

Some former prisoners in Pennsylvania are eligible to vote, and this group is spreading the word

An effort is underway in Pennsylvania to get all qualified voters a ballot this time around. That even includes some who are incarcerated. “The problem is that every year there is a contingency of elected officials, advocates, some might say Republicans, that go on a misinformation campaign to tell individuals that are convicted of felony charges that they cannot vote. That is not true,” said Lee Owens of the Penn Franchise Project.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Mastriano vs Shapiro: Which Pennsylvania Governor candidates are Pennsylvanians searching for?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A month out from the Pennsylvania Governor election, forecasters are projecting Democrat Josh Shapiro will run away with the governorship over Republican Doug Mastriano. Election forecaster FiveThirtyEight gives Shapiro a 96% chance of winning, saying he is “clearly favored” to win. The race is one of 11 that FiveThirtyEight projects to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Parades
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

Peak time for drivers to hit deer; Pennsylvania ranks No. 1

October through December are the months mostly likely to see drivers involved in vehicle-animal collision, according to State Farm, which earlier this year released its annual animal/deer collision research report. According to the statistics, November is the top month, followed by October and then December. A perfect storm of natural...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Reporter's comment about John Fetterman draws criticism

NEW YORK (AP) — An NBC News correspondent who interviewed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman says an on-air remark she made about him having difficulty following part of their conversation should not be seen as a commentary on his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke.But reporter Dasha Burns' comment that Fetterman appeared to have trouble understanding small talk prior to their interview has attracted attention — and Republicans have retweeted it as they seek an advantage in the closely followed Senate race between Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.Fetterman, a Democrat, suffered a stroke on May 13, and his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
31K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy