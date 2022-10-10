bb.q Chicken Continues to Grow in San Diego

bb.q Chicken is working on a third San Diego area location in Sorrento Valley . According to site plans for Sorrento Plaza , bb.q Chicken will replace Shallot Asian Cuisine neighboring Rubio’s, Mirch Masala 2 Go, and Moment Sushi.

Known as the “best of the best quality” aka bb.q, their restaurants stay committed to authentic Korean flavors and methods which built the brand as a global franchise.

A recent report by QSR Magazine shares the Korean brand is expected to grow to 150 locations in the US by the end of this year. They currently operate 3,500 locations worldwide. You can find them locally on Convoy in Kearny Mesa and in National City.

Their menu boasts traditional wings, boneless, and whole chicken in flavors like Golden Original, Galbi, Soy Garlic, Gang-Jeong, and more. Along with a mix of side dishes, bb.q Chicken also serves classic Korean dishes like Ddeok-Bokki and Kimchi Fried Rice.

An opening announcement for Sorrento Valley has yet to be shared. What Now San Diego has reached out to the local bb.q Chicken team for an update but did not receive a response at the time of publication. For more information, visit the bb.q Chicken Website and follow on Instagram .

