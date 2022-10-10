Read full article on original website
Three arrested in Springfield neighborhood shooting
The Springfield Police Department has released details of a murder investigation started when a man was shot in a Springfield neighborhood October 4. Springfield Police say patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Graystone Loop just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 for a man with a gunshot would.
Officers respond to bomb threat in downtown Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Late Thursday morning, October 13, a Downtown Ambassador of Eugene was handed a note from a man in a mask. The note had included a bomb threat. Officials say the event had occurred around the 43-Block of East Broadway Avenue. The man, who had handed over...
Man hit with vehicle, stabbed outside Sweet Home
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A man was hit by a vehicle and stabbed outside of Sweet Home Tuesday, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan reported. Just after 6:00 a.m., a truck operator called in a man stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzvile Road. The truck operator flagged down responding deputies and gave the suspect's vehicle description.
Investigation by EPD leads to arrest for drug delivery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit conducted a narcotics investigation which led to the arrest of 29-year-old Vaea John Leata. According to EPD, Leata had been the subject of interest for EPD SCU earlier in the year and was previously arrested in March 2022 by EPD SCU for Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance Methamphetamine (Felony), Assault on a Public Safety Officer, and Resisting Arrest. He had outstanding warrants for this case.
Man, woman arrested for drug delivery, possession in search of home with 5 children inside
A man and a woman were arrested for outstanding warrants in the execution of a narcotics investigation search warrant by Eugene Police Department's Street Crimes Unit (EPD SCU). Five children were inside the home at 477 Lone Oak Avenue when the search warrant was executed. In the search of the...
Eugene Police are searching for 3 more suspects after Sunday arrests
EUGENE, Ore. — Police in Eugene are searching for three men who they say were seen with masks and guns over the weekend in downtown Eugene. Police say they already have a group of six other men in custody, who were also armed. This all happened in the area...
Police asking public to help find armed man involved in Sutherlin Domino's robbery
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — On Wednesday October 12th around 5:00 p.m., a white male suspect entered Domino's Pizza in Sutherlin located at 779 W Central Ave. According to police, the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money, the suspect left the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect...
Happening this weekend: the Lane County Home Improvement Show
EUGENE, Ore. — Happening this weekend, if you're planning on any big home projects in the next year, you might get some ideas at the Lane County Home Improvement Show. It's happening at the Lane Events Center. The doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday, and it runs through Sunday evening.
A man is charged with arson and burglary after setting fire to an auto shop in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our station is learning more about the burglary and arson incident that happened over the weekend at an auto shop in Eugene. The owner says there is a lot of smoke and water damage, after a man broke in and set a fire Sunday morning. The...
Eugene city facilities open for smoky air quality relief
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene has three city facilities available to get inside and get relief from the smoke and poor air quality. Downtown Eugene Public Library at 100 W. 10th Avenue. Hours are M-Th: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. F-Su: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Bethel and Sheldon Branch libraries are closed.
A death is under investigation after a house caught fire in Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. — Investigators are looking into a house that caught fire Tuesday night, where they found a person dead inside. This happened around 9 p.m., on Stacey-Gateway Road in Pleasant Hill; not far from Mount Pisgah. Sheriff's deputies say most of the house was burned before firefighters...
Springfield kids take early bike-riding lessons
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — ‘I really love bikes.’. That's the goal of classes happening at Two Rivers/Dos Rios Elementary School in Springfield, where kindergarteners and first graders are being introduced to the basics. They start out on bikes with no pedals, so they can learn to balance, before they...
Elk Creek Fire mop-up operations continue; no new fire growth
ELKTON, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association reports that crews continued to mop-up the almost 20 acre fire 2 miles north of Elk Creek Tunnel. Officials originally gauged the fire to be 8-acres, however they found the exact acreage of the area to double than what was initially estimated. Fire crews hiked and GPS'd the area to determine the exact acreage of the fire.
Smoke continues to remain a challenge in fighting the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials are anticipating warmer weather and along with it a drying trend, for the rest of the week. The Cedar Creek Fire is now 122,463 acres and is at 38-percent containment. Significant progress was made on the southern fire perimeter by Lucas Lake on Monday.
Fire crews work to make firelines stronger along southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Our station is keeping an eye on the Cedar Creek Fire, which sent more smoke into parts of Lane County Wednesday. Part of the fire that broke containment lines on the southern edge over the weekend. Crews say they've completely finished building new fire and hose-lines...
EWEB crews practice drills in north Eugene in case of an oil spill
EUGENE, Ore. — Crews are practicing to keep our drinking water safe from an oil spill. EWEB crews and hazmat teams from Eugene-Springfield Fire practiced drills Wednesday morning on the Willamette River in north Eugene; brushing up on their skills. Crews train for this every year. So, if there's...
PeaceHealth wraps up construction project in downtown Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — PeaceHealth just wrapped up a major construction project in downtown Eugene; overhauling the campus at the University District Hospital. Crews took down four vacant buildings. One of them from the 1940's. Those buildings used to be the Johnson Behavioral Health Unit, and a wing of Sacred...
Roseburg city council seeking applicants to fill vacant seat
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The city of Roseburg is taking applications to fill a vacancy on the city council. This is to fill one of the seats for Ward 1, after Sheri Moothart resigned last week to focus on a new job. You can find the application on the city's...
Lane County Sheriff's Office warns of water obstruction on McKenzie River
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is warning those who may be taking to the water of an obstruction on the McKenzie River. A downed tree is across the river, completely blocking the channel and making it unsafe to navigate, says the sheriff's office. The obstruction...
Important election dates for those in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Midterm elections are coming up in a few weeks, are you registered to vote? Next Tuesday, October 18th, is the deadline for new voters to register. For those in Lane County, here's what you should know. You can register in person at the Lane County Election office until 5 PM that Tuesday, or until 11:59 PM online.
