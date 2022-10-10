ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

bb.q Chicken Continues to Grow in San Diego

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 3 days ago

bb.q Chicken is working on a third San Diego area location in Sorrento Valley . According to site plans for Sorrento Plaza , bb.q Chicken will replace Shallot Asian Cuisine neighboring Rubio’s, Mirch Masala 2 Go, and Moment Sushi.

Known as the “best of the best quality” aka bb.q, their restaurants stay committed to authentic Korean flavors and methods which built the brand as a global franchise.

A recent report by QSR Magazine shares the Korean brand is expected to grow to 150 locations in the US by the end of this year. They currently operate 3,500 locations worldwide. You can find them locally on Convoy in Kearny Mesa and in National City.

Their menu boasts traditional wings, boneless, and whole chicken in flavors like Golden Original, Galbi, Soy Garlic, Gang-Jeong, and more. Along with a mix of side dishes, bb.q Chicken also serves classic Korean dishes like Ddeok-Bokki and Kimchi Fried Rice.

An opening announcement for Sorrento Valley has yet to be shared. What Now San Diego has reached out to the local bb.q Chicken team for an update but did not receive a response at the time of publication. For more information, visit the bb.q Chicken Website and follow on Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3scqqB_0iTmznf800


Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from San Diego, California

Got an extra day or two to spare on your trip to Southern California? Explore more of the Golden State on some of the best day trips from San Diego, CA. Within driving distance of California’s second-biggest city, travelers can explore mountainous state parks, desert wonderlands, and beautiful beaches. The natural wonders surrounding San Diego perfectly complement the city’s lively energy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
HotMamaTravel

3 Haunted Hotels in San Diego

Haunted Hotels in San DiegoAmanda Keeley-Thurman/HotMamaTravel. Disclaimer: Links in this page are meant to help you find relevant information and book attractions easier by linking directly to specific pages on partner websites (i.e. TripAdvisor, Vegas.com). If you click a link, we may earn a small commission on transactions. This helps support the cost of running our website, and it adds absolutely no extra cost to you as the consumer. Thank you, we appreciate your support! You can read more on ourdisclosure policy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
Times of San Diego

Barrio Logan Ranked 6th on List of World’s ‘Coolest Neighborhoods’

San Diego’s historic Barrio Logan neighborhood was ranked 6th on a list of the world’s “51 Coolest Neighborhoods” by Time Out magazine. Time Out, which publishes in 328 cities, described the neighborhood as “a vibrant and historic hub of Mexican-American culture” graced by “lowriders in Chevys, Cadillacs and Buicks” and family-owned businesses serving food and drink.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Best Chicken#Sushi#Kimchi Fried Rice#Food Drink#Shallot Asian Cuisine#Korean#Qsr Magazine#Convoy#Golden Original#Chicken Website
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thevistapress.com

City Of Vista News

The construction on Pala Vista Park is underway. SDG&E is removing utility poles around the site on Oct. 14. The road improvements along Pala Vista Drive and Civic Center Drive are expected to be completed in about a week. This Week’s City Council Meeting, 10/11. The October 11 City...
VISTA, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Katchafire goes Belly Up in Solana Beach, CA

On September 16th, New Zealand legends Katchafire headlined at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach (a suburb of San Diego). They were supported by Ryan Gozo (of Tribal Seeds), who was showcasing his solo music. But, how did this all come together for me? Well, I was sitting on...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Home Prices Drop Amid Rising Interest Rates

San Diego home prices dropped in August with prices likely to continue to decline as rising interest rates push more likely buyers out of the market and rents appear to have stabilized after a year of continuous rent increases. The median price of a single-family home fell 5% from July...
SAN DIEGO, CA
DogTime

San Diego Community Mourns Lost Dog Park Mural

Dog Owners of Grape Street attempted to beautify their local dog park by painting over graffiti with a mural. However, the mural was short-lived, as San Diego authorities shut down the project soon after it began. Not Just Artwork to Some The Grape Street Dog Park in San Diego is beloved by pups and people […] The post San Diego Community Mourns Lost Dog Park Mural appeared first on DogTime.
SAN DIEGO, CA
What Now San Diego

What Now San Diego

San Diego County, CA
491
Followers
253
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsandiego.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy