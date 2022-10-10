The Emery Lady Spartans suffered a season ending loss to the Canyon View Falcons in the second round of the 3A State Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Cedar City. Ranked No. 15 in the 3A classification, the Lady Spartans traveled to meet the No. 2 ranked Falcons for the third time this season. In the end the Falcons proved to be too much as they grabbed a hefty a 9-0 victory.

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO