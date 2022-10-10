Reports say there is no body cam footage of incident. On Oct. 11, The Town of Kitty Hawk released the findings of an internal investigation into the Oct. 1 fatal shooting of a family dog by Kitty Hawk Police Officer Robert Meador. The findings detailed below, which were reviewed by District Attorney Andrew Womble, exonerate the officer, saying his actions were “warranted and justified.” They also state that the dog aggressively approached the officer and bit him “multiple times.”

KITTY HAWK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO