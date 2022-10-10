Read full article on original website
Spartan volleyball makes it 2-0 in region play over the Dinos
When the Spartans and Dinos meet, it makes no difference what the sport, it always makes for an interesting event. On Wednesday , the Lady Dino volleyball squad hosted Emery and once again, the Spartans got the better of the Dinos in straight sets. This marked the third time that...
Emery’s soccer season ends with road loss to No. 2 Canyon View
The Emery Lady Spartans suffered a season ending loss to the Canyon View Falcons in the second round of the 3A State Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Cedar City. Ranked No. 15 in the 3A classification, the Lady Spartans traveled to meet the No. 2 ranked Falcons for the third time this season. In the end the Falcons proved to be too much as they grabbed a hefty a 9-0 victory.
USU Extension Emery County has a full calendar for the month of October
The USU Extension Emery County office has a calendar full of activities for the month of October. Extension Assistant Professor, Rowe Zwahlen stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of the events. First up will be a course that is part of the Castle Country Gardens and...
Robert Palacios – October 10 2022
Robert Palacios, 85, departed this world to our immense sorrow but heaven’s gain on October 10, 2022, in Price, Utah. Robert was born in Sego, Utah on March 4, 1937, to Gumercindo and Maria Palacios. He spent most of his childhood in Sego and Spring Canyon, Utah. Robert loved and established a bond with the canyon, visiting when he could and recounting fondly vivid memories of his adventures there with his many brothers and sisters. His reminiscences brought a now quiet locale roaring back to life for all who heard his stories. Such was Robert’s affection for the canyon that he and his cherished daughter, Melany, made one last trek up the canyon and through the ghost town of Standardville just months before his passing.
Second Session of Castle Country Radio’s “Meet the Candidates” on Thursday
Castle Country Radio would like to give voters a chance to get to know their candidates through a series of gatherings. The second forum, set for Thursday, will feature incumbent Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood, along with challenger Zach Palacios. The event will air live on KOAL AM 750, FM...
Garbage truck crashes into Spanish Fork home
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – No one was injured in a Spanish Fork home after a garbage truck crashed into it on Tuesday morning, police say. Police were called to a Spanish Fork residence near 300 North and 200 East after a garbage truck crashed into a home around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. […]
KSLTV
Man killed in rollover I-15 crash south of Nephi
JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A driver was killed Tuesday morning south of Nephi, Utah, in a single-car crash on Interstate 15. Utah’s Department of Pubic Safety said the man, was killed after rolling the van he was driving while heading north a couple of miles south of the city of Nephi at 6:41 a.m. at the time of the crash.
kpcw.org
Hunting season checkpoints catch firearms, liquor violations
A recent checkpoint conducted by Utah’s DWR in Wasatch County drew a lot of attention from the hunting community. It occurred the first weekend of October, which was the start of Muzzle Loader season. That’s a primitive weapon used to hunt. Many in the hunting community were not...
KUTV
Suspects arrested after stolen RV, trailers recovered from remote area in Utah County
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in stealing an RV and multiple trailers that have since been recovered. Deputies said after their initial post about the stolen RV, someone contacted them and said they recognized the woman in the photo from security video. She was later identified as 45-year-old Dana Leigh Conley of Salt Lake City.
KSLTV
Two suspects arrested for burglarizing building under construction, connected to stolen vehicles
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman are accused of a string of vehicle thefts in Utah County after deputies witnessed them burglarizing a Vasa Fitness Saturday night. Dana Leigh Conley, 45, and Matthey Allan Rushton, 42, of Salt Lake City, were booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of felony burglary, one count of misdemeanor theft and three felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Heber Valley Animal Shelter no longer accepting pets surrendered by owners
The Heber Valley Animal Shelter announced this month it’s grown too crowded to accept any more animals from owners. The Heber Valley Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter servicing Wasatch County. Earlier this month the shelter said it will no longer accept owner surrenders. The shelter says rapid population growth in the county and limited space necessitated the new policy.
