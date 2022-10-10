ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kao Nou Xiong

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kao Nou Xiong. Kao Xiong is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Theft by a Caretaker from an Elder Adult. 40-year-old Xiong is 4' 9" tall, 110 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you...
FRESNO, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting Outside Fresno Motorcycle Club

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting outside a Fresno motorcycle club that killed one man and wounded two others. Police had responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club clubhouse on Saturday, October 2, to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers found a 41-year-old man at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and had him quickly transported to a local medical center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Elderly woman hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

‘NOT GUILTY’: Merced family homicide suspect enters plea

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man authorities believe to be responsible for the death of four family members, Jesus Manuel Salgado, appeared in court Thursday morning. Investigators say Salgado had kidnapped eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother and father, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, from the family’s trucking business near […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Allison Maria Atkins

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Allison Maria Atkins. Allison Atkins is wanted on a Felony, No-bail Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 24-year-old Atkins is 5' 6" tall, 160 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Allison Atkins is...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Medallions from Visalia Cemetery recovered, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department say they recovered stolen medallions taken from the Visalia Cemetery. On Aug. 7 police say there was a theft that occurred at the Cemetery. During this theft, police say an unknown person removed Military Medallions from multiple mausoleum niches. Police say on Oct. 5 they contacted 37-year-old […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested in connection to deadly Reedley shooting

REEDLEY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a 15-year-old in Reedley. Police arrested 22-year-old Luis Ponce on Monday for the shooting that happened back in July near Myrtle Ave. and 11th St. At the time of the shooting, police arrived and...
REEDLEY, CA
KMPH.com

Student arrested, accused of plotting school shooting in Tranquility

A student has been arrested after deputies say they had made threats to shoot up a school in Tranquility. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old student at Tranquility High School was making threats online and was noticed by community members. Deputies say this student had been recently...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare police investigating rumors of school shooting

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department says the Tulare Joint Union High School District received information regarding multiple social media posts involving possible threats of a school shooting at Mission Oak High School. Detectives say they investigated the social media posts and located the origin of the threat.  Investigators say the original message […]
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Police warns about scam calls

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is warning the public about scam calls coming in showing the station’s phone number. Phony callers are posing to be with the Fresno PD regarding jury dates, warrants, and requesting money or payments. As a reminder, the department will never...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Missing Jolissa Fuentes' body found in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims and Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference in Fresno Tuesday morning to update the case of the missing woman Jolissa Fuentes. Sheriff Mims said the body of Jolissa Fuentes was found in rural eastern Fresno County. Chief...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Mark Douglas Anderson

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Mark Douglas Anderson. Mark Anderson is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Resisting an Executive Officer. 42-year-old Anderson is 6' 2" tall, 190 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Mark Anderson...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
SELMA, CA

