obxtoday.com
Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week: Lexi
Lexi is the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week. Described as a super friendly two-year-old, Lexi is currently the oldest resident at the shelter, having been there since June of last year. This and many other video updates can be found on the OBX SPCA Facebook page or on...
outerbanksvoice.com
Barbara Gray Sellew, October 12
Barbara Ann Gray Sellew was born April 15, 1931 and transitioned from this life naturally October 12, 2022 in Kitty Hawk. Barbara was immensely proud of her Hatteras family heritage and her grandfather’s service to the United States Life-Saving Service at Little Kinnakeet L.S Station. Barbara was raised in Norfolk and attended Larchmont, Blair and Maury High Schools and relocated to the Outer Banks in 1998 to get closer to her family roots.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Halloween Parade returns to Kill Devil Hills
The 9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes returns to Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday, October 30, 2022. After being held as a virtual online-only event for the past two years, the Outer Banks’ largest Halloween celebration is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large swarm of Jellyfish washes ashore on North Carolina beach
OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A large swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish have washed up on a North Carolina beach. The mass of sea life were pushed on land at the North end of Ocracoke Island Wednesday. According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Jellyfish can’t swim, so they float...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Concern raised over wild horse sustainability
Commissioner Paul Beaumont said he was “very concerned” about the Corolla wild horse herd, stating at the September 19 commissioners meeting that there are currently only six fertile mares. “I’m concerned that the horses that have called Currituck County home are at risk for sustainability,” he said. I.
outerbanksvoice.com
outerbanksvoice.com
Grief Support Group
If you are challenged with loss and changes after a loved one’s death, please join us for mutual support and information for your journey. Meetings are held the first and third Wednesday each month:. 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. Dates for Autumn 2022:. October 5 and 19. November 2...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Sale of Island Woodcrafts announced
Tomlinson and Associates, LLC and Brent Tomlinson have announced the sale of the business and property of Island Wood Crafts, LTD., located at 776 Old Wharf Road in Wanchese. The business also has a showroom located at 3105 N. Croatan Hwy. in Kill Devil Hills. Island Woodcrafts is a third...
outerbanksvoice.com
Helen Morgan Maddox Nuzzi of Kitty Hawk, October 2
Helen Morgan Maddox Nuzzi, 93, of Kitty Hawk, N.C. and formerly of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on October 2, 2022, from a chronic heart condition. Helen was born on March 24, 1929, in Gladys, Va., to the late Marion Nathaniel Maddox and Roberta Alice Phillips Maddox. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her daughter Brenda Nuzzi Parisi, her grandson, John Paul Parisi, and nine siblings.
outerbanksvoice.com
Harry Miller Gray of Avon, October 11
Harry Miller Gray, 90, of Avon passed peacefully in Nags Head with family by his side on October 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; his son-in-law, Thomas Watkins; grandson, Shane Watkins and his wife Kate; and his granddaughter, Shawna Beavers and her husband Evan. He also leaves a great-grandson, Will Mitchell and a great- granddaughter, Kilia Beavers. Harry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tanya.
obxtoday.com
Town of Manteo announces surprise fall edition of the Downtown Market set for October 20
Bummed that the Downtown Market season is over? Don’t pack up those market bags yet! We have fall fever, so we are holding a surprise edition of the Downtown Market this month on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM. Downtown Manteo will be bursting with activity with the Bluegrass Festival, so why not join in on all the fun!
thecoastlandtimes.com
Crews battle Kill Devil Hills blaze
The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on October 11, 2022 at 11:57 p.m., KDHFD fire crews responded to a call of a fully involved structure fire in the 500 block of Burns Drive. Fire crews from Colington, Nags Head and Kitty Hawk fire departments also responded to...
outerbanksvoice.com
Holly H. Murphy of Elizabeth City, October 9
Holly Harris Murphy, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her home. Born in Winter Garden, FL on October 10, 1954 to the late George David Harris and Grace Gray Harris, she was the wife of Wendell Jason Murphy. Holly was a registered nurse who worked in private practice. She was a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Early morning party results in assault, stabbings
In the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, a planned party at 302 Scotsville Street in Columbia spawned a fight that sent five people to hospitals. At 1:50 a.m., Tyrrell County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the scene with multiple reports of a man down. When deputies...
outerbanksvoice.com
Kitty Hawk probe exonerates officer in dog shooting
Reports say there is no body cam footage of incident. On Oct. 11, The Town of Kitty Hawk released the findings of an internal investigation into the Oct. 1 fatal shooting of a family dog by Kitty Hawk Police Officer Robert Meador. The findings detailed below, which were reviewed by District Attorney Andrew Womble, exonerate the officer, saying his actions were “warranted and justified.” They also state that the dog aggressively approached the officer and bit him “multiple times.”
ocracokeobserver.com
Removal of old N.C.12 ‘S-curves’ begins
RODANTHE – Crews on Monday began work to remove pavement and protective sandbags on a two-mile former section of N.C. 12 north of Rodanthe known as the “S-curves.”. Portions of the road that are being removed are bypassed by the new Rodanthe “Jug Handle” Bridge, which opened to traffic July 28.
PhillyBite
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
outerbanksvoice.com
