A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash site
Douglas "Chief" Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge's order
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in Fresno
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn't make the grade.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Kao Nou Xiong
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Kao Nou Xiong. Kao Xiong is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Theft by a Caretaker from an Elder Adult. 40-year-old Xiong is 4' 9" tall, 110 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you...
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting Outside Fresno Motorcycle Club
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting outside a Fresno motorcycle club that killed one man and wounded two others. Police had responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club clubhouse on Saturday, October 2, to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers found a 41-year-old man at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and had him quickly transported to a local medical center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
DA: Man sentenced for robbing Fresno Walgreens at knife-point
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to time in prison after he robbed a store at knife-point in 2019, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, 43-year-old Michael David Corral of Fresno was sentenced to 22 years and four months in state prison for second-degree robbery with the […]
Elderly woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit […]
‘NOT GUILTY’: Merced family homicide suspect enters plea
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man authorities believe to be responsible for the death of four family members, Jesus Manuel Salgado, appeared in court Thursday morning. Investigators say Salgado had kidnapped eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother and father, Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, from the family’s trucking business near […]
Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Allison Maria Atkins
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Allison Maria Atkins. Allison Atkins is wanted on a Felony, No-bail Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 24-year-old Atkins is 5' 6" tall, 160 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Allison Atkins is...
Good Samaritan stops attempted kidnapping in Reedley, police say
Investigators say just before a teenage girl was walking home from the bus stop when a white van approached her from behind. A good Samaritan intervened and pulled the teen away.
Medallions from Visalia Cemetery recovered, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department say they recovered stolen medallions taken from the Visalia Cemetery. On Aug. 7 police say there was a theft that occurred at the Cemetery. During this theft, police say an unknown person removed Military Medallions from multiple mausoleum niches. Police say on Oct. 5 they contacted 37-year-old […]
KMPH.com
Man arrested in connection to deadly Reedley shooting
REEDLEY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a 15-year-old in Reedley. Police arrested 22-year-old Luis Ponce on Monday for the shooting that happened back in July near Myrtle Ave. and 11th St. At the time of the shooting, police arrived and...
KMPH.com
Man accused of stealing service medallions from Visalia burial sites arrested
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 37-year-old Visalia man has been arrested in connection to property thefts and vandalism at the Visalia Cemetery. Eight or nine service medallions in total were stolen from niches at the cemetery in August. Two of those were at the niche for Tulare County Sheriff...
1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting near Downtown Fresno, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning near Downtown Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says the man was shot once in the upper part of his body around 6:40 a.m. near Fresno Street and Highway 99. The victim was talking and was transported to a […]
KMPH.com
Student arrested, accused of plotting school shooting in Tranquility
A student has been arrested after deputies say they had made threats to shoot up a school in Tranquility. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old student at Tranquility High School was making threats online and was noticed by community members. Deputies say this student had been recently...
Tulare police investigating rumors of school shooting
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare Police Department says the Tulare Joint Union High School District received information regarding multiple social media posts involving possible threats of a school shooting at Mission Oak High School. Detectives say they investigated the social media posts and located the origin of the threat. Investigators say the original message […]
KMPH.com
Fresno Police warns about scam calls
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is warning the public about scam calls coming in showing the station’s phone number. Phony callers are posing to be with the Fresno PD regarding jury dates, warrants, and requesting money or payments. As a reminder, the department will never...
4th suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Merced parking structure, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fourth suspect has been arrested in a shooting at a parking structure that left one teen dead over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department. Officials said a 17-year-old teen was arrested Monday after he went to the police station to talk to detectives about his involvement in the […]
KMPH.com
Missing Jolissa Fuentes' body found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims and Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference in Fresno Tuesday morning to update the case of the missing woman Jolissa Fuentes. Sheriff Mims said the body of Jolissa Fuentes was found in rural eastern Fresno County. Chief...
Merced Kidnapping: Suspect Jesus Salgado pleads not guilty; family funeral being held Saturday
On Thursday, accused murderer Jesus Salgado plead not guilty to all his charges. Relatives also announced 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur, and her uncle, Amandeep Singh will be laid to rest on Saturday in Turlock.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Mark Douglas Anderson
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Mark Douglas Anderson. Mark Anderson is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Resisting an Executive Officer. 42-year-old Anderson is 6' 2" tall, 190 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Mark Anderson...
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
