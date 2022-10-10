Read full article on original website
Robert Palacios – October 10 2022
Robert Palacios, 85, departed this world to our immense sorrow but heaven’s gain on October 10, 2022, in Price, Utah. Robert was born in Sego, Utah on March 4, 1937, to Gumercindo and Maria Palacios. He spent most of his childhood in Sego and Spring Canyon, Utah. Robert loved and established a bond with the canyon, visiting when he could and recounting fondly vivid memories of his adventures there with his many brothers and sisters. His reminiscences brought a now quiet locale roaring back to life for all who heard his stories. Such was Robert’s affection for the canyon that he and his cherished daughter, Melany, made one last trek up the canyon and through the ghost town of Standardville just months before his passing.
USU Extension Emery County has a full calendar for the month of October
The USU Extension Emery County office has a calendar full of activities for the month of October. Extension Assistant Professor, Rowe Zwahlen stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of the events. First up will be a course that is part of the Castle Country Gardens and...
Emery’s soccer season ends with road loss to No. 2 Canyon View
The Emery Lady Spartans suffered a season ending loss to the Canyon View Falcons in the second round of the 3A State Tournament Wednesday afternoon in Cedar City. Ranked No. 15 in the 3A classification, the Lady Spartans traveled to meet the No. 2 ranked Falcons for the third time this season. In the end the Falcons proved to be too much as they grabbed a hefty a 9-0 victory.
Spartan volleyball makes it 2-0 in region play over the Dinos
When the Spartans and Dinos meet, it makes no difference what the sport, it always makes for an interesting event. On Wednesday , the Lady Dino volleyball squad hosted Emery and once again, the Spartans got the better of the Dinos in straight sets. This marked the third time that...
Green River volleyball makes it’s way to the final two games of the season
The Lady Pirates volleyball squad has navigated it’s way through this season and now prepares for the final two games before the playoffs start. In their last three against Monument Valley, Bryce Valley and Escalante they earned a 1-3 record, and will be looking to get on the winning side of things against Pinnacle and in another contest with Monument Valley, this week.
