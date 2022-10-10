ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

nbc16.com

Three arrested in Springfield neighborhood shooting

The Springfield Police Department has released details of a murder investigation started when a man was shot in a Springfield neighborhood October 4. Springfield Police say patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Graystone Loop just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 for a man with a gunshot would.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Officers respond to bomb threat in downtown Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Late Thursday morning, October 13, a Downtown Ambassador of Eugene was handed a note from a man in a mask. The note had included a bomb threat. Officials say the event had occurred around the 43-Block of East Broadway Avenue. The man, who had handed over...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Man hit with vehicle, stabbed outside Sweet Home

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man was hit by a vehicle and stabbed outside of Sweet Home Tuesday, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. Just after 6:00 a.m., a truck operator called in a man stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzvile Road. The truck operator flagged down responding deputies and gave the suspect's vehicle description.
SWEET HOME, OR
nbc16.com

Investigation by EPD leads to arrest for drug delivery

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit conducted a narcotics investigation which led to the arrest of 29-year-old Vaea John Leata. According to EPD, Leata had been the subject of interest for EPD SCU earlier in the year and was previously arrested in March 2022 by EPD SCU for Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance Methamphetamine (Felony), Assault on a Public Safety Officer, and Resisting Arrest. He had outstanding warrants for this case.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Happening this weekend: the Lane County Home Improvement Show

EUGENE, Ore. — Happening this weekend, if you're planning on any big home projects in the next year, you might get some ideas at the Lane County Home Improvement Show. It's happening at the Lane Events Center. The doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday, and it runs through Sunday evening.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene city facilities open for smoky air quality relief

EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene has three city facilities available to get inside and get relief from the smoke and poor air quality. Downtown Eugene Public Library at 100 W. 10th Avenue. Hours are M-Th: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. F-Su: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Bethel and Sheldon Branch libraries are closed.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Springfield kids take early bike-riding lessons

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — ‘I really love bikes.’. That's the goal of classes happening at Two Rivers/Dos Rios Elementary School in Springfield, where kindergarteners and first graders are being introduced to the basics. They start out on bikes with no pedals, so they can learn to balance, before they...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc16.com

Elk Creek Fire mop-up operations continue; no new fire growth

ELKTON, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association reports that crews continued to mop-up the almost 20 acre fire 2 miles north of Elk Creek Tunnel. Officials originally gauged the fire to be 8-acres, however they found the exact acreage of the area to double than what was initially estimated. Fire crews hiked and GPS'd the area to determine the exact acreage of the fire.
ELKTON, OR
nbc16.com

EWEB crews practice drills in north Eugene in case of an oil spill

EUGENE, Ore. — Crews are practicing to keep our drinking water safe from an oil spill. EWEB crews and hazmat teams from Eugene-Springfield Fire practiced drills Wednesday morning on the Willamette River in north Eugene; brushing up on their skills. Crews train for this every year. So, if there's...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

PeaceHealth wraps up construction project in downtown Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — PeaceHealth just wrapped up a major construction project in downtown Eugene; overhauling the campus at the University District Hospital. Crews took down four vacant buildings. One of them from the 1940's. Those buildings used to be the Johnson Behavioral Health Unit, and a wing of Sacred...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Roseburg city council seeking applicants to fill vacant seat

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg is taking applications to fill a vacancy on the city council. This is to fill one of the seats for Ward 1, after Sheri Moothart resigned last week to focus on a new job. You can find the application on the city's...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Important election dates for those in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Midterm elections are coming up in a few weeks, are you registered to vote? Next Tuesday, October 18th, is the deadline for new voters to register. For those in Lane County, here's what you should know. You can register in person at the Lane County Election office until 5 PM that Tuesday, or until 11:59 PM online.
LANE COUNTY, OR

