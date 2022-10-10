Read full article on original website
Robert Palacios – October 10 2022
Robert Palacios, 85, departed this world to our immense sorrow but heaven’s gain on October 10, 2022, in Price, Utah. Robert was born in Sego, Utah on March 4, 1937, to Gumercindo and Maria Palacios. He spent most of his childhood in Sego and Spring Canyon, Utah. Robert loved and established a bond with the canyon, visiting when he could and recounting fondly vivid memories of his adventures there with his many brothers and sisters. His reminiscences brought a now quiet locale roaring back to life for all who heard his stories. Such was Robert’s affection for the canyon that he and his cherished daughter, Melany, made one last trek up the canyon and through the ghost town of Standardville just months before his passing.
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
Who Are Those Guys? A Closer Look at the Shasta Freedom Coalition
In the classic Hollywood Western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the titular characters played by Paul Newman and Robert Redford are followed by a six-rider posse after their second train robbery. For the rest of the film, the lawmen dog the two outlaws as they flee the western United States and attempt to escape to Bolivia. We never quite see the chasing posse in detail, just the silhouettes of the riders in the distance, but every time Butch and Sundance look back, they’re there.
USU Extension Emery County has a full calendar for the month of October
The USU Extension Emery County office has a calendar full of activities for the month of October. Extension Assistant Professor, Rowe Zwahlen stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of the events. First up will be a course that is part of the Castle Country Gardens and...
Authorities looking for missing man believed to be in Siskiyou, Shasta county area
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - Authorities say they are looking for a 44-year-old man who was last seen on Oct. 4 in the McCloud area, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Police said Nicholas Cooper was last seen by his co-workers and supervisor after work. He was returning home to Anderson.
Man sentenced for killing neighbor in City of Shasta Lake
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Shasta County man convicted of murder was sentenced to four months-to-life and 82 years in state prison for a deadly shooting in March, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Dwight Honeycutt, 59, was sentenced on Monday for shooting and killing Roberto Gonzalez,...
Man killed in rollover I-15 crash south of Nephi
JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A driver was killed Tuesday morning south of Nephi, Utah, in a single-car crash on Interstate 15. Utah’s Department of Pubic Safety said the man, was killed after rolling the van he was driving while heading north a couple of miles south of the city of Nephi at 6:41 a.m. at the time of the crash.
Green River volleyball makes it’s way to the final two games of the season
The Lady Pirates volleyball squad has navigated it’s way through this season and now prepares for the final two games before the playoffs start. In their last three against Monument Valley, Bryce Valley and Escalante they earned a 1-3 record, and will be looking to get on the winning side of things against Pinnacle and in another contest with Monument Valley, this week.
Lady Spartan volleyball handles Canyon View in straight sets, Carbon next
A straight set victory on Tuesday night by the Lady Spartans gets them ready for their meeting Wednesday night with the Dinos in Price. The Canyon View Falcons were in town for the final regular season meeting between theses two teams and Emery wasted no time dispatching the Falcons in straight sets.
Emery’s soccer season ends with road loss to No. 2 Canyon View
The Emery Lady Spartans suffered a season ending loss to the Canyon View Falcons in the second round of the 3A State Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Cedar City. Ranked No. 15 in the 3A classification, the Lady Spartans traveled to meet the No. 2 ranked Falcons for the third time this season. In the end the Falcons proved to be too much as they grabbed a hefty a 9-0 victory.
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Downtown Redding
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man suspected of repeatedly stabbing a 65-year-old man. It happened on Sunday, Oct. 9, at around 7 A.M. Police had received a report of a stabbing within a camp behind the Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) station off of South Market Street. Upon response, officers found a 65-year-old man with knife wounds along his face, torso, and legs. He told police that he had been sleeping in a tent when a man, unprovoked, entered his tent and began stabbing him with a large knife.
Spartan volleyball makes it 2-0 in region play over the Dinos
When the Spartans and Dinos meet, it makes no difference what the sport, it always makes for an interesting event. On Wednesday , the Lady Dino volleyball squad hosted Emery and once again, the Spartans got the better of the Dinos in straight sets. This marked the third time that...
