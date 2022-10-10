ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot and killed in Madison South neighborhood identified

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau on Thursday released the identity of the man shot and killed Tuesday night in the Madison South neighborhood. Police were called to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue just before 9 p.m. They found 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr. wounded. Medics tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Deputies respond to gunfire near Reynolds High School

TROUTDALE, Ore. — Just after noon Monday the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in Columbia Park near the school. When deputes arrived, they found evidence of gunfire, but the suspects involved had already left the scene. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said they...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Police Log: dog custody, fake parking enforcement and more recent calls to WLPD

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 9/30/2022 9:40 a.m. A caller told police they saw people "that don't belong in the area" driving around. 9/30/2022 9:44 a.m. A woman said she put her dog up for adoption a month and a half previously, but decided she wanted it back and took it from the new owners. She said the other owners were threatening to call the police. 10/1/2022 1:01 a.m. A caller asked if an officer would perform a Breathalyzer test on a kid to see if they'd been...
WEST LINN, OR
Portland Tribune

Happy Valley woman gets 10 years for permanently injuring cop

Yvette Garcia shot Gladstone police sergeant who agreed to help her secure her pit bulls.Yvette Lares Garcia, 37, has pleaded guilty to shooting Gladstone Police Sgt. Travis Hill at her home in Happy Valley during a welfare check that she requested for her dogs while on the way to jail. Hill had arrested Garcia in November 2021 after police said they saw her commit a traffic violation in the city of Gladstone. On. Oct. 12, Clackamas County Circuit Judge Cody M. Weston sentenced Garcia to 10 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed for attempted aggravated murder under Oregon...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
KATU.com

Man shot and killed in Northeast Portland, 1 detained

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in a shooting on Northeast 82nd Avenue near Russell Street, Portland police said. A large number of police officers responded to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue on Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police detained a man as part of...
PORTLAND, OR
Big Country News

Portland Considers Plan to Create 'VIP' List of Those Likely to Commit gun Crimes

PORTLAND - A new proposal to reduce gun violence in Portland would create a list of people likely to cause violence, but the plan has skeptics. Known as the Violent Impact Player or VIP list, the risk-assessment program has been implemented in other cities, including Tampa, Florida. The list would "score" people based on six risk factors to predict the likelihood they'll offend again. The scored factors include probation or arrest in the past three years, gang affiliation and the suspects in -- or victims of -- gun crime.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man dies after shooting in NE Portland; person detained at scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the Madison South neighborhood late Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue, near McDaniel High School. Officers arrived and found a man who was injured by gunfire. Medical personnel began to treat the victim but he died at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.
PORTLAND, OR

