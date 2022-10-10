Robert Palacios, 85, departed this world to our immense sorrow but heaven’s gain on October 10, 2022, in Price, Utah. Robert was born in Sego, Utah on March 4, 1937, to Gumercindo and Maria Palacios. He spent most of his childhood in Sego and Spring Canyon, Utah. Robert loved and established a bond with the canyon, visiting when he could and recounting fondly vivid memories of his adventures there with his many brothers and sisters. His reminiscences brought a now quiet locale roaring back to life for all who heard his stories. Such was Robert’s affection for the canyon that he and his cherished daughter, Melany, made one last trek up the canyon and through the ghost town of Standardville just months before his passing.

PRICE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO