Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Independent review panel evaluating PPB's actions during 2020 protests and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Vancouver Public Schools custodian arrested, faces 137 counts of voyeurism
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The custodian of a Southwest Washington middle school is facing 137 counts of first-degree voyeurism, accused of recording videos in the girls' locker rooms at the school, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. James, D. Mattson, 38, of Vancouver was arrested and booked into the...
‘Less than lethal rounds’ used during Vancouver call; store evacuated
A Vancouver ice cream shop evacuated as authorities responded to a call in the shared parking lot Wednesday evening, Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
KATU.com
Man shot and killed in Madison South neighborhood identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau on Thursday released the identity of the man shot and killed Tuesday night in the Madison South neighborhood. Police were called to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue just before 9 p.m. They found 29-year-old Eduardo Santana Lopez Jr. wounded. Medics tried to save his life, but he died at the scene.
KATU.com
16-year-old student arrested, accused of shooting at park near Reynolds High School
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Deputies say a 16-year-old Reynolds High School student is in custody, accused of firing a gun at Columbia Park on Monday. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the student was taken to the juvenile justice center, and the case has been forwarded to the district attorney's office for potential charges.
Video captures chaos as woman fires at Gladstone cops who tried to help her dogs
A Clackamas County judge on Wednesday sentenced Yvette Lares Garcia to 10 years in prison for shooting at Gladstone police officers last year while they tried to help her with her two dogs. An unusual chain of events led to the Nov. 22 shootout, according to court records and testimony.
KATU.com
Two men charged with selling 'hundreds of thousands' of fentanyl pills in Portland area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Portland-area men are facing federal charges after authorities say they are responsible for making and distributing hundreds of thousands of counterfeit Oxycodone pills that contain fentanyl. James Dunn Jr., 61, of Milwaukie and Joshua Wilfong, 50, of Vancouver, have both been charged with conspiring to...
KGW
City of Portland responds to homeless sidewalk camping ADA lawsuit
Early last month, a group of Portlanders with mobility disabilities filed a lawsuit against the city. The city has since responded.
KATU.com
Deputies respond to gunfire near Reynolds High School
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Just after noon Monday the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in Columbia Park near the school. When deputes arrived, they found evidence of gunfire, but the suspects involved had already left the scene. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said they...
Woman, 51, identified as victim in deadly park stabbing
The identity of the woman stabbed to death in a Downtown Portland park on Sunday morning was released by police Wednesday afternoon.
West Linn Police Log: dog custody, fake parking enforcement and more recent calls to WLPD
Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 9/30/2022 9:40 a.m. A caller told police they saw people "that don't belong in the area" driving around. 9/30/2022 9:44 a.m. A woman said she put her dog up for adoption a month and a half previously, but decided she wanted it back and took it from the new owners. She said the other owners were threatening to call the police. 10/1/2022 1:01 a.m. A caller asked if an officer would perform a Breathalyzer test on a kid to see if they'd been...
KATU.com
Two people found dead in car with damage from shooting in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Two people were found dead in a car southeast of Portland early Wednesday morning after it appeared the vehicle had been shot at, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called out at about 2 a.m. on reports of a car that had...
KATU.com
Parents upset Reynolds High School didn't go into lockdown after nearby shooting
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Parents of students at Reynolds High School expressed their frustrations Tuesday over what they said was the school’s lack of response to a shooting near campus on Monday. Parents want to know why the school was not put on lockdown. “For me, my irritation comes...
Happy Valley woman gets 10 years for permanently injuring cop
Yvette Garcia shot Gladstone police sergeant who agreed to help her secure her pit bulls.Yvette Lares Garcia, 37, has pleaded guilty to shooting Gladstone Police Sgt. Travis Hill at her home in Happy Valley during a welfare check that she requested for her dogs while on the way to jail. Hill had arrested Garcia in November 2021 after police said they saw her commit a traffic violation in the city of Gladstone. On. Oct. 12, Clackamas County Circuit Judge Cody M. Weston sentenced Garcia to 10 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed for attempted aggravated murder under Oregon...
KATU.com
Family grieving death, begging for answers in downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland family is “shocked” and “grieving” over the death of 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar, a Liberian immigrant who family said recently sponsored a soccer team in his native country. Police said Dunbar was gunned down in the early morning hours of Oct....
Alleged DUII driver strikes, injures girl in North Portland
A man is facing multiple charges including driving under the influence after officials say he hit a minor in North Portland late Tuesday evening.
KATU.com
Man shot and killed in Northeast Portland, 1 detained
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in a shooting on Northeast 82nd Avenue near Russell Street, Portland police said. A large number of police officers responded to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue on Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police detained a man as part of...
Portland Considers Plan to Create 'VIP' List of Those Likely to Commit gun Crimes
PORTLAND - A new proposal to reduce gun violence in Portland would create a list of people likely to cause violence, but the plan has skeptics. Known as the Violent Impact Player or VIP list, the risk-assessment program has been implemented in other cities, including Tampa, Florida. The list would "score" people based on six risk factors to predict the likelihood they'll offend again. The scored factors include probation or arrest in the past three years, gang affiliation and the suspects in -- or victims of -- gun crime.
focushillsboro.com
‘Jogger Rapist’ Victim In Portland Criticizes Oregon Officials On Defendant’s Release: This Behavior Is Irresponsible
On Tuesday, a woman who was raped multiple times by Richard Gillmore in the Portland area expressed her fury over the fact that Gillmore will soon be released from jail for his status as a low-level sexual offender. “I was highly offended, and it felt like a slap in the...
kptv.com
